The Best Smart Home Devices for Apartments of 2020

If you live in an apartment, an RV or a tiny house, you may fear that limited space and lack of ability to modify your dwelling will prevent you from creating the smart home of your dreams. Certainly, there are limits to what you can install. However, there are plenty of home automation devices that will fit in nicely in your small space without upsetting your landlord or messing with your compact living space.

(For those who want products specific to the Amazon environment, be sure to check out the Best Alexa-Compatible Smart Home Devices.)

The following are products that we've selected specifically with apartment-dwellers in mind, thanks to their compact size and simple installation. Note that in a few cases these are not our favorite overall products, but they're the ones we feel will be best for people living in rentals, tiny houses and other small spaces.

These are the best smart home devices for apartments: