At CES, small tech makes a big splash in 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

At CES 2022, there are plenty of products that promise colossal changes—but they typically come in equally large packages. Sleep tech set itself apart at the convention with not humongous products, but tiny ones that offer a big impact. From slim earbuds with sleep tracking to a smart light bulb, these are a few of our favorites.

Sengled’s Smart Health Monitoring Light

A light bulb sleep tracker? The Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light uses radar and AI to track various biometrics during the night.

Sengled, a heavy hitter in smart lighting, announced a new sleep and health device at CES: A smart lightbulb that uses radar and an AI algorithm to track sleep and various biometric measures, such as body temperature and heart rate. “You can have the light change certain colors to notify you if your specific vital sign is outside of the parameters you have set,” says Kenneth Camp, product innovation director at Sengled. In addition to its sleep-tracking abilities, multiple bulbs can connect with one another to form a virtual map of a space, allowing them to even detect falls and place emergency calls.

While the bulb can function on its own, users can access personal data through a companion app that will work in conjunction with the bulbs—the company also plans to make the light compatible with third party apps, though the company didn’t provide specifics or names. The Smart Health Monitoring Light is due for release in the last quarter of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luple’s Olly S Light

Credit: Luple / Olly Olly S integrates the functions of Olly Day and Olly Night into one compact device.

Last year, we were intrigued by Luple’s Olly Day and Olly Night. The two small lights purport to help you manage circadian rhythm and melatonin production—both essential for a good night’s sleep—by working with your body’s physiology. The teacup-sized Olly S incorporates the functions of the Olly Day and Olly Night lights into one—so that you don’t have to buy multiple devices for different times of day.

The Olly S is particularly promising for those who work inside for long hours, as its daytime setting is designed to help you wake up with bright light that mimics natural light you’d get outside. It’s small enough to fit unobtrusively on your desk as you work, or be stowed away for use during travel.

The light works with the company’s app to “record and analyze sunlight exposure and other factors that affect circadian rhythm to help the user achieve better sleep quality," according to a press release. The app will launch in January 2022, and the Olly S is expected to hit the market in the second half of the year.

Related content review Lucid mattress review

review Morphée review

Kokoon Nightbuds

Credit: Kokoon The Kokoon Nightbuds play music and the company's specially developed white noise, all while tracking your sleep.

The Kokoon Nightbuds are tiny, in-ear headphones designed specifically for sleep. We previously tested the Bose Sleepbuds II, but were underwhelmed by their features and functionality. The Kokoon Nightbuds are the answer to a number of our issues with the Bose Sleepbuds.

The Nightbuds are, first and foremost, designed to help users sleep by muffling external sounds. They don’t use active noise cancellation, like other large, over-ear headphones, but instead rely on “intelligent noise masking [which uses] specially tuned white noise, designed to smooth out the peaks of sound that disturb sleep,” according to a press release. The company has its own meditations, soundscapes, and more available via the app. However, the earbuds aren’t limited to the company’s audio—they can also be used to place calls and are compatible with audio from Spotify, Apple Music, Calm, Headspace, and more.

Kokoon’s Nightbuds also have built-in infrared sensors and accelerometers to track your sleep. This feature makes it possible for the Nightbuds to gradually fade out any audio you’re listening to when they detect that you’re dozing off. They’re already available through certain retailers in the United Kingdom, and available for pre-order in the U.S. at a discounted price of $174.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morphée Zen

Credit: Morphée The Morphee Zen is a screenless relaxation and meditation device.

Morphée makes the Morphée sleep aid device, a screenless meditation device that helped our tester pick up the habit. At CES, the company announced the Morphée Zen, a brand-new, portable product that has an even greater sound and meditation library. The Zen only requires a pair of headphones to plug in for on-the-go meditation and relaxation.

The Zen features a whopping 72 sessions for users to choose from. The company touts that they were designed by experts, including psychologists and sophrologists (who specialize in a certain style of relaxation), to help users de-stress in as little as five minutes. It will be available to consumers in the last quarter of 2022. The company has yet to specify price.

Zerema AI Smart Pillow

Credit: Zerema The Zerema AI Smart Pillow adjust as you slumber to prevent snoring.

The Zerema Smart Pillow is the biggest “little” piece of tech we’re including on this list. It’s made with memory foam, but uses an internal air cushion that inflates and deflates to meet people’s needs. The best part? No work is required as you sleep on it. When paired with the company’s app, the pillow can adjust its height during the night to prevent snoring and in response to pressure changes from your head and body.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pillow even features a built-in alarm that gently (and quietly) vibrates—so you can get up without disrupting a sleeping partner. The app also provides details on your sleep patterns, and is even capable of informing you about the “most comfortable posture.” The Zerema AI Smart Pillow is currently available on Amazon for $249.99.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.