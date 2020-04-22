You can listen to Spotify using Amazon Alexa—here's how

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Alexa can read you the latest headlines, give you the forecast, and help you manage your smart home, but can Alexa play Spotify?

Whether you recently signed up for Spotify or have been using the music streaming service for a while, you’ll be happy to know that yes, it’s possible to connect Spotify to Alexa. Not sure how to go about setting it all up? Then these simple instructions of how to connect Alexa to Spotify will be music to your ears.

How to connect Spotify to Amazon Alexa

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy It only takes a few taps to connect Spotify with Alexa.

1. Download the Amazon Alexa app

The Amazon Alexa app is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Log into your Amazon account.

2. Link Spotify with Alexa

In the Amazon Alexa app, tap Settings > Music and Podcasts > Link New Service. Tap Spotify and follow the instructions to enable the Spotify skill for Alexa. On the next screen, enter your Spotify account details.

3. Set Spotify as the default music service

Setting Spotify as Alexa’s default music service is the easiest way to pump the jams on your Amazon Echo speaker, smartphone, or tablet, so you don’t have to say, “on Spotify” each time you request music from Alexa. To set this up, tap Settings > Music and Podcasts > Default Services, and select Spotify.

How to use Amazon Alexa to listen to Spotify

Credit: Getty / Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir Whether you're throwing a party or just get the urge to boogie in your living room, Alexa can help you play your favorite Spotify tunes.

Alexa can play your favorite songs and podcasts if you ask her to. Whether you’ve got an Alexa-enabled speaker or are using the Amazon Alexa app, it’s as easy as saying, “Alexa, play the podcast Mogul on Spotify” or “Alexa, play music on Spotify.”

If you made Spotify the default music service for Alexa (as detailed in step 3 above), then you won’t need to specify “on Spotify” when asking her to put on some tunes. You will, however, need to say “on Spotify” for podcasts, even if you’ve made Spotify the default music service.

Not sure what you want to listen to? Alexa is able to put specific genres when you say, "Alexa, play pop." She can also help identify what's currently coming through your speaker when you ask her, "Alexa, what song is this?"

If you find a good playlist, make sure to take note of the playlist's name so you can ask Alexa to put it on again sometime. Just make sure to state the name of the playlist clearly, as we've noticed Alexa occasionally mishears requests (like playing the "Trolls" soundtrack when we requested the "Frozen" soundtrack).

You can also use the Devices feature within the Spotify app to control the music playback on your Amazon Echo speaker using if you want to play specific music, playlists, control the volume, and skip tracks.

Amazon customer service or Spotify’s help section may be able to help troubleshoot any problems when connecting Spotify to Alexa.