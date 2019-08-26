15 awesome tech gadgets that are actually water resistant

Tech gadgets are great, but they do have a pretty big downfall—if you get them even a little wet, they can turn into hunks of metal and plastic that serve no purpose. This means it can be risky if you're using a smart speaker poolside or want to take your new camera to the beach.

If you're looking for some tech that won't immediately fry if it gets a drop or two of water on it, you've come to the right place. These water-resistant and waterproof gadgets won’t mind joining you poolside or on a rainy day.

1. Bose SoundLink Color

Credit: Bose A Bose that won't melt down poolside? Sign us up.

What better way to improve your bathing or swimming experience than popping on some amazing tunes? According to reviewers, this wireless, splash-resistant, Bluetooth-compatible speaker from Bose has great sound in a small package. And while not vital to its performance, you have your pick of six different colors. As with most items that are splash-resistant, it's not completely waterproof, so don't drop it into a lake.

Get the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth on Amazon for $129

2. Armitron Sport Women's Digital Chronograph Watch

Credit: Armitron This waterproof watch is perfect for swimmers.

For those who like to keep track of the time while they're swimming or snorkeling, this watch from Armitron does the trick. It's water-resistant to 330 ft., and while it's not suitable for scuba diving, it works really well for many other purposes—including for those who wash their hands a lot or have messy jobs. While this isn't the fanciest tech in the world, it won't stop working when it gets wet, and reviewers rave about how attractive it is and how well it fits.

Get the Armitron Sport Women's Digital Chronograph Watch on Amazon for $25

3. MEGIVEZ Bluetooth 5.0 TWS Headphones with Charging Case

Credit: Megivez Sweaty ears? No problem with waterproof earbuds.

These attractive earbuds are water-resistant, which means they're perfect for those of us who, uh, sweat a lot. They come with a handy charging case and loads of excellent reviews, thanks to their easy Bluetooth pairing, great sound quality, and noise-canceling capabilities.

Get the MEGIVEZ Bluetooth 5.0 TWS Headphones with Charging Case on Amazon for $46.95

4. Goal Zero Venture 30 7800mAh Waterproof Power Bank

Credit: Goal Zero This power bank is great, no matter where adventure takes you.

Adventurers, rejoice—here's a highly rated power bank that won't stop working in the rain or after a drop in a creek. It has two USB charging ports (which many reviewers really appreciate, as other models they've tried only had one), and you can even grab an optional solar panel to charge it back up if you're really off the grid and away from electricity.

Get the Goal Zero Venture 30 7800mAh Waterproof Power Bank on Amazon for $97.93

5. Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Credit: Wonderboom This speaker can actually go in the water—for a few minutes, anyway.

A splash-proof speaker is great, but one that can plop in the pool for a bit without damage may be even better. (It can hang out underwater—around 3 ft. deep—for a half hour). This might be a good choice for those who feel "just splashproof" isn't quite enough. Reviewers note that it's easy to use and has good battery life.

Get the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon for $79.95

6. GoPro HERO6 Black 4K Action Camera

Credit: GoPro GoPro, but underwater? Yes.

This GoPro camera is waterproof—without requiring additional housing or accessories—so it's an excellent choice for those who like to document their experiences in the water. It's immersible up to 33 ft. and gets excellent reviews for quality and ease of use.

Get the GoPro HERO6 Black 4K Action Camera on Amazon for $189.99

7. Kindle Paperwhite

Credit: Amazon No wet pages—or components—to worry about with this e-reader from Amazon.

E-readers have certainly come a long way, and Amazon's offerings in this department are no different. The current Kindle Paperwhite, for example, is waterproof, which means it's perfect for any outdoor adventure. While it can be immersed in about 6 ft. of fresh water up to an hour, you might not want to push your luck on that, just to be on the safe side. (Although, one reviewer actually submerged a Paperwhite in a bowl of water and it emerged unscathed.) Still, it would be perfect for your beach bag.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $129.99

8. GARMIN Vivoactive 3

Credit: Garmin You can't take every fitness tracker with you into the pool, but with this one, you can.

Even without being waterproof, GARMIN's Vivoactive 3 finds the sweet spot between fitness tracker and smartwatch, but it’s even better that you can keep it on while you swim. This is not a small, cute fitness tracker, so if you're looking for something nondescript, this won't work. But reviewers love it for its ability to keep track of how much you move around, and because they never have to worry about getting it wet.

Get the GARMIN Vivoactive 3 on Amazon for $134.13

9. Nikon COOLPIX W100

Credit: Nikon This little Nikon is perfect for the pool or the beach.

The Nikon COOLPIX W100 camera is waterproof up to about 33 ft., which means this little guy can not only survive immersion, it can snap some pics underwater, too. It has built-in Wifi and Bluetooth, making a connection between the app and your camera super easy. Reviewers have posted some pretty amazing shots on Amazon of some excellent underwater pics, and one reviewer said they even accidentally left it in a cooler full of water for several hours and it was just fine.

Get the Nikon COOLPIX W100 on Amazon for $134.13

10. Waterproof iPod

Credit: Underwater Audio You can't take an iPod into the pool normally, but with this one, you totally can.

iPod Shuffles are not built to be waterproof, but Underwater Audio makes it their business to change that. They sell their waterproofed Shuffles on Amazon in a bundle that includes waterproof earbuds as well. Reviewers are satisfied, and able to make swimming more enjoyable without blasting everyone else at the pool while they exercise. One mentions that they've tried many other options to break up the monotony of lap swimming, and this was the only one that worked.

Get the Underwater Audio Swimbuds Waterproof iPod Swimbuds Bundle on Amazon for $134.13

11. iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Credit: iFox A fully immersible waterproof speaker that sticks to the side of your shower will make bathing way more fun.

If you're looking for a speaker to pop into your actual shower but don’t want to worry about it getting wet, then this little gadget might just do the trick. It's inexpensive, yet it gets rave reviews. Aside from being waterproof and fully submersible up to 3 ft., it has other neat features, such as buttons with white markings, which make them easily visible in the shower. Another convenient feature is the suction cup, which means you can pop it onto your shower wall (or even your car window). Reviewers also note that it connects to Bluetooth quickly.

Get the iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker on Amazon for $29.99

12. Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer

Credit: Alpha Grillers Grilling in the rain? A waterproof meat thermometer will come in handy.

This backlit, waterproof meat thermometer is a little different, but it gets amazing reviews for its quick read time and ease of use. As with anything that has to do with cooking, being waterproof isn't always necessary, but it's a huge added bonus. One review mentions that the thermometer automatically shuts off when the probe is locked back into the body, which is a nice touch. Also, customers appreciate its speed when reading temperature, because a lot of other thermometers are too slow and you risk burning your hand.

Get the Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer on Amazon for $17.97

13. Midland Walkie Talkies

Credit: Midland Don't worry about a sudden rainstorm ruining your walkie talkies if you get these guys.

Here's another essential piece of tech for adventurers who won’t need to worry about how close they get to water. These lightweight, easy-to-use walkie talkies from Midland have a good range (it's advertised as good up to 36 miles, but most reviewers say they have quality clarity within two miles) and they're splashproof, which can help in case of a sudden rainstorm. Reviews note that they're good radios for the money, and clarity is excellent.

Get the Midland Walkie Talkies on Amazon for $69.99

14. Guohan Cable Carrying Case

Credit: Guohan Waterproofing isn't just necessary for your gadgets—this waterproof case is perfect for your cables, too.

While this isn't exactly a gadget, it's almost just as important—it can lug around your chargers and other cables and provide waterproof protection while you're on the go. While this case is a vital tool for travel, the water-resistant feature is a huge bonus. Reviewers mention that the case is sturdy, holds up well to international travel, had quality zippers that don’t let users down, and they also liked the customizable dividers.

Get the Guohan Cable Carrying Case on Amazon for $9.89

15. LEDMEI Led Flame Speaker

Credit: Ledmei This lantern is actually a waterproof speaker, but its realistic flame makes it a great addition to your decor.

This speaker is not only a quality speaker, its realistic flame adds to the atmosphere, too. And while you cannot fully immerse it in water, rain won't mess it up. It connects via Bluetooth to your music device of choice and has a few different light options to brighten up your evening, whether you're indoors or out. Its realistic light gets rave reviews from Amazon customers, who also note the great sound.

Get the LEDMEI Led Flame Speaker on Amazon for $39.99

