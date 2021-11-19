The Lucy Pet excels as a security camera, but not in its intended role as a robot vacuum

Pros
-
Excellent smart features
Cons
-
Below-average cleaning
When you combine all the smart features of Trifo’s Lucy Pet, you get a robot vacuum that’s a mobile security camera equipped with night vision that can also yell at your dog to get off the couch while you’re not home. However, during our cleaning tests, the Lucy Pet removed a below-average amount of debris from our obstacle course.
Based in California, Trifo is a relatively small company compared to iRobot or Samsung. Both these robot vacuum giants make a model that is a direct competitor.
About the Trifo Lucy Pet
- Dimensions: 14.17” x 3.35” (W x H)
- Run time: 120 minutes
- Camera: 1080p
- Warranty: 1 year
What we like about the Trifo Lucy Pet
Smart features make this Pet a guard dog
The Lucy Pet has a forward-facing HD camera that also has a night vision mode. This means that day or night, the Lucy Pet can stream video of your phone. You can take control of the Lucy Pet remotely and, through the camera, control it to patrol your house. If you see your dog on the couch, you can talk through your robot vacuum via its internal speakers.
You can also set up the Lucy Pet’s camera to be motion-activated. If anything moves in front of the camera, it snaps a picture and sends it to you.
Indoor security cameras are getting more popular these days. However, even if you get the best one, the Lucy Pet has the advantage of being mobile.
What we don’t like about the Trifo Lucy Pet
Stiff competition leaves the Lucy Pet in the dust
The Lucy Pet reminds us of an indie film—a lot of personality, but with a reach that exceeds its grasp. Based in California, Trifo is a relatively small company compared to iRobot or Samsung. Both these robot vacuum giants make a model that is a direct competitor.
iRobot has the Roomba j7+, which smoked the Lucy Pet in our dirt pickup test, suctioning up 30% more debris. Samsung has the Jet Bot A.I.+, which can also stream video to your phone and take motion-activated pictures. However, while we tested the Lucy Pet, we suffered from connectivity issues and an occasionally sluggish app. Samsung’s SmartThings app worked smoothly and is better designed.
Both robot vacs from Samsung and iRobot, while more expensive, can self-empty, adding to the appeal of an automated floor cleaner.
What users are saying about the Trifo Lucy Pet
At the time of reviewing, we found only three reviews of the Lucy Pet, all posted on Trifo’s own site. Users said they were impressed by the suction and the smart app.
Should you buy the Trifo Lucy Pet?
No
If you ever wanted to support a nascent robot vacuum maker, you should check out the Trifo Lucy Pet. However, the average person needs a robot vacuum to put the cleaning part of its job above all else. And, while the Lucy Pet is an interesting concept—so much so that we awarded it an Editor’s Choice award at 2020’s CES because it wowed us on the show floor—in the lab it didn’t quite live up to expectations.
We’re rooting for the Trifo to improve its next generation of robot vacuums. In the meantime, if you’re in the market for a robot vacuum with similar features and a better performance, check out the iRobot Roomba j7+ or the Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+.
