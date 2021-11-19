The Lucy Pet excels as a security camera, but not in its intended role as a robot vacuum

Pros Excellent smart features Cons Below-average cleaning

When you combine all the smart features of Trifo’s Lucy Pet, you get a robot vacuum that’s a mobile security camera equipped with night vision that can also yell at your dog to get off the couch while you’re not home. However, during our cleaning tests, the Lucy Pet removed a below-average amount of debris from our obstacle course.

Based in California, Trifo is a relatively small company compared to iRobot or Samsung. Both these robot vacuum giants make a model that is a direct competitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Trifo Lucy Pet

Dimensions : 14.17” x 3.35” (W x H)

: 14.17” x 3.35” (W x H) Run time : 120 minutes

: 120 minutes Camera : 1080p

: 1080p Warranty: 1 year

What we like about the Trifo Lucy Pet

Smart features make this Pet a guard dog

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Has multiple cameras to help it navigate and can stream the footage to your phone.

The Lucy Pet has a forward-facing HD camera that also has a night vision mode. This means that day or night, the Lucy Pet can stream video of your phone. You can take control of the Lucy Pet remotely and, through the camera, control it to patrol your house. If you see your dog on the couch, you can talk through your robot vacuum via its internal speakers.

You can also set up the Lucy Pet’s camera to be motion-activated. If anything moves in front of the camera, it snaps a picture and sends it to you.

Indoor security cameras are getting more popular these days. However, even if you get the best one, the Lucy Pet has the advantage of being mobile.

What we don’t like about the Trifo Lucy Pet

Stiff competition leaves the Lucy Pet in the dust

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan We experienced issues with connectivity when using the Lucy Pet

The Lucy Pet reminds us of an indie film—a lot of personality, but with a reach that exceeds its grasp. Based in California, Trifo is a relatively small company compared to iRobot or Samsung. Both these robot vacuum giants make a model that is a direct competitor.

iRobot has the Roomba j7+, which smoked the Lucy Pet in our dirt pickup test, suctioning up 30% more debris. Samsung has the Jet Bot A.I.+, which can also stream video to your phone and take motion-activated pictures. However, while we tested the Lucy Pet, we suffered from connectivity issues and an occasionally sluggish app. Samsung’s SmartThings app worked smoothly and is better designed.

Both robot vacs from Samsung and iRobot, while more expensive, can self-empty, adding to the appeal of an automated floor cleaner.

What users are saying about the Trifo Lucy Pet

At the time of reviewing, we found only three reviews of the Lucy Pet, all posted on Trifo’s own site. Users said they were impressed by the suction and the smart app.

Should you buy the Trifo Lucy Pet?

No

If you ever wanted to support a nascent robot vacuum maker, you should check out the Trifo Lucy Pet. However, the average person needs a robot vacuum to put the cleaning part of its job above all else. And, while the Lucy Pet is an interesting concept—so much so that we awarded it an Editor’s Choice award at 2020’s CES because it wowed us on the show floor—in the lab it didn’t quite live up to expectations.

We’re rooting for the Trifo to improve its next generation of robot vacuums. In the meantime, if you’re in the market for a robot vacuum with similar features and a better performance, check out the iRobot Roomba j7+ or the Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Jonathan Chan Senior Manager of Lab Operations @ReviewedHome Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day. See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews