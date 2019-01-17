The Best French Door Refrigerators Under $1,500 of 2019

French door refrigerators give your kitchen a designer look, and they're also really convenient. Classy French door models, with their handsome double doors and bottom drawer freezers, keep more of your fresh food close to your eye level, and the freezer has room to store large frozen pizzas and sheet pans. That alone gives these fridges lots of cred compared with side-by-side refrigerators.

If you know that a French door refrigerator would elevate your kitchen, but worry that it would cost you an arm and a leg, let us reassure you. There are a number of French door fridges that look great, keep your food appropriately cold, and are priced in the $1,500 range.

We've tested all the most popular French door refrigerators on the market today, looking at a number of factors, including how fresh they keep your fruits and veggies in the crispers, and how well they protect your frozen foods from freezer burn. Our exhaustive tests account for capacity, ease of use, and energy efficiency, too. That's how we can assure you that our top picks will work well for you.

Before you purchase any refrigerator do your research. Good looks aren't everything. Luckily, we have your back, so if you want to hear what we have to say about eight well-priced French door refrigerators, read on.

After extensive testing, we recommend the sleek Samsung RF260BEAESR (available at AppliancesConnection for $1,294.70). You'll often see rebates offered for this model across retailers that bring it right into the price range.

It's chock full of design features that include a bright LED lighting scheme, a digital thermostat, smooth-sliding crispers, and a deli drawer with a separate temperature control. As we discovered in our tests, this refrigerator preserves food very well, too. For all these reasons, we conclude that it's your best choice in a $1,500 French door fridge.

These are the best French door refrigerators under $1,500 we tested, ranked in order: