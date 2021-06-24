This celebrity-approved online boutique just launched a cool new kids’ line

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The kid-focused online boutique that has been a baby registry favorite for celebrity moms like Mandy Moore and Gigi Hadid, has launched a new in-house line of kidswear aimed at outfitting cool kids ages 2 to 14, and we are swooning.

Maisonette, which has long held a reputation for truly high-quality clothing, well-curated goods, as well as some serious celebrity devotion, debuted their new line Neon Rebels today—and we think you are going to be surprised by what you see.

What is Neon Rebels?

Credit: Maisonette We love that this line is both adorable and completely machine washable.

Founded by Vogue veterans Sylvana Ward Durrett and Luisana Mendoza Roccia, Maisonette has long been the place to shop for curated baby and kids products from the chicest online boutique brands. Bursting with bright colors, rainbows, and edgy prints and style, the clothes in the Neon Rebels line were designed with an intent to “celebrate individuality and set out to promote realness and self expression.” Quirky prints and graphics that are filled with affirmations of self-love will have your kids stepping out in clothes that personify confidence and style.

Neon Rebels is stylish and affordable

Credit: Maisonette This new in-house line by Maisonette is all about individuality and self expression.

The top-of-the-line kids’ wear that Maisonette sells has tended to tip towards an air of elegance and preppy cool—and would often come with a price tag to match. With Neon Rebels, however, we are looking at quirky and playful style that's as accessible as its price point.

Each piece in the Neon Rebels line incorporates bold colors, cheerful design elements, and off beat contrasting combinations of both. And—with pieces starting at just $12—this line promises to be a go-to for easy kids’ clothes at an accessible cost. Every t-shirt comes in at $20 or less (most hover around $12 to $15) and shorts come in at about $12 to $22. Some pieces do inch upwards price wise, but every piece in the debut line, including outerwear, costs $45 or less.

Designed with the little rebel in mind

Credit: Maisonette These colorful clothes are meant to be active in.

These clothes wear well with the active kid who loves to move freely, live large, and—sometimes—get dirty. Each piece is made from soft 100% cotton and is machine washable, making for a line that is cute, smart, and completely wearable.

Head on over to Maisonette to check out this gorgeous new line today. While you’re at it, you can also take advantage of the incredible 40% off sale they’re having on all of their summer clothes just by using the code SALE10.

