The 9 best places to buy pet supplies online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Pets are so much more than animals that live in our homes. They’re our best friends, our family, and in many cases, our main sources of entertainment and comfort. As such, we tend to spoil our dogs and cats (and hamsters and lizards and fish) with treats, toys, outfits, and the best pet products we can find.

Those of us who’ve spent the majority of the last year or so indoors know that a happy pet means a happy life, so it’s in everyone’s best interest to shop for pet supplies at retailers that deliver quality food, accessories, and toys right to your door. Below you’ll find the best places to buy pet supplies online (and some that have physical locations, as well) to make caring for your fur baby that much easier.



1. Chewy

Credit: Chewy Chewy takes care of your pet from head to tail.

Our favorites: K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Cat Window Perch—$25.99 and Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool—$59.99

Prices: 😻😻

Return policy: 365 days

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend $49

Price matching: No

ADVERTISEMENT

Chewy carries far more than just pet food. It’s an online-only treasure trove for pens, cages, and bed, toys, medical treatments, and more, whether you’re raising house pets or farm animals—yes, even pigs, sheep, and alpacas will be well taken care of at Chewy.

Not sure what you’re looking for? Chewy's today’s deals provides steep discounts on items from its over 2,000 available brands. Those deals can be further broken down by animal and product type, from grooming to toys.

You can also take advantage of 35% off your first Autoship order, a recurring subscription on certain products, and save 5% on each order thereafter, as well as 25% off your first order of select American Journey dog food products (Chewy's in-house brand).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chewy stands out not just for its comprehensive supply inventory, flexible return policy, and fast shipping, but also for its strong philanthropic philosophy by partnering with shelters and rescues to facilitate donations, adoptions, and more.

Shop for pet supplies at Chewy

2. PetSmart

Credit: PetSmart PetSmart offers practical solutions for all your pet's needs.

Our favorites: You Are Loved Pride Rainbow Dog Costume—$19.99 and MidWest Parrot Playstand Bird Stand—$59.99

Prices: 😻😻😻

Return policy: 60 days

Free shipping: Yes, if you’re a member and spend at least $49

Price matching: Yes

PetSmart allows you to take care of your pet on a holistic level by offering products—food, clothes, and toys—and services such as doggy day camp, grooming, and boarding. While PetSmart is great for the average cat or dog owner with a wide selection of vet-approved foods and dental-friendly treats, it’s also ideal for the serious animal fanatic. There are light fixtures and heaters to control a reptile’s environment, as well as starter kits that have everything you need for your guinea pigs, rats, or mice to feel at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you live near a physical store, PetSmart is excellent for those pet supplies you need right now, such as litter, anti-anxiety medication, or maybe a live reptile. Through a DoorDash partnership, you can get free same-day delivery on over 8,000 items (yes, including some live, breathing new pets).

The PetSmart Treats loyalty program offers you points for every purchase or donation to partner charities you make via PetSmart that you can use towards future purchases, as well as exclusive discounts and a free surprise on your pet’s birthday.

Shop for pet supplies at PetSmart

3. Walmart

Credit: Walmart Due to its sheer inventory, Walmart is where you'll want to browse for pet supplies online.

Our favorites: SmileMart Double Condo Cat Tree with Scratching Post Tower—$58.99 and Aquarium Underwater LED Light Air Bubble Stone Multi Color For Fish Tank Round—$13.87

Prices: 😻😻

Return policy: 90 days

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend at least $35

Price matching: Yes

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether your pet needs a new wardrobe, better food, or a cozier place to sleep, Walmart has it all. Its online pet section has a user-friendly interface complete with a section on popular search terms like dog flea and ticks, rabbit hutches, and fish tanks.

For broader browsing, search by animal. At the bottom of each animal’s landing page, you’ll find helpful content on how to care for your pet, which supplies suit them best, and how to tell if they’re adapting to their new environment.

Pet parents rave over its endless selection of furniture, grooming products, and toys—many of which have thousands of reviews. And thanks to its hefty inventory of livestock food and equipment, Walmart is a particularly smart option for farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking to roll back the overall cost of your order and plan on shopping there a lot, the Walmart+ membership is a good bet. It grants you free day-of or next-day shipping on many items, as well as discounts on fuel, and you can try it for free for your first 15 days. Walmart customers love the "forever warranty" policy on products sold direct from the superstore, just wary of third-party sellers on the site who aren't included and tend to play by their own rules.

Shop for pet supplies at Walmart

4. Petco

Credit: Petco Petco puts your pets first with its huge selection of toys, shelter, and medical treatments.

Our favorites: Marshall Pet Products Pop N Play Ferret Ball Pit Toy—$16.24 and Aqueon LED Aquarium Kit 20 Gallon Tall Black—$123.05

Prices: 😻😻

Return policy: 60 days

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend at least $35

Price matching: Yes

From hermit crabs and geckos to chinchillas and ferrets, Petco has every supply under the sun to preserve your pet’s safety and wellbeing. It carries one of the most comprehensive selections of vet-approved food brands, toys, shelters, and medications, both over-the-counter and prescription. The prescription option will require you to be a Petco member, which also gives you 5% back on everything you buy, affordable veterinary solutions, and exclusive deals. And if you need supplies in a pinch, look out for products that read “same-day delivery eligible” beneath the item price. Note that if you can’t receive orders at home during the week, Saturday delivery is available for $12.50.

If you're looking to take in a new four-legged family member, Petco makes it easy with its affiliated Petco Love adoption agency, which allows you to browse adoptable pets, as well as connects you to shelters nearby.

Shop for pet supplies at Petco

5. Target

Credit: Target Target delivers their massive selection of treats, fashion and toys quickly and without hassle.

Our favorites: Sun Squad Surf Shop 2 Story Cat Scratch House—$20 and Boots & Barkley Geo Rubber Ball in Cage Ball Dog Toy—$7.99

Prices: 😻😻

Return policy: 90 days

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend at least $35

Price matching: Yes

Target isn't just for your household needs—it sells all manner of products for pet care, whether they’re medical or leisure-oriented. The pet supply’s main landing page is rife with bright and enticing sections like calming food, outdoor toys, and starter kits to settled a pet into their new home. And just like in other areas of the store, the selection is excellent. For example, Target provides eight types of kitty litter to choose from, as well as countless flea and tick treatments. The comment sections on Target’s website tend to get particularly animated, which can help better direct you to the highest-quality products in a way that in-person shopping might not achieve.

Target makes it easy to get your pet’s essentials in a pinch with same-day delivery, which is free with a membership or a $9.99 minimum order. If you place your order through the Target app, you can also take advantage of free contactless pickup, with employees loading your car for you.

For even more savings, look into the no-annual-fee RedCard, which gives you a 5% discount on most Target purchases, free shipping, as well as an additional 30 days to return or exchange your item. In fact, it's one of our best credit cards for groceries.

Shop for pet supplies at Target

6. Amazon

Credit: Amazon With over 60,000 pet supplies, you're bound to find the perfect fit for your pet on Amazon.

Our favorites: Active Pets Dog Back Seat Cover Protector—$34.96 and Niteangel 2-Pack Natural Coconut Reptile, Lizard, Spider and Aquarium Fish Hide Cave—$7.49

Prices: 😻😻

Return policy: 30 days

Free shipping: Yes, with Amazon Prime, or if you spend at least $25

Price matching: No

Shopping online at Amazon can be overwhelming with its infinite inventory, but the pet section points you in the right direction, whether you cohabitate with a cat, dog, reptile, fish, bird, or horse. With more than 60,000 pet supplies in stock, you can shop by breed and size, featured brand, "Subscribe and Save" eligible, and more. You'll find pretty much every treat, toy, and treatment you can think of, many boasting several thousand positive reviews, plus curated lists to ease your shopping decisions. For example, Amazon features a wellness section filled with health products.

For personalized product recommendations, deals, and tips, you may also create a profile for your pet with their breed, age, dietary, toy, and flavor preferences. You’ll then get monthly emails full of supplies your pet will use and love. A word to the wise: like Walmart, Amazon is home to items from third-party sellers that may have different return and shipping policies. To scope them out, find the “seller” at the bottom of the left-hand search bar and try to stick to Amazon as the seller when making purchases.

Shop for pet supplies at Amazon

7. Overstock

Credit: Overstock Overstock is stocked to the brim with trusted, vet-approved brands.

Our favorites: Petmaker 4 Panel Freestanding Wooden Pet Gate—$55.18 and TRIXIE Outdoor Run Rabbit Hutch—$161.41

Prices: 😻😻😻

Return policy: 30 days

Free shipping: No

Price matching: Yes, with loyalty program membership

If you need anything other than food for your pet, chances are Overstock’s got it in stock. The discount retailer has a huge selection of furniture, toys, carriers, and clothes for cats and dogs, as well as supplies for beekeepers and owners of horses, chickens, or reptiles. Overstock's listings feature the number of “likes” in the top right corner of each thumbnail, which quickly orients you towards the best-reviewed and most popular products. The descriptions are thorough, coherent, and enticing, which is important when hunting for the best for the most important member of your family. And once you’ve sufficiently spoiled your pooch, check out Overstock’s section dedicated to pet-friendly furnishings, from waterproof rugs to upholstered couches.

At checkout, you can add your warranty preferences and zip code for a shipping estimate. For some additional savings, the no-annual-fee Overstock Store Credit Card up to 24 months of financing. Plus, if you spend $300 within the first 90 days of opening an account, you'll earn a $30 reward.

Shop for pet supplies at Overstock

8. Wayfair

Credit: Wayfair Wayfair carries pet furniture you'll be proud to show off.

Our favorites: Tucker Murphy Pet Cauthen Mid Century Plush Dog Sofa—$97 and Archie & Oscar Elijah Covered Hidden Cat Litter Box—$64.14

Prices: 😻😻😻

Return policy: 30 days with return shipping charges

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend $35

Price matching: No

Wayfair is one of our favorite furniture retailers for its massive selection and flexible return policies. The site also offers home items specifically for your pets, including more exotic ones like chickens and reptiles. It offers fashion-forward pet homes that blend with your home decor or outdoor setup, as well as feeders, swimming pools, and more.

Because Wayfair has dozens of thousands of products, the site's navigational tools will be your best friend. You can search by dog breed, for example, to land on the right bed for their shape, size, and preferences, and you can narrow down litter box options by enclosed, self-cleaning, and so on. If you’re starting from scratch as a pet owner, consult Wayfair’s handy pet page, which includes product recommendations from carriers to blankets.

Pet products can get pricey quickly, so consider the Wayfair Store Credit Card, which can earn $40 off a first qualifying purchase of $250. With each purchase you make with the store credit card, you can choose between 5% back in rewards or interest-free financing over 24 months.

Shop for pet supplies at Wayfair

9. Shein

Credit: Shein Shein's unique take on supplies will have your pet smiling from furry ear to ear.

Our favorites: Lemon Print Pet Dress—$3.50 and Cat Design Double Pet Bowl With Bottle—$7

Prices: 😻

Return policy: No returns

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend $49

Price matching: No

If Shein is your go-to destination for trendy outfits, make a stop at its incredibly well-stocked pet department with the most Instagrammable and wallet-friendly supplies you can find.

The categories include the likes of toys, furniture, feeders, and grooming, all geared towards either cats or dogs. Certain categories like fashion allow you to get even more specific, like hats, sunglasses, and bandanas to get your pet ready for their closeup. Though you can't buy pet food or name-brand products at Shein, it’s a good option for some adorable accessories.

Prices all across Shein are sinfully cheap (for reference, the most expensive pet supply on their site is a quilted dog car seat cover for $41). This may insight some skepticism, but the comments sections are generally rife with enthusiastic customers who've vet each product. Note that shipping can take about three weeks as these products are coming from China, so if you want things ASAP, it’s not the best choice—and items are not returnable.

Shop for pet supplies at Shein

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.