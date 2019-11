Best Smart Bulb

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit (Gen 3)

There are plenty of great smart bulbs to choose from, but if you want the best, it has to be the Philips Hue. We've tested the system multiple times now and it continues to impress us with its ease of setup and use. With a robust suite of features and an intuitive app, it really is the gold standard of smart light bulbs. The only downside is that you'll need a separate hub to make the bulbs work. While extra hardware (and the associated cost) is inconvenient, it's a small price to pay for bulbs that work this well.

If you're looking for a bit more of a value pick, though, we'd recommend the Eufy Lumos 2.0. However, the app us a few minutes to figure out how to even dim the bulb. As for the bulb's features, we didn't feel there was anything particularly noteworthy about its design or capabilities.

But, it did have good response times over WiFi and data connections, and it integrates with Google Assistant (and also Alexa) without having to install a hub. The cost per bulb was among the most affordable we tested, and there's no need to spend extra money and space on a hub to get the connectivity you want. So, despite the wonky setup process and mild learning curve, this is a good bulb for the money and a great pick for those in need of a basic Google Home-compatible white smart bulb that won't cost a lot.

