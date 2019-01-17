The Best French Door Refrigerators Under $1,500 of 2019

The Best French Door Refrigerators Under $1,500 of 2019By Cindy Bailen
French door refrigerators give your kitchen a designer look, and they're also really convenient. Classy French door models, with their handsome double doors and bottom drawer freezers, keep more of your fresh food close to your eye level, and the freezer has room to store large frozen pizzas and sheet pans. That alone gives these fridges lots of cred compared with side-by-side refrigerators.
If you know that a French door refrigerator would elevate your kitchen, but worry that it would cost you an arm and a leg, let us reassure you. There are a number of French door fridges that look great, keep your food appropriately cold, and are priced in the $1,500 range.
We've tested all the most popular French door refrigerators on the market today, looking at a number of factors, including how fresh they keep your fruits and veggies in the crispers, and how well they protect your frozen foods from freezer burn. Our exhaustive tests account for capacity, ease of use, and energy efficiency, too. That's how we can assure you that our top picks will work well for you.
Before you purchase any refrigerator do your research. Good looks aren't everything. Luckily, we have your back, so if you want to hear what we have to say about eight well-priced French door refrigerators, read on.
After extensive testing, we recommend the sleek Samsung RF260BEAESR (available at AppliancesConnection for $1,294.70). You'll often see rebates offered for this model across retailers that bring it right into the price range.
It's chock full of design features that include a bright LED lighting scheme, a digital thermostat, smooth-sliding crispers, and a deli drawer with a separate temperature control. As we discovered in our tests, this refrigerator preserves food very well, too. For all these reasons, we conclude that it's your best choice in a $1,500 French door fridge.
Updated January 17, 2019
Samsung RF260BEAESR
Samsung RF260BEAESRBest Overall
The amazing Samsung RF260BEAESR is a 25-cu.-ft. French door model that delivers real value. It has most of the design perks of models twice the price: LED lights, a stainless steel finish, a digital thermometer, and even a deli drawer with separate temperature settings. Depending on what you store there, you can flip between Chilled (34°F), Fresh (38°F), and Deli (41°F) settings. The controls are clear and easy to use.
The feature you don't get is a through-the-door ice and water dispenser, but the exterior is all the sleeker for that. Don't worry—you still get an ice maker. You just have to open the freezer to reach it. And once you open the freezer, you'll be delighted at its brightness and organization.
There's no need to spend an extra $500 or more when you don't care about getting water through the door. If you love the look and feel of a sleek French door fridge, care about food preservation, and don’t mind scooping your ice from a bucket, save your money and grab this excellent Samsung refrigerator. Read more about the Samsung RF260BEAESR French door refrigerator.
How We Test
I'm Cindy Bailen, Reviewed's Senior Staff Writer for major appliances and home design. I'm seriously obsessed with appliances and the daily miracles they perform for us. For over a decade, I've written about appliances and their impact on kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room design. Here at Reviewed, I collaborate with our hard-working lab technicians. As we test hundreds of fridges, I score the aesthetic and organization-related properties. We base our recommendations to our readers on the data we collect over the course of testing: performance info, features, and ease of use.
Performance
To ensure that each refrigerator can perform to the best of its ability, we test each fridge in a special lab where we maintain tight controls on both the temperature (72°F +/- 5°F) and the humidity (50% RH +/- 15% RH). These values represent the air conditions you’d find in a typical household.
Once a refrigerator makes its way into our fridge lab, we let each fridge run for about a week. In that week we gather the following data:
Temperature—Can the refrigerator maintain a temperature at or below 37°F? Can the freezer maintain a temperature at or below 0°F? How much does the temperature in the fridge and the freezer vary over time?
Humidity—How fast will the fruits and veggies in the crisper drawer lose their moisture?
Storage space—How much of the space in the fridge is actually available to store food and beverages? How do those numbers compare to the capacity values stated by the manufacturer?
Freezing time—Once it’s plugged in, how long does it take for the freezer to get down to 32°F (the freezing temperature of water)?
Energy use—How much electricity does the fridge use in the course of the week? The best refrigerators can maintain fridge temperatures at or below 37°F, freezer temperatures at or below 0°F, have low humidity loss rates, usable storage space close to the specs reported by the manufacturer, fast freezing times, and low energy usage.
Features/Ease of use
While it’s true that your refrigerator is not the most tricked-out appliance in your home, there are still a number of features to consider; namely, the ice and water dispensers, and adjustable shelving or special (for example, door-in-door) storage options. In addition to determining how useful those features are, we also use each fridge in a more casual context to determine how easy it is to use. Are the controls intuitive? How easy is it to actually open and close the fridge’s doors? If you spilled something in the fridge, how easy would it be to clean it up?
By combining our answers to these questions with the conclusions we’ve drawn from the performance testing, we can provide our readers with the key information they will need to make a decision about whether any given fridge fits both their budget and their food preserving needs.
Other French Door Refrigerators We Tested:
Haier HRF15N3AGS
Haier HRF15N3AGS
You might never suspect that the Haier HRF15N3AGS is available at such a reasonable price point. It's one of the most affordable multi-door fridges we've ever tested, adding a high-end look to a small kitchen, at a small budget. This is an unusual fridge. With four doors, a stainless-look finish, a 28-inch width, and counter-depth design, it's an ideal fit for upscale apartments and condos.
The refrigerator cools and freezes well, and Haier owns GE Appliances, which means the HRF15N3AGS is probably sold at your favorite retailer. But feel free to tell your friends that you sourced it at a designer showroom. Read more about the Haier HRF15N3AGS French door refrigerator.
GE GNE25JMKES
GE GNE25JMKES
The slate-finished 24.8 cu.-ft. GE-GNE25JMKES is a well-sized, well-priced French door model. Numerous features and sharp looks make it an asset to the kitchen, and it coordinates with many styles of cabinetry. The slate finish is very popular with owners, who love that this dark matte surface doesn't show fingerprints. But if slate is not your style, it also comes in stainless, black, and white. Pick the color that matches your kitchen best. Read more about the GE GNE25JMKES French door refrigerator.
Haier HRQ16N3BGS
Haier HRQ16N3BGS
The Haier HRQ16N3BGS is a unique quad door French door fridge. With pocket handles, a stainless-look finish, a 33-inch width, and counter depth design, this refrigerator can be a perfect fit for any kitchen that would benefit from its built-in look. With an economical price point and a distinctive appearance, this kitchen star will impress your family and your guests. Read more about the Haier HRQ16N3BGS French door refrigerator.
Kenmore 73025
Kenmore 73025
The Kenmore 73025 stainless French door fridge has all the right design choices to work for families with young children. The finish resists fingerprints, thick glass shelves contain the inevitable spills, and with two gallon-sized bins in the door, if your kids guzzle milk and juice, you have space to stock up. This model lacks a water dispenser, but think of it this way—no puddles on the kitchen floor. Finally, a child-height pantry drawer can dispense after-school snacks without requiring parental help. Something else that makes this model shine: The fresh food compartment holds a very consistent, very safe temperature. Our tests show that the freezer isn't as consistent, with temperatures bouncing up and down some. That's still okay, if you mostly store frozen pizza and ice cream, because as you know, in a household with children, those don't last very long. Read more about the Kenmore 73025 French door refrigerator.
Kenmore 70343
Kenmore 70343
Lower energy consumption and ample storage are the Kenmore 70343 French door refrigerator's virtues. It has a stainless steel finish, but it's not flashy, inside or out. In a model with few bells or whistles, the standout is bright LED lighting in both compartments, an upgrade you don't often see in basic top freezers and side-by-sides.
Temperatures in the primary fresh food section were more or less spot on, and relatively consistent over time. In our testing, the freezer ran a few degrees warmer than the ideal 0° that the display shows. Turn down the temp a couple of degrees for safety. Feel free to load up the freezer, which will help the drawer open more smoothly. The freezer has one outstanding feature: Express Chill, which quickly cools the freezer, useful for when you’re restocking it with new groceries. Don't let the price point you see today throw you—this model will most likely come back down to the $1,500 range, and you probably won't have to wait until Black Friday for that to happen. Read more about the Kenmore 70343 French door refrigerator.
Frigidaire FFHB2750TS
Frigidaire FFHB2750TS
The 26.8 cu.-ft. French Door Frigidaire FFHB2750TS looks good, with its strap handles and stainless exterior, but it didn't do as well in our tests, compared to other French door refrigerators. We've seen this fridge for under $1,500, but even at that price point, we think you can do better. We weren't pleased with the freezer, which took 97 minutes to hit 32°—that's slow—and the temperature, though safe, was inconsistent. The news isn't all discouraging—this fridge allows you to store and organize food the way you want to on its plastic shelves. Bright lighting ensures that leftovers won't get lost. Its advantages also include a fresh food compartment that held its temperature consistently and crisper drawers that maintained humidity, helping keep produce fresh. During our tests, we found that this unit uses a lot of power, which will cost you over time.
Frigidaire FFHD2250TS
Frigidaire FFHD2250TS
This is another refrigerator we've seen priced at around $1,500, though that said, you might do well to invest in a different fridge on this list. The main reason you would consider the Frigidaire FFHD2250TS is that it's a counter depth model. That can be a big help in a small kitchen, though the trade-off is that you pay more for less space.
In the interior of this fridge, the temperature in the fresh food compartment was fairly consistent and very close to the optimal 37°. The freezer temperature tested safely below 0°, but it vacillated, so you might see some freezer burn. It's not dangerous, but it's not very appetizing, either.
Read more:
