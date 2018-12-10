The Best Alexa-Friendly Smart Home Devices of 2021

Echo Speakers and Privacy

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Amazon Echo speakers and smart displays, like the Echo Show 5 (pictured), come with a sliding mic mute button that prevents Alexa from listening.

Privacy might seem like a thing of the past, as everywhere you go, there's some computer watching or listening. But in your own home, you can do a few things to protect your privacy, even from naturally invasive Alexa-friendly smart home devices.

Amazon reviews voice recordings, including the wake word and voice command that follows, in an effort to improve the overall user experience. However, you can opt-out of having your voice recordings included in the review process by going to Settings > Alexa Privacy > Manage Your Alexa Data, then toggling off the setting that says Use Voice Recordings to Improve Amazon Services. You can also ask Alexa to “delete everything I said today.”

In these privacy settings, you can also delete voice recordings, which are accessible to anyone you share the app with. You can even set up auto-deletion every three or 18 months, or choose not to have your voice recordings stored at all.

The Testers

All of the Alexa-friendly smart home devices in this lineup have been physically tested in homes just like yours. We've gathered these from our roundups of the best smart home products, so the expertise of editors, staff writers, and contributors is represented in this article. We can confidently recommend these as the very best Alexa-enabled devices you can buy right now.

Credit: Currant Currant's smart outlet can control two appliances independently.

Best Smart Plug for Alexa Currant WiFi Smart Outlet This snazzy little Alexa-compatible plug checks a lot of boxes on our wish list, including two side-facing outlets that can be operated independently. It's attractive, offers energy monitoring, and it also has a really cool orientation feature—you can switch the plate on the back so it can be plugged into your wall facing either right or left, which is incredibly handy. Also, if plugged into the bottom outlet on your wall, it doesn't cover the top one, leaving it free to use. Each outlet has an indicator light, which only fires up if that particular one is powered on. When not in use, it does not emit light. There were no quirks to be found in its connectivity, as it responded just as effortlessly to the app as it did to Alexa. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart plugs Pros Controls two plugs independently

Has energy monitoring

Recommends smart schedules Cons None that we could find $39.99 from Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac The outdoor smart plug features two outlets, both of which can be controlled individually.

Best Outdoor Plug for Alexa Meross MSS620 Smart Outdoor Plug The Meross outdoor smart plug is rugged and easy to use and control. It integrates with Alexa, and it has status lights that are easy to see and understand from a distance. Plus, it has two separate plugs that can be controlled independently of each other. Since our outdoor test outlet had two sockets, we could plug more than one thing at a time. The Meross Outdoor Smart Plug is very responsive during setup and testing, and we love that we could see at a glance whether both outlets were turned on thanks to prominent indicator lights. The one thing that this plug does not offer, however, is reporting of energy consumption. Creating scenes and routines for the plug are easy to do in the Meross app, and the app’s settings tab contains helpful guides to walk users through setting up the plug with Alexa. From looks to function to the app, this plug is just pleasant to work with. For more, check out our roundup of the best outdoor smart plugs Pros Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Allows for the creation of smart routines

Dual plugs that can be controlled independently Cons No energy monitoring $23.99 from Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac Alexa can adjust the temperature of your Nest Learning Thermostat if you ask.



Best Smart Thermostat for Alexa Nest Learning Thermostat A great smart thermostat like the Google Nest Thermostat is the easiest way to control the temperature in your home from anywhere, and it works with Alexa. We love the smart thermostat’s sleek, intuitive design and robust set of smart features like changing the temperature via the thermostat's dial, using the Nest app, or by asking Alexa. You can use the app to set a traditional time-of-day schedule—far simpler than most non-smart thermostats—or let the Nest learn your daily habits and adjust the temperature automatically. This feature is great for those who don't want to put in any effort, but might be a bit too confusing for people who like to fine-tune their schedules, so you can turn it off if you wish. The thermostat can also use your phone’s location to adjust the temperature when you’re not there, which in turn can save you money on your monthly energy bill. The Nest uses a workaround to draw power in homes without a common wire (or C-wire). The thermostat will function normally in most cases, but can cause problems with certain HVAC systems. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart thermostats Pros Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Straightforward setup Cons Does not support Apple HomeKit $219.85 from Amazon

$249.99 from Best Buy

$249.00 from Walmart

$249.00 from Target

Credit: Reviewed.com / Daniel Wroclawski These dimmers fade on and off, instead of immediately turning on and off like regular light switches.

Best Smart Dimmer Switch for Alexa Lutron Caséta Wireless Smart Lighting Starter Kit The best in-wall dimmer switch on the market happens to also be the best for every major smart home platform, including Alexa. The Lutron Caséta Wireless Smart Lighting Starter Kit offers a near-perfect experience with buttery-smooth dimming and a very polished, responsive app. The system has a higher initial cost than its competitors, but additional Lutron dimmers and Lutron switches can be purchased. Lutron offers the only smart dimmers and smart switches that don't require a neutral power line. Neutral power lines aren't common in older homes, and adding a neutral line to your home's electrical system can be very expensive. As a result, we highly recommend purchasing these switches over adding a neutral line—it's just not worth the cost. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart in-wall dimmer switches Pros Works with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit

No neutral line requirement Cons No three-way switch support $72.99 from Amazon

$93.89 from Walmart

$99.95 from Home Depot

Credit: Reviewed.com / Daniel Wroclawski The switch is responsive, works with Alexa, and offers three-way switch compatibility.

Best Smart In-Wall Switch for Alexa Leviton Decora Smart Switch (WiFi) If you want to control hardwired lighting and other appliances with Alexa, we recommend using smart switches to get the job done. Our tests found the best model to be the Leviton Decora Smart WiFi Switch, which uses WiFi, so you don't need to buy a hub to use it or control it remotely. The Leviton app works very well, but it's not as intuitive as some of the others on the market. However, when it comes to app and voice control, the switch is very responsive. Aside from the app, the switch scored perfect marks for its responsiveness to app and voice commands (as most of the switches did) and its remote control capabilities. And since it works over WiFi, it doesn't require any extra hubs or hardware to get started, making your startup cost minimal. Lastly, it also supports three-way switches, meaning you can have multiple smart switches control the same light, which isn't something that its competitors can do. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart switches Pros Responsive

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Three-way switch compability Cons None that we could find $56.00 from Amazon

$54.36 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera performed beautifully in all of our tests.

Best Outdoor Camera for Alexa Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight A smart outdoor security camera can be your eyes and ears whether you’re at home or away, so it’s important to purchase a camera that not only works with your prefered smart assistant, but that excels at accuracy to help keep you safe. After extensive testing, we found that the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera is the best Alexa-friendly outdoor security camera you can buy. It offers a 160-degree viewing angle and 2K video with high-def resolution so you can always see what's going on outside day or night. It also has a built-in spotlight that illuminates when motion is detected and a smart siren that can be triggered remotely or automatically. The installation process is simple, just make sure you have a 2.4 GHz WiFi connection, which is required for setup. There are no wires to fiddle with, as this camera includes a mount that can easily be screwed in on the exterior of your home. A subscription to Arlo’s Smart Plan (starting at $2.99/month) is the best way to get the most out of the Arlo Pro 4. Included in Arlo’s paid plans are 30-day video history; 2K cloud recording; activity zones; advanced object detection for people, cars, and packages; and other useful features you’ll want access to. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart outdoor security cameras Pros Reliable

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Clear day and night view Cons Two-way talk could be louder $199.99 from Best Buy

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jonathan Chan Part vacuum, part guard dog, all robot.

Best Smart Robot Vacuum for Alexa LG Hom-Bot Turbo+ CR5765GD Robot vacuums become more popular by the minute and are an easy way to clean your floors. Luckily, the best smart robot vacuum we’ve tested, the LG Hom-Bot Turbo+ CR5765GD, works with Alexa. And, like other smart robot vacuums, you can control it remotely from your smartphone, telling it where and when to clean. It will even show you a map of where it cleaned, and you can send it to specific rooms via remote control. It works well on thick carpet and has good dirt pickup performance, an important feature of any vacuum. When we tallied up all its superior smart features, powerful cleaning, and slick design, we knew the LG Hom-Bot Turbo+ would earn its spot as the overall best smart robot vacuum that works with Alexa. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart robot vacuums Pros Can act like a mobile security camera

Good dirt pickup performance

Able to climb on to thick carpet Cons Expensive

Unwilling to clean near tight spaces Buy now at Amazon

$999.00 from Home Depot

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac The Schlage Encode is a solid, easy-to-use smart lock.

Best Smart Lock for Alexa Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt Our favorite smart lock, the Schlage Encode, also works with Alexa—and there’s a lot to love about it. For starters, thanks to the app’s interactive step-by-step guide, installation and troubleshooting are a breeze. The lock and accompanying app are simple and intuitive to use, jam-packed with useful features, and they had the fastest lock and unlock times with remote access. Not only is the Encode able to store and remember up to 100 permanent, temporary, or recurring passcodes, but it’s also compatible with Google Assistant, Ring, Amazon Key, and, of course, Schlage Home. The Encode’s Amazon Key compatibility means that you can allow delivery persons to digitally unlock your smart lock in order to set your Amazon packages inside the door for you if you’re not into answering the door in your pajamas. And if you’re not crazy about letting random people unlock your front door, note that using the Encode with Amazon Key is optional. It’s a great lock even without the Key integration. Unlike most other smart locks, the Schlage Encode has WiFi built into the lock itself. That means that, even without a hub, Encode can connect to the internet, voice assistants, and your phone when you’re away from home. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart locks Pros Up to 100 passcodes

Versatile passcodes

Amazon Key compatible Cons Lacks some advanced features $226.56 from Amazon

$249.00 from Walmart

$241.53 from Home Depot

Credit: Reviewed.com / Nick Schmiedicker Choose from 16 million colors, like red, green, blue, white, and more, to create a festive holiday light show.

Best Smart Bulbs for Alexa Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit (Gen 3) Philips Hue makes the easiest smart bulbs to control using Alexa. These smart lights topped all of our tests thanks to an easy setup, a robust suite of features, and an intuitive app. In addition to Alexa, the lights can also be controlled using Google Assistant and Siri, which adds tremendous benefit to an already impressive portfolio. Once you throw in the additional rainbow of possible light colors, these are without a doubt the best smart bulbs you can buy. The only downside is that unlike some other smart bulbs, the Hue bulbs do require a hub in order to work. Additional hardware isn’t usually a strong selling point, but it’s a small price to pay for the exceptional performance and reliability the Hue bulbs offer—especially if you opt for the Starter Kit that comes packaged with the hub.

For more, check out our roundup of the best smart bulbs Pros Easy setup

Intuitive app

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit Cons Requires hub for remote use $199.99 from Walmart

Buy now at Amazon

$299.89 from Walmart

$199.99 from Target

Credit: Petcube The Petcube Bites 2 tosses treats.

Best Smart Pet Camera for Alexa Petcube Bites 2 Asking Alexa to give your dog a treat may sound futuristic, but it’s possible with the best smart pet camera we’ve tested, the Petcube Bites 2. It's reliable and easy to refill, the 1080p video quality is great, and it has Alexa built-in so you can talk to the camera like an Echo speaker. Ask for the weather, check your calendar, play games, set timers… the list is endless. Don’t expect too much of the speaker in terms of music quality, but it’s certainly decent enough for interactions with Alexa. The Petcube app is easy to use and offers an activity timeline of three to 30 days as part of the optional Petcube Care membership, which ranges in price from $4.99 to $14.99 per month. Through the app, owners can also connect directly with a vet if they have pet health questions, which is helpful. The first consultation is free, and thereafter, the service is $4.99 per month. Petcube automatically captures ten-second recordings when it detects activity, but they are only available for four hours unless you subscribe to Petcube Care. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart pet cameras Buy now at Chewy

$199.00 from Amazon

$199.00 from Chewy

$199.00 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Flo Ion Rachio works with Alexa and can help you create smart watering schedules tailored to your lawn.

Best Smart Sprinkler Controller for Alexa Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller You can let Alexa take charge of watering your lawn wIth a smart sprinkler controller like the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler. You can ask her to water a specific zone, stop watering, and more helpful commands to make your garden grow. In addition to Alexa compatibility, the gadget currently tops our list because it offers a ton of easy to use options and isn't intimidating to install. The model we tested offers control over eight zones, though there's an additional model that supports up to twice that. Smart home junkies will appreciate the integration not only with Alexa, but also Nest, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit. There's even a host of IFTTT recipes available to customize your sprinkler even further. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart sprinkler controllers Pros Easy installation process

Smart home integration

Impressive list of features Cons More expensive than other options $181.37 from Amazon

Credit: LIFX Z We fell in love with the LIFX Z LED strip lights for their incredibly simple set up, ease of use, and variety of awesome features.

Best Smart Strip Lights for Alexa LIFX Z LED Strip 6.6’ Kit Smart light strips, which feature an adhesive backing, are the easiest way to add smart lighting to your home. We've tested 11 smart light strips and the Lifx Z LED Strip 6.6' Kit is our No. 1 pick because it works well with Alexa, is easy to set up and install, and is durable enough for long term use. With Alexa, you can tune the lights to any color like crimson, fuschia, and more. She can also turn them on and off when you ask her to. The starter kit comes with two strips that total 6.6 feet long. For more length, you can add Z Strips, however, there is a maximum of 10 strips per controller, which works out to about 32 feet of smart lights. Lifx Z offered the most “color zones” of the light strips we tested. Color zones allow for different areas of the strip to be set to different colors, a rarity among the strips we tested that makes these lights even more customizable. For more, check out our roundup of the best smart light strips Pros Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

Easy to install

Lots of features Cons Cord connection can be flimsy $198.00 from Amazon

$89.99 from Best Buy

$89.99 from Home Depot

