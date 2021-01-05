Samsung focuses on customization with its all-new Bespoke fridge

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As Samsung unveils its Bespoke refrigerator today for the first time in the U.S., it's clear that customization is a key focus for 2021—consumers want to design their kitchens on their own terms, especially as more mealtimes are spent at home. What's more, Samsung has dropped a brand-new, 4-Door Flex format to the Bespoke configuration options (previously only available in northern Europe and parts of Asia) that include one-door column and two-door bottom-mount.

While this level of customization already exists on the market—luxury brand BlueStar's professional-grade refrigerators come in more than 750 colors; column fridges to debut this spring—Bespoke takes modern design and personalization to the next level, while still offering an approachable concept to a customer who typically doesn't shop for premium appliances.

Credit: Samsung Electronics, Inc. Ltd. Samsung's Bespoke look includes eight different color and finish options that can be mixed and matched on the same fridge.

The Bespoke look includes eight different color and finish options (think sky blue glass and champagne steel) that can be mixed and matched on the same fridge, flat panels that can be swapped out by the consumers themselves, and recessed handles. Samsung hasn't yet announced an MSRP for the Bespoke 4-Door Flex, but it will likely be far less than BlueStar's hefty price tag, which can run to upwards of $15,000.

Options for customization extend beyond the Bespoke refrigerator's façade, particularly in 2021's new 4-Door Flex format. Samsung's Flex Zone technology gets an upgrade, with a compartment that has five different temperature settings, from freezer-cold to just right for meat and fish or veggies. An all-new beverage center boasts a filtered water dispenser that automatically fills a water pitcher, and an ice maker that creates both cubed and nugget ice.

Credit: Samsung Electronics, Inc. Ltd. Samsung's Bespoke 4-Door Flex model features an all-new beverage center with a filtered water dispenser that automatically fills a water pitcher.

Lastly, this fridge features a new UV deodorizer technology, where a filter at the top of the fridge is meant to reduce odor-causing bacteria from the air in your fridge using ultra-violet sanitization. This is similar to the process an air purifier uses or as a sanitizing wand, although how effective it will prove in this use case we won't know until we're able to test this model ourselves in our lab.

