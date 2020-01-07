7 smart gadgets to help you keep your New Year's resolutions

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start giving some thought to the goals you hope to accomplish in the year to come. New Year’s resolutions can be exciting and motivating, but they can also become disappointing when they’re ultimately dropped or forgotten about just a few weeks into the new year.

Lucky for you, there are numerous smart gadget options for keeping you on track to accomplishing your goals in 2021. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best to help start your year off on the right foot.

1. A smart water bottle to help you drink more water

Credit: Hidrate Spark The Hidrate Spark smart water bottle reminds you when it's time to drink more.

It’s no secret that drinking water is good for your overall health, but making sure you get enough H20 is easier said than done. That’s where a smart water bottle like the Hidrate Spark comes in. This smart water bottle helps track how much water you’re drinking in the Hidrate Spark app, and sends helpful reminders to your smartphone via Bluetooth when you’re not staying hydrated enough. There's also an LED smart sensor on the front that glows when it's time to rehydrate. It comes with a rechargeable battery and charging cable, so you can always keep tabs on your daily water intake.

Get the Hidrate Spark Steel Smart Water Bottle on Amazon for $59.99

ADVERTISEMENT

2. A robot vacuum to help keep your house tidy

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan A smart robot vacuum can keep the place tidy for you.

Cleanliness is always a good goal for the year ahead and to make the process easier, you can’t go wrong with a robot vacuum. These gadgets do the cleaning for you, often when you’re at work or sleeping, and they don’t take any days off. Robot vacuums are especially helpful for pet owners who feel like they can’t vacuum enough to stay ahead of the pet hair. While there are several options currently available, we’ve tested a ton of them and think the Eufy RoboVac 11s offers the most bang for your buck. Its slim design means it can access those hard-to-reach spots and we love how well it picks up dirt.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11s on Amazon for $149.99

3. A smartwatch to help you get in shape

Credit: Reviewed / Christian de Looper Get fitness reminders at your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 6.

Getting more exercise is a common goal for many people at the start of each new year, but sticking to that resolution can be hard to do. With the aid of a smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 6, you can get helpful reminders to stand up when you’ve been sitting for too long, set movement goals, track your calories, and more to help you achieve your fitness goals in 2021.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 on Amazon for $314

4. A device to help you finally become a morning person

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy A smart display like the Echo Show 5 can help you rise and shine with ease in the morning.

Becoming a morning person doesn’t happen overnight—it’s a gradual process. To help you rise and shine each day, try using a smart display like the Echo Show 5. You can use the Alexa-enabled device to set alarms to wake you up at your preferred time every day (she can even play your favorite song to rouse you). The Echo Show 5 also provides helpful morning insights like the latest headlines, weather, and traffic so that you don’t have any reason to pick up your phone and get sucked into whatever else you might find there.

Get the Echo Show 5 on Amazon for $44.99

ADVERTISEMENT

5. A smart sprinkler to help you develop a green thumb

Credit: Reviewed / Flo Ion A smart sprinkler controller can help you finally achieve the yard you're after.

Are you resolving to have a yard that is the envy of all your neighbors this year? With the help of a smart sprinkler, you can do just that. These gadgets take the guesswork out of watering your lawn by allowing you to set a manual watering schedule or even get watering suggestions based on details about your soil and local weather conditions. We like the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, which offers features like Weather Intelligence to determine whether or not to skip an upcoming watering if there have been recent heavy rains.

Get the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller on Amazon for $210.51

6. A smart thermostat to help you save money on your energy bill

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac Smart thermostats keep you comfortable while minimizing energy usage.

If saving energy and reducing your utility bill are on your 2021 to-do list, one of your first buys should be a smart thermostat. There are a lot of options out there to control your thermostat remotely, but after hours of testing the best available, the Nest Learning Thermostat tops our list of the best thermostats you can buy. It offers energy-saving features like Home/Away Assist and Eco Mode that can help you use less power when running your HVAC system. The setup is straightforward and the thermostat works well with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, though there is no support for Apple HomeKit.

Get the Nest Learning Thermostat on Amazon for $223.20

7. Smart trackers to help you stay more organized

Credit: Tile The Tile Essentials pack includes one Tile Mate for key rings, one Tile Slim for wallet, and two Tile Stickers for TV remotes, headphone cases, and more.

If you have a habit of misplacing your stuff, you could likely benefit from a Tile Mate Tracker. These tiny, Bluetooth-enabled devices come in different shapes and sizes and can be attached to anything you tend to lose frequently, like your TV remote, car keys, wallet, and more. Make 2020 the last year you misplace something you care about.

Get the Tile Essentials (4-pack) on Amazon for $69.98

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.