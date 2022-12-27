I tested the new smart light strips from Cync—frankly, they need refinement

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

GE Lighting has been steadily expanding its collection of smart home products over the last few years, and its latest release is the new Cync Dynamic Effects light strips (available at Best Buy for $89.99) . The brand says these LED light strips will allow you to bring millions of colors and white tones, gradient effects, and multicolored light shows into your home, and they’re available in both indoor and outdoor versions, to boot.

I’ve previously tested and enjoyed Cync products, so I was excited to experience the brand’s newest launch for myself. I tested the new Dynamic Effects light strips over the course of a few weeks, and I’m sad to report that they didn’t live up to my high expectations for the brand—here’s why.

What we liked

The lighting effects are cool

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau With the help of the Cync app, it's easier than ever to choose an appropriate ambiance for your home.

Both the indoor and outdoor light strips can be controlled through the Cync app, and there are quite a few lighting effects that you can play around with.

If you want the lights to be a solid color, the app offers a color wheel where you can choose the exact hue you want, and you can easily adjust the brightness level and save the color to quickly use again.

The app also offers fun lighting effects. There are nine preset options with popular color schemes, such as red and green for the holidays and a rainbow option, but you can also create your own effects, as well.

The app lets you choose an effect pattern and custom color palette, and you can preview what it will look like before you save it.

You can even sync the lights up to pulse along to music—a fun feature for your home gym or while entertaining—though I didn’t use this feature much, as I tested the indoor lights in our bathroom.

The strips have an attractive appearance

I personally don’t like when LED light strips have the light nodes exposed—it was one of my bigger woes about the Kasa Smart Light Strip—so I was happy to find that both sets of the Cync lights include a translucent covering that makes them more attractive when the lights are off.

I definitely would prefer this style of LED strip if I was putting the lights in an exposed area. Plus, the covering also helps to diffuse the light more, so it looks like the whole strip is lit up, not just each individual bulb.

You can extend them

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn RabideauReviewed / Camryn Rabideau The 8-foot extension kit allows you add more length if you desire longer coverage.

The Cync Dynamic Effects Indoor LED Strip is 16 feet long, and the Outdoor LED Strip comes in 16- or 32-foot options. If you’re thinking to yourself, “I need a longer strip of lights,” you’ll be happy to hear that both products can actually be extended.

The indoor strip can be extended to a total of 32 feet, and both outdoor options can be doubled in length—so if you have the 16-foot outdoor strip, it can be extended to a total of 32 feet, and if you have the 32-foot model, it can be increased up to 64 feet.

The brand offers special 8-foot extension kits for this purpose, which are (slightly) cheaper than buying another whole unit.

What we didn’t like

The sticky tape was awful

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau The adhesive tape that's used to mount the lights appeared to be faulty and failed to stay in place for more than 20 minutes.

The Cync Dynamic Effects Indoor Strip has an adhesive backing that you can use to stick it up—in theory, anyway.

I decided to install the lights underneath a ledge that runs around the edge of my bathroom, and my partner and I followed the installation instructions carefully, cleaning the surface before peeling off the adhesive backing and pressing the strip where we wanted it.

It took us 20 minutes or so to complete the installation, and I was really thrilled with how it came out.

However, when I came back an hour later, one area of the light strip had started to fall off the wall. I pressed the section back in place, applying a lot of pressure to stick it on there good—no big deal, right?

Sadly, the next morning, about half of the light strip was hanging. I reinforced it with additional double-sided tape, but it still wasn’t enough to support the strip. Within a day, the whole light strip had completely fallen off the wall, and no amount of sticking was going to make it stay where I wanted.

For this reason, I’d recommend installing these lights using the support brackets that come in the box. It’s definitely more work that way, as you have to nail them in place, and I think it’s unfortunate that the adhesive provided isn’t actually strong enough to hold up the light strips.

Straight lines only!

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau If you're trying to create innovative patterns with your lights, the GE Cync Lights can only be placed on a straight path.

Another area where these lights fell flat was their flexibility—or lack thereof, in this case. Both the indoor and outdoor lights have a translucent cover over the LED nodes, which helps to diffuse the light and make the strip more attractive when it’s visible.

However, the flipside of the coin is the covering makes the light strips challenging to bend around corners.

When we installed the indoor light strip in my bathroom, it was supposed to run along the edge of two walls, making a 90-degree turn in the corner. The directions say you can bend the strip between the LED nodes, but it was really tricky to do, as the material isn’t that flexible.

We also ended up bending too close to one of the lights, as the LEDs in that corner were often green instead of the color they were supposed to be.

The outdoor light strip is more than twice as thick as the indoor option, so we didn’t even try to bend it. There’s no way it would work, which is pretty frustrating—who really wants LEDs that can only be run in a single straight line?

There’s a high-pitched buzzing sound

As if our installation woes weren’t frustrating enough, we also ran into a strange issue with the indoor light strip. Any time we put the lights to a plain white color, the little control box mounted to the wall gave off a high-pitched buzzing noise.

It wasn’t super loud, but it was definitely audible—and irritating—when the room was quiet. To avoid it, we ended up sticking to colors and light patterns only.

Should you buy the Cync Dynamic Effects LED Strips?

No, there are better options out there.

There are some nice things about the Cync Dynamic Effects LED Strips, including their cool light patterns and attractive design, but ultimately, they failed to wow us in terms of performance. Installation was frustrating, at best, as we had trouble with the lights falling off the wall and being really hard to bend around corners.

These issues, coupled with the fairly high price point of the lights—the indoor version is $90 and the outdoor is a cool $180—prevents us from being able to wholeheartedly recommend the product. If you’re going to spend that much on smart light strips, there are definitely better options available—including outdoor and extendable options that are easy to install and can easily be bent into any shape your heart desires.

