The Best Tech Products for Back-to-School of 2021

Need a hands-free way for your child to easily keep track of their class schedule? The Amazon Echo is our recommendation for the best Echo smart speaker. This speaker is full of more than 100,000 Alexa skillslike calendar management and reminders that can help your student stay on task this semester.
Alexa can also help with homework, play games, set timers, and create more fun for kids. While every Echo smart speaker has access to the same Alexa skills and features, the fourth-generation Echo offers the best blend of quality, performance, and value.
The Echo has great sound quality, so your kids can listen to music while they study, thanks to Dolby audio, a 3-inch woofer, and a 0.8-inch tweeter. It also has auxiliary input and output as well as Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music from another device. You can also use it to make calls to your student if they’re away at college, or use it as an intercom system within your home.
For a smaller, more affordable Echo speaker, check out the Echo Dot (third-generation) or the Echo Dot Kid's Edition. For those who prefer Google Assistant, the Nest Mini is a compact, easy-to-use smart speaker option.
If you’re looking for a smart speaker for students that comes with both Google Assistant and Alexa, we’d point you to our favorite smart speaker, the Bose Home Speaker 300.