6 swim diaper brands to buy for your toddler's next pool day

Whether you’re planning a family pool day or a trip to the beach, swim diapers are a must for babies and toddlers who aren’t potty trained. No matter which you prefer to use, a swim diaper should offer a snug fit and be durable enough for all-day play.

There are two types of swim diapers: reusable and disposable. Because disposable diapers are designed for one-time use, they’re not as eco-friendly as reusable diapers. But there’s no denying the convenience that disposable diapers offer, especially when it comes to quickly (and easily) cleaning up poop. We’ve rounded up top-rated reusable and disposable swim diapers so you can have a mess-free summer swimming with your little one.

1. Pampers Splashers

Credit: Pampers Pampers Splashers are one of the most popular swim diaper brands for babies and toddlers.

Pampers Splashers are well-liked among parents, including myself. It’s the familiar pack you reach for in the diaper aisle when you’re not sure what else to buy. The disposable toddler swim pants are sold in three sizes: small (13-24 pounds), medium (20-33 pounds), and large (31 pounds and up). Built with two leak-guard barriers and a 360-degree snug waistband, Pampers swim diapers can be worn for any water activities.

Get Pampers Splashers on Amazon for $8.97

2. Hello Bello Swim Dipes

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Hello Bello Swim Dipes are perfect for water play.

Celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are behind Hello Bello, a brand that makes plant-based premium products for children, like disposable Swim Dipes, which offer good design for all-day fun and affordable value. The hypoallergenic diapers feature a plant-derived, high-integrity bonded fiber core to help keep the diaper from ballooning when wet. Swim Dipes are covered in an adorable swimming sloth print and come in three sizes: small (16-28 pounds), medium (18-34 pounds), and large (32-40 pounds).

Get Hello Bello Swim Dipes from Hello Bello for $8.99

3. Thirsties Reusable Swim Diaper

Credit: Thirsties The Thirsties Reusable Swim Diaper has a waterproof exterior and a soft and cozy interior.

Thirsties reusable swim diapers have a soft mesh interior to keep young children comfortable while they splash and play in the water. The diaper is designed with leg gussets that prevent messes from leaking out. But since there's no absorbency with this diaper, you may want to wait to put it on your little one until you arrive at the pool. Thirsties swim diapers are available in a variety of playful designs and come in three sizes: size one (6-18 pounds), size two (18-40 pounds), and size three (35-55 pounds).

Get Thirsties Swim Diapers on Amazon starting at $16.50

4. Huggies Little Swimmers

Credit: Huggies Little Swimmers by Huggies are hypoallergenic disposable swim diapers for kids.

Huggies are well known in the diaper world, so it comes as no surprise the longstanding brand makes a great swim diaper, too. Little Swimmers are designed with double leak guards and feature an adjustable fit and reclosable sides. The diapers are free of fragrances, parabens, elemental chlorine, and natural rubber latex, making them a good pick for little ones with sensitive skin. Sizes include small (16-26 pounds), medium (24-34 pounds), and large (32 pounds and up).

Get Huggies Little Swimmers at Walmart for $8.97

5. Nageuret Reusable Swim Diaper

Credit: Nageuret The Nageuret Reusable Swim Diaper is an adjustable diaper that grows with your child.

The Nageuret Reusable Swim Diaper might be one of my best parenting purchases. My son wears the diaper to swim lessons almost every day of the week. He’s in his second year of wearing it thanks in part to the adjustable design of the diaper that accommodates children that weigh between 8 and 36 pounds. Overall, this is a high-quality reusable swim diaper that grows with your child year after year. (Oh, and it washes well, too.) Available in a variety of colorful designs kids will love.

Get the Nageuret Reusable Swim Diaper on Amazon for $16.97

6. i play. by green sprouts Snap Reusable Swim Diaper

Credit: i play. by green sprouts The i play. by green sprouts swim diapers come in a variety of colors and sizes for every kid.

With over 7,700 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it's easy to see that the i play. by green sprouts reusable swim diapers are a popular pick among parents and caregivers. Available in a range of sizes from 6 months up to 5T, the water-friendly diapers are built with a snap-close design for easy wear and removal. The diapers are made from breathable 100% polyester, offer UPF 50 protection, and feature three absorbent layers.

Get the i play. by green sprouts Snap Reusable Swim Diaper on Amazon starting at $14.99

