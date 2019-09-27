This Amazon Echo camera is your new personal fashion shopper

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Echo smart speakers are everywhere. If you don’t own one yourself, chances are good that you’ve run across the puck-shaped Dot, the taller Echo Plus, or the video-centric Echo Show on a friend’s coffee table. But there’s one product in Amazon’s Echo line that tends to hide behind closed doors, and it could turn out to be your best friend when it comes to refreshing your wardrobe for fall.

Amazon’s Echo Look has been around since mid-2018, but it hasn’t yet caught on like the rest of the lineup, possibly because its primary function has very specific appeal—it's a fashion advisor powered by artificial intelligence.

The Look does have some unique capabilities, though, and it can do some really cool stuff that other digital assistants can’t.

Its speaker is terrible, so it’s not a good choice if you want to use it to stream music, but with Alexa built in, it can tell you about the weather and do most things other Echo smart speakers can do. The Look does have some unique capabilities, though, and it can do some really cool stuff that other digital assistants can’t. Here’s what sets the Look apart in a market full of smart speakers, and how you can make the most of it.

How the Amazon Echo Look works

The Echo Look is a small camera that should be placed at shoulder level in the room where you’ll be trying on your outfits. When you’re ready, just say, “Alexa, take a photo.” The Look comes to life and beeps three times before the shutter sound indicates it’s taken the picture. The Look doesn’t have a display, so you’ll need to open the Echo Look app on your smartphone to see the photo and get the stylist’s opinion. The app is where the Look’s magic happens, and you might be surprised at all it can do.

What the Amazon Echo Look can do

Find more clothes you’ll love

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac The Echo Look app can recommend pieces that will match clothes you already love, and it gives links to buy them on Amazon.

If you're on the hunt for the hottest fall trends, a little black dress for date night, the perfect skinny jeans to pair with a long sweater, or some opaque tights to live in all winter, the Look can help you out. This product is made by Amazon, so it will come as no surprise that it also makes it easy to buy stuff. Try on an outfit, have the Look snap a photo, and the Look app can help you find more clothes that will complement the pieces you already love. It offers pairing suggestions and links directly to the product pages on Amazon.

Share great full-body selfies

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac The Echo Look takes effortless full-body selfies.

If you find yourself taking a lot of selfies in your bathroom’s full body mirror, the Look will blow your mind. It sits at shoulder level on a dresser or shelf, and when it hears you say, “Alexa, take a photo,“ it snaps a picture of you, crops to center you, and blurs the background to keep the focus on what you’re wearing instead of that drawer you accidentally left open. A perfectly shareable shot of your outfit from head to toe with one simple command.

See your outfit from every angle

Craning my neck to see the back of my outfit in the mirror is a frequent occurrence in my house. But even if I can manage to get a good look, I’m still not super sure how my clothes might shift as I walk or whether my top digs in at the wrong places when I sit. That’s where the Look’s video recording feature really comes in handy. It can record a six-second video of you walking, sitting, bending over, whatever you need to see, and then it sends the video to the Look app on your phone so you can decide whether or not you need to head back to the closet for a second option.

Pick the best outfit

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac Echo Look's Style Checks are great for deciding between two outfits.

One of my favorite features was the Echo Look’s Style Check. It takes two outfits you’ve photographed and gives you a side-by-side comparison. The Style Check algorithm takes into account factors like the shape of the outfit on your body, shoe shape, and whether the colors look good on your skin; then it chooses the better outfit on you. While it gives reasons why it picked one outfit over the other, the advice isn’t specific enough to really teach you much.

Some feedback I’ve gotten from Style Checks: “[These] colors are more flattering on you.” “Shoe choice works better.” “The combination of pieces is more flattering.” It’s a fun feature, to be sure, and more than once I’ve looked back through previous Style Checks to be reminded of an outfit I forgot was hiding in the back of my closet.

