10 apps to help you keep your New Year's resolutions

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The end of December and early January are popular times to set goals for the New Year, but sometimes that’s easier said than done. By the second week of February, 80% of goal setters have already abandoned their New Year’s resolutions.

To help you beat the odds, we’ve rounded up 10 useful apps that will keep you accountable for your New Year’s resolutions.

1. Learn a new language

Credit: Getty / AJ_Watt You can choose from one of Duolingo's 22 available languages.

Learning a new language doesn’t mean you have to sit in a classroom or spend an hour every day in front of your computer. With the Duolingo app, you can spend just 15 minutes a day learning one of the 22 available languages, such as Spanish, French, Japanese, Arabic, and Italian. Whether you’re planning to visit a new country or want to boost your brain power in 2020, learning a new language has many benefits and is easy to do with the Duolingo app.

Download the Duolingo app for iOS

Download the Duolingo app for Android

Download the Duolingo app for Windows

2. Advance your career

Credit: Getty / fizkes With the LinkedIn app, you can search for jobs, network, and follow companies and influencers.

Ready to take the next step in your career? The LinkedIn app can help you network with recruiters, colleagues, and industry professionals to move up the food chain or to an entirely new position. You can also search and apply for jobs directly in the LinkedIn app without having to pander through online job boards.

Download the LinkedIn app for iOS

Download the LinkedIn app for Android

3. Reach your health and fitness goals

Credit: Getty / mapodile There are nutrition facts for over 4 million foods in the MyFitnessPal app.

Health and fitness are popular goals to set for the new year and the MyFitnessPal app can help. There are nutrition facts for over 4 million foods, which you can easily scan into the app using the barcode on the back of the packaging. Additionally, the app lets you count calories day-by-day; track other nutrients like fat, protein, carbs, and more; as well as set and track your personal goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also within the MyFitnessPal app, you can log workouts and sync the app with the best smartwatches from Fitbit, Apple, and others.

Download the MyFitnessPal app for iOS

Download the MyFitnessPal app for Android

4. Learn to meditate

Credit: Getty / fizkes Relax more in 2020 with the help of the Headspace app.

A 2018 study found that meditating may have health benefits. If more self care is on your shortlist for 2020, then check out the Headspace app. The app features various meditation skills and sessions on "physical health, personal growth, stress management, and anxiety relief."

Download the Headspace app for iOS

Download the Headspace app for Android

5. Quit smoking

Credit: Getty / RapidEye Ready to ditch the cigarettes? The quitSTART app can help you reach your goals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 34.2 million adults in the U.S. smoke cigarettes. If you're one of those people—and you're ready to ditch the habit—the quitSTART app can help. The app is full of tips to help you stop smoking. It can also track your progress, help you manage cravings and mood swings, share your progress, and more.

Download the quitSTART app for iOS

Download the quitSTART app for Android

6. Read more books

Credit: Getty / DaniloAndjus Want to read more books but don't feel like you have the time? Listen to popular books anywhere with the Audible app.

Did you know that 27% of adults haven't read a book from start to finish in the last year? If you're one of those people who don't read as much as you wish you did, try the Audible app. You can find all of your favorite books, as well as discover new ones to listen to as you commute to work, sit at your desk, and run errands on the weekend.

Download the Audible app for iOS

Download the Audible app for Android

Download the Audible app for Windows

7. Drink more water

Credit: Getty / ljubaphoto This app can help you stay hydrated.

Many of us don't drink enough water but with an app like Daily Water Tracker Reminder, you can stay hydrated all year long. The app lets you log and track how much water you've had throughout the day, so you can see if you're behind schedule. The app also sends reminders for those days when you're busy and might forget to have enough water.

Download the Daily Water Tracker Reminder app for iOS

Download the Daily Water Tracker Reminder app for Android

8. Manage your finances

Credit: Getty / MStudioImages Take charge of your finances with the Mint app.

There’s no time like the new year to get a handle on your money and set a budget. The Mint app can help you do just that. In the app, you can view all of your money in one spot, create a budget, access free credit scores, receive bill pay reminders, and more.

Download the Mint app for iOS

Download the Mint app for Android

9. Keep track of your to-do list (and resolutions)

Credit: Getty / izusek The Evernote app is an easy place to store your 2020 goals and review them at any time.

The Evernote app isn’t just for taking notes during a meeting or at school—you can use it to type up your to-do list and your New Year’s resolutions. That way, you can easily refer back to the things you need to get done (like reviewing your 2020 goals on a regular basis) for your best year yet.

Download the Evernote app for iOS

Download the Evernote app for Android

Download the Evernote app for Windows

10. Spend less time on your phone

Credit: Getty / ViewApart Cell phones are a part of our everyday life, but the Space app can help you reduce the amount of time you spend on the device.

Most of us spent nearly three hours on our phones every day this year. So, if spending less time staring at your smartphone screen is on your list of 2020 goals, download the Space app. The app can help you spend less time on your phone by setting time limits, tracking your progress, and sharing tips to help you strike a good balance of how much time you spend on your phone.

Download the Space app for iOS

Download the Space app for Android

These are just some of the apps that can help you stay on top of your New Year’s resolutions. Good luck out there.