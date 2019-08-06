The Best Tech Products for Back-to-School of 2019

It’s that time of year again: Back-to-school season is almost here. You probably already know the basic school supplies your little one or teen needs for the year ahead, but what about the non-traditional necessities that aren’t on the classroom supply list? Whether your kid is heading off to college or still in grade school, we’ve rounded up the best tech that your student needs as they head into a new school year like our favorite laptop for students, the Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA (available at Amazon).

With the use of smartboards and other digital learning applications, going back to the classroom means more than just buying glue sticks and No. 2 pencils nowadays. If you’ve got a kid going to college, then a laptop with storage and robust battery life is a must. For the kids still in grade school, a tablet to play educational games on can help reinforce what they’ve learned during the school day. However, it’s important to make sure you’re buying quality products, and that’s where we come in. We’ve done all of the testing for you and have compiled our top picks for the best tech products for back to school.