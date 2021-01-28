This fridge doesn't need fancy—its performance is solid

Pros Solid temperatures

Near-perfect humidity control Cons Slightly less storage space than the average French door

The Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ's exterior looks sleek, unmarred by any dispensers or control panels. Its thick handles and weighty doors have just the right amount of heft.

Opening up the fridge compartment reveals some gallon door bins on the doors, and a small filtered water dispenser off to the left. The main compartment has two rows of shelves atop a pair of crispers and a deli drawer.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ features storage options typical of a French-door fridge: gallon door bins, shelves, and crispers, with a shallow deli drawer at the bottom.

In the freezer, you’ll notice a wire drawer with a large bin on its left side. This is the ice reservoir, which is large enough to keep most families well-stocked in the cold stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ French-door Refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ French-door refrigerator's control panel is located in the top center of the fridge compartment. Its default settings are near perfect.

Dimensions: 70.13” x 35.83” x 35.5” (H x W x D)

Measured capacity: 10.34 cu. ft. refrigerator, 3.65 cu. ft. freezer

Finishes: Black, white, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel

Dispensers: Filtered water and ice (internal)

User manual: Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ manual

What we like

Solid temperature performance helps your food keep longer

Maintaining a cold, even temperature is the main function of a fridge—but this doesn’t mean every fridge is particularly good at it.

The refrigerator compartment needs to stay below 40°F to keep bacteria growth to a minimum, but it also has to remain above 32°F to keep food from freezing. Likewise, the freezer needs to stay close to 0°F, as temperature fluctuations can cause defrosting and refreezing, which is how freezer burn happens. This means every time you open the door to browse your perishables, letting cold air out, your fridge has to work quickly and carefully to stabilize its temperatures.

The Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ passed this test with near-perfect grades. The fridge maintained an average temperature of about 38.5°F, and only varied a degree or two. Similarly, items in the freezer stayed within a couple degrees of 0.4°F, which is just about ideal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excellent humidity control appeals to fans of leafy greens

For our humidity control test, we measure how well a fridge’s crispers are able to retain moisture. This is a tricky balancing act: The crisper needs to give off just enough humidity to avoid promoting rot, but otherwise needs to retain as much moisture as possible to avoid prematurely wilting your vegetables.

The Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ does an excellent job at hitting that balance, retaining about twice as much moisture as the average fridge, but still expelling enough to keep your veggies healthy.

If your diet relies on plenty of fresh veg, or if you’ve been frustrated with wilting greens in the past, it’s worth considering the Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Use a lot of ice? This reservoir has you covered

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The ice reservoir does take up freezer storage space, but if you use a lot of ice then it is a trade-off worth making.

If you like your drinks really cold, serve a lot of cocktails, or just love to munch ice, this is a fridge that’s ready to accommodate you.

The Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ keeps its ice dispenser in the freezer, which is slightly less convenient than a through-the-door dispenser, but it makes up for this by having a large ice reservoir—about 0.24 cubic feet, or about one quarter the size of a bulk bag of ice.

While you’ll still need to supplement if you’re having guests, this should keep heavy ice users happy for day-to-day use.

What we don’t like

It offers less usable storage space than the average French-door fridge

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton While the Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ's drawers keep things more organized, they are less space efficient than shelves, reducing overall storage space.

This is a small complaint, but one still worth mentioning. Because the Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ has so many drawers and a large ice reservoir, its storage capacity falls short of the average French-door fridge.

We took measurements: the WRF535SWHZ offers 10.34 cubic feet in its fridge (compared to the average 11.19) and 3.65 cubic feet in its freezer (compared to the average 4.69). To help you visualize what this means, consider that a bulk bag of ice is roughly one cubic foot, and each of this appliance's compartments is short about that much storage space.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re already used to a fridge with smaller storage space or perhaps you've just become an empty nester, this loss of storage space may not be an issue, and in fact, many fridges on the market offer far less storage space.

However, if you’re specifically looking to remedy storage concerns, there are better options available.

Internal dispensers are more cumbersome than through-the-door ones would be

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton While we do like the internal water dispenser, it's slightly less easy to use than a through-the-door dispenser.

Depending on your history, if you’ve used a through-the-door water and ice dispenser in the past, the Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ’s internal ice and water dispensers may feel like a step backward to you.

Big picture, needing to open the fridge door to fill up a glass of water isn’t a huge inconvenience, but it is less convenient than the alternative you may have already become accustomed to.

ADVERTISEMENT

What owners are saying

Those who have already purchased a Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ have had positive experiences so far, netting this fridge an average 4.5 out of 5-star ratings across major retailers.

Positive user reviews generally offer nonspecific praise, but some focus on the fridge’s sleek design and its storage options.

Most negative reviews complain about faulty delivery or installation issues, some of which seem to have already been remedied by Whirlpool.

Warranty

The Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ features a standard one-year warranty for parts and services. For comparison, other manufacturers, like LG or Samsung, will ensure certain parts for up to a decade.

Should you buy the Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ?

Yes. If you’re in the market for a new fridge and don’t mind forgoing through-the-door dispensers for internal options, the Whirlpool WRF535SWHZ is a good buy. Its sleek design looks beautiful in any kitchen, and its temperature stability is top-notch.

If you’re looking for a French-door fridge in this vein but don’t mind paying more for better features, we recommend checking out the Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ. It offers a similar performance, a custom-temperature flex drawer, and a through-the-door dispenser.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the testers Mark Brezinski Senior Writer @markbrezinski Mark Brezinski is a senior writer with seven years of experience reviewing consumer tech and home appliances. See all of Mark Brezinski's reviews Kyle Hamilton Product Tester Kyle Hamilton is a product tester at Reviewed, specializing in home appliances and technology. See all of Kyle Hamilton's reviews