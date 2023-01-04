LG wows the appliance world with its new MoodUP refrigerator

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

From a distance at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, it looks like LG Electronics is taking a run at Samsung’s hot Bespoke refrigerators that, since 2021, have come to be the dream appliance of every millennial homeowner.

However, this year’s LG appliances showpiece is the new MoodUP refrigerator, and this smart home design wonder goes way beyond replaceable custom panels.

Master the kitchen. Sign-up for the first semester of our Chef’s Course newsletter for exclusive recipes from top chefs and the tips and tools to nail them.

Fit for display at this consumer technologies show, the MoodUP refrigerator is a groundbreaker across the industry, featuring LED door panels that—get ready for it—change color with the press of a button on LG’s proprietary ThinQ app.

Users can select from a whopping 1,800 different color combinations—22 options for the top panels and 19 options for the lower panels—as well as preset themes, like “healing” or “season.” The whole idea of this aesthetic implementation is to create a mood in the room, which then affects the people around it. It also indicates that the future of technology has arrived—at least in the kitchen space.

Originally unveiled in Berlin at IFA this past September, the MoodUP refrigerator doesn’t stop with visuals. A built-in Bluetooth speaker allows users to connect the fridge via smartphone or tablet and to stream music or podcasts through Alexa or Google integration.

It’s also Wi-Fi enabled. It should come as no surprise that the LED door panels can be set to change colors to the beat of the music that’s playing.

Credit: LG Electronics LG’s brand new MoodUP refrigerator features LED light panels with 1,800 different color combinations.

MoodUP offers other fun perks. Visual notifications like blinking lights, which are set off if a door of the fridge is left ajar or someone approaches the fridge in the dark during a midnight snack run. Need a “normal” moment in the kitchen? Users can turn off the color elements, and instead opt for LG’s Lux Gray/Lux White modern classic frontage.

With the MoodUP refrigerator, LG manages to emphasize both innovative technology and good looks without neglecting refrigerator fundamentals. For its launch, MoodUP is being offered in the 4-door French-door, counter-depth refrigerator model, with 21 cubic feet of space. It features LG’s signature energy-saving InstaView Door-in-Door technology, which allows users to knock twice on the door to see inside without opening the door and letting out cold air. The freezer also boasts LG’s craft ice, which makes small batches of large ice balls for drinks.

LG’s new MoodUP refrigerator is planned to hit the market in late March or early April 2023. Read about other LG home appliance offerings debuting at CES 2023.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.