This blanket is a great gift for the travel-lovers of the world

A travel pillow and blanket supplied by the airline used to be standard on all overnight flights, whether you booked first class or not. But COVID-19 has changed travel in many ways, including these perks. Even on flights where blankets are still offered, many travelers aren’t thrilled with the idea of using them for hygienic reasons. Still, given their bulkiness, a personal throw or blanket hasn’t typically been an ideal or even practical travel companion, especially with carry-on and personal item limitations. Until now.

The Tuft & Needle Anywhere Travel Blanket (available at Tuft & Needle) aims to change this. It’s a highly compact, lightweight, quilted polyester blanket. We tested it to see if it could stand up to chilly winter conditions (read: too-aggressive AC) and pack down as easily as they claim. Turns out, it’s a great pick for those who like a light cover while traveling in a plane, train, or car.

About the Tuft & Needle Anywhere Travel Blanket

The Tuft & Needle Anywhere Travel blanket is a compact, lightweight cover made of 100% polyester. It’s a thin, down-alternative quilt that folds nicely into its own attached pouch. It’s machine-washable and packs up easily and quickly. The blanket was originally designed in partnership with JetBlue, and it was so popular that travelers wanted to know where they could get one of their own.

The Anywhere Blanket is available in one color—charcoal—and one size—60 inches long by 40 inches wide. It has the Standard 100 seal from OEKO-TEX, an industry certification for textiles that ensures the fabrics are free of harmful substances such as arsenic, lead, phthalates, formaldehyde, and some pesticides. It retails for $85.

What we like about the Tuft & Needle Anywhere Travel Blanket

The travel blanket has a simple design

The Tuft & Needle travel blanket folds up nicely within its own pouch, and it is sewn in along one seam, so you can’t lose it. It also has a buttoned loop so you can hang it on your carry-on bag. The blanket itself has a minimalistic design with quilted baffles to hold the filling in place, and it looks really cute, too.

It’s lightweight and packs small

I noticed when I picked up the folded blanket just how light it felt—it only weighs 1 pound, so it won’t add much to your carry-on allotment. At 13 inches by 14 inches and 5 inches thick, the blanket, when packed into the pouch, is a bit larger than a standard hardcover book. It easily slid into my carry-on (which I prefer over attaching it to the outside of the bag). The Tuft & Needle travel blanket is compact and doesn’t take up a lot of room, and for that, it’s a winner.

It’s easy to clean and care for

Planes, trains, airports, and even your own car are not always the cleanest. Luckily, this blanket is easy to machine-wash and tumble dry, which means you don’t have to stress if it gets spilled on or rubs against some unsavory surface. That peace of mind can’t be beat.

It’s a good value for the cost

While $85 may seem like a lot for a blanket you only use when traveling, the Anywhere Travel Blanket delivers on quality. The fabric’s durability suggests it’s something you could have for a long time. You could even store it in your car’s glove compartment for emergencies or for the spontaneous road trip. Shipping and returns are free.

What we don’t like about the Tuft & Needle Anywhere Travel Blanket

It’s not the warmest

If you tend to get really cold on a plane, you might need a heavier cover than the Anywhere Travel Blanket. Its lightweight construction means just that—it’s just not that warm. If you get as cold as I do on a plane, especially on an overnight flight, this blanket isn’t going to do it for you.

It’s pretty small

This surely is not your king-size duvet from home, but even when managing expectations for size, it still feels a little small. Indeed, it’s 10 inches narrower than the standard 50-inch by 60-inch throw blanket. It’s easy to imagine how just a few shifts in your seat would leave you uncovered in places.

Should you buy the Tuft & Needle Anywhere Travel Blanket?

Yes, if you want an easy-to-carry lightweight blanket

If you’re looking for a comfy covering for when you hit the road that’s compact, washable, and easy to fold away in a hurry, Tuft & Needle’s Anywhere Travel Blanket manages the job. It’s a fairly simple way to pack light and stay warm at the same time. Plus, it stores easily at home or in your suitcase, making it a great option for yourself or a gift for the travel lover in your life.

However, if you’re looking for a travel blanket designed for warmth, you may be happier with a fleece option, like the Newcosplay Throw Blanket. This travel blanket is one of the highest rated on Amazon, holding a 4.5-star average review from more than 6,700 ratings. Reviewers say it’s soft and lightweight but still provides warmth. And at $10, you can stock up on eight of these (plus a cup of coffee) for the same price as the Tuft & Needle blanket.

On the other hand, if warmth, durability, and versatility are your top priorities and price is not a concern, the Yeti Lowlands travel blanket is a stellar option. It’s more than twice the cost of Tuft & Needle’s travel blanket, but its insulated, waterproof 55-inch by 78-inch design will keep you warm indoors and outside. It has a 5-star rating on Amazon with over 500 reviewers touting its quality and coziness.

