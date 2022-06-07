Is this really the coolest-sleeping bed in the world?

Pros Cooling

Low motion transfer Cons Some fraying of stitches

GhostBed Luxe does a wicked good job both staying cool and isolating motion.

What is GhostBed?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser GhostBed claims its Luxe mattress's seven layers of foam have both cooling attributes and "medium-plush" support.

GhostBed is a part of Florida-based sleep company Nature’s Sleep LLC, which was founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Marc Werner. The company claims the GhostBed mattress line comes from the culmination of years of mattress manufacturing experience. Its name is a playful reference to Werner’s childhood fear of ghosts under his bed.

GhostBed offers several variations of mattresses, including the GhostBed Classic, the GhostBed Natural, which the company claims is more eco-friendly, and the GhostBed Flex, a hybrid mattress with springs in addition to foam. In addition, Ghostbed sells bed frames and bedding, such as sheets and a weighted blanket.

We tried the GhostBed Luxe, the top-of-the-line model, which costs $2,395 at full price on the company’s website but is currently listed as $1,750 on Amazon. GhostBed claims this mattress is “the coolest bed in the world.”

The 13-inch Luxe mattress is composed of seven layers: a plush cover, an inch of gel memory foam (which the company claims is cooler than normal memory foam), a layer of “airflow-enhanced” fabric, a “ghost ice” foam layer, another 2 inches of gel memory foam, a 2-inch “bounce” layer made of foam that’s supposedly responsive like latex without the potential allergies, and a dense foam base layer for support. When asked, customer service wouldn’t specify what the “ghost ice” layer or the bounce layer are made of, other than them being “proprietary.” The brand categorizes the bed as being “medium-plush.”

How we tested the GhostBed Luxe

First and foremost, we test mattresses just like you would—we bring them into our homes and sleep on them. My partner and I spent more than 30 days sleeping on the GhostBed Luxe. Along the way, I took notes. At the end, I filled out a calibrated rubric, answering questions evaluating everything from how quickly it diffused heat to how much it isolated movement whenever one of us moved to the mattress’s overall support.

We also subjected GhostBed Luxe to a gauntlet of tests in our Cambridge, Massachusetts lab. We tested how quickly it diffused heat by leaving hot water bottles on it overnight with temperature sensors. We checked to see how much force is passed from one side of the mattress to the other by dropping a punching bag on it, and we tested how supportive its edges are by slowly rolling the punching bag off of it. All of our tests are replicable and are carried out consistently with all of the mattresses we test.

What we like about the GhostBed Luxe

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We'd say that GhostBed Luxe's support is more firm than any sort of "plush."

It sleeps cool

GhostBed Luxe performed unusually well in our lab’s heat-diffusion tests. In order to scientifically test the cooling properties of mattresses, we put bags with silicon beads in the microwave and then lay them out on each mattress’s surface. We use small temperature sensors to measure heat diffusion and retention overnight. The Luxe diffused heat significantly faster than other mattresses we’ve tested.

When I tested the bed’s cooling properties by sitting on it for five minutes, I was impressed. The bed felt cool underneath me for several minutes before finally taking on some of my body heat. When I moved, it began cooling down immediately. It’s harder to say for sure how cooling it was in overnight tests because other factors in my life—the weather, pillows I’m testing, and so on—change week by week. But I feel that GhostBed slept cooler than other mattresses I’ve tested in the past. I enjoyed the initial cool sensation of stretching out on it after a hard, hot day.

It isolates motion

GhostBed hardly transferred motion from one side to the other in either our lab or home tests. In the lab, we dropped a 150-pound punching bag on one side of the mattress while recording its force on the other side using the Physics Toolbox Sensor Suite app on a Google Pixel 3. The phone recorded much less reactivity than for other mattresses we have tested. Our lab manager, Jon Chan, and I were so surprised by the result we worried something was wrong with the phone! For peace of mind, I lied down on one side and had him punch the other side as hard as he could. I barely felt anything.

Sure enough, the mattress performed well at home, too. I wasn’t once woken up by my partner moving or getting in or out of bed.

It has a firm, smooth surface feel

As a predominantly stomach sleeper, I enjoyed sleeping on the GhostBed, but I don’t agree with the company’s characterization of the mattress as medium-plush. I felt it offered a firm, smooth surface that supported my weight with just enough plushiness to ease me quickly off to sleep.

That said, firm mattresses are generally better suited to stomach sleepers and back sleepers for maintaining spinal alignment, as side sleepers need more support for their pressure points on the hip and shoulder when they’re in their preferred position. But a firm mattress can always become softer with a mattress topper, while a soft mattress can’t really be firmed up, so we always recommend erring on firm when shopping for mattresses.

What we don’t like about GhostBed

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser I was disappointed to find some frayed stitching on my GhostBed Luxe after just two months of use—but I also didn't use a mattress protector.

Its edge support is just average

GhostBed performed solidly average in terms of edge support in lab tests. I didn’t have an issue with this while using the bed for sleeping, but I noticed it wasn’t super supportive when I sat perched on the edge to confirm our lab results for myself. It squished down and didn’t hold me up. This could make it more difficult to sit on the edge of the bed while putting on pants or shoes.

Its stitching frayed a bit

After having the GhostBed at my house for two months, I noticed some loose strings on the stitching around one of the mattress’ divots. This made me a little concerned about the long-term strength of the stitches. Maybe I should have followed our own bedding advice and used a mattress protector rather than just sheets, though that would no doubt buffer the cooling properties (and possibly negate them).

What other people are saying about GhostBed

GhostBed Luxe has only 3.5 stars from 59 customers on Amazon. Many of the mattresses we review aren’t available on Amazon, meaning we can only view comments on the company’s own site, so this may be more reliable than average. The same bed has 4.8 stars from 1,851 customers on the company website.

A number of happy customers say the mattress is cool and prevents them from feeling their partners move in the night. “When one person is thrashing in the bed at night the other won't hardly feel it!” writes one Amazon reviewer. “Truly has made a huge difference in me sleeping through my husband’s alligator rolling in the night!”

But a lot of people on Amazon agree with my assessment that it’s a firm mattress, and some aren’t happy about it. “This is way too hard for me in general—they need to advertise "medium firm" type of bed more. I thought it would be way softer,” says one customer, who still gave the bed 4 stars.

Other people noted the edge support issues. “Sitting on the edge of the bed trying to do a simple task like putting on shoes is a joke,” said a 2-star reviewer. “There is no edge support, so you sink into the mattress.”

What is the return policy and warranty for GhostBed?

GhostBed’s mattresses advertise a 101-day trial period during which they can be returned for free (unless you paid with Bitcoin, in which case you get store credit). This sort of trial period (minus the Bitcoin) is pretty standard in the online mattress industry. But the trial period is not included on GhostBeds bought through Amazon. (It is important to double-check warranty and return rules if you buy a mattress through any retailer.) GhostBed says it donates unwanted mattresses to a non-profit.

GhostBed also comes with a 25-year warranty covering body impressions greater than 1-inch deep or cracks in the foam. During the first decade of ownership, GhostBed will replace or repair its mattress for free. In order to get the warranty, owners have to register their mattress with GhostBed during the first month of ownership. The company site says shipping must be paid for by customers, but a company spokesman told Reviewed that shipping fees are handled on a case-by-case basis and apply to mattress repairs not replacements. This warranty is applicable to mattresses bought on Amazon, if they are registered with GhostBed.

During the second decade of ownership, the owner will have to pay for part of the replacement or repair cost. The warranty doesn’t cover changes in the “cooling properties” of the mattress, which the company says might decrease over time. This is somewhat concerning, given that the big selling point of the Luxe mattress is its secretive cooling properties.

Is GhostBed worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser GhostBed might be worth the cost if cool and firm are your top needs.

Yes, but only if you like firm mattresses

The GhostBed is the best bed we’ve tested in Reviewed’s labs for heat dispersal and motion transfer to date. It performed average for edge support, but I didn’t notice any issues while using it in daily life. I’m a little concerned by the low Amazon stars, but I like that honest customer experiences are accessible on a third-party website given that many mattresses are only sold on company websites.

After sleeping on it for more than a month, I think it is a great bet for those who like firm mattresses and for folks who sleep hot. It would be a particularly good bet for stomach or back sleepers. But I wouldn’t purchase this if I wanted a “medium-plush” mattress. Side sleepers might need a mattress topper for extra cushioning (though that will most likely negate the mattress’s cooling properties).

One downside to the GhostBed Luxe is its price. At the $1,750 price on Amazon, it’s comparable to our current favorite upgrade mattress, the Leesa Hybrid. If you’re worried about your wallet, I would go for the more affordable Lull mattress, which is our current best foam mattress, which also sleeps cooler than most while offering a firm sleep surface.

