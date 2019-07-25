These popular toddler bikes are being recalled due to reports of injuries

Another day, another recall on a popular product for kids. This time, it's Trek Bicycle Corporation's Kickster balance bike. The company is recalling over 11,000 of the units due to a faulty steer tube clamp, which can pose a fall risk to children.

Credit: Trek The popular Trek Kickster balance bike is popular for toddlers.

Balance bikes, of which the Kickster is one, have become trendy in recent years for their purported ability to ease the transition to a two-wheel bicycle. Designed to help toddlers learn to balance, the Kicksters do not have pedals, so kids are forced to use their arms and legs simultaneously to propel the bike forward. Proponents say that this helps children fine tune their motor skills as well as coordination and agility.

The recall involves all Trek Kickster models from 2013 through 2019. Available in black, blue, red, and pink, the bikes have “TREK” written on the crossbar. Information provided by Trek details that the clamp holding the steer tube in place may break if over-tightened, causing the handlebars to come off the bicycle, and posing a fall hazard to children. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission there have been 11 reports of broken steer tube clamps, and one minor injury that involved scrapes and bruising.

The bikes involved in the recall were sold between August 2012 and April 2019 at independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at Trek Bikes and other internet retailers. They were priced around $170.

If you think that you might own one of the recalled Kickster bikes, discontinue use immediately. If your child's bike is affected by the recall, Trek will provide free replacement clamps for the steer tube, as well as free installation through an authorized Trek retailer. Once the bike has been repaired, Trek is also providing customers with a $20 in-store credit plus a credit towards a bike bell. You can visit Trek's website or contact their Customer Service line at 800-373-4594 to find out more information or to locate your nearest Trek retailer.