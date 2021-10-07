The Best Jogging Strollers of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The BOB Revolution Flex 3.0 provides a smooth ride for parent and baby.

Best Overall BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 BOB jogging strollers are known for being the strongest and most durable on the market. I tested out the Revolution Flex 3.0 and it was a dream to use with my kids. The stroller features mountain bike-style suspension and air-filled tires that provide an ultra-smooth ride on any type of terrain from sidewalks to hiking trails. It also has an adjustable nine-position handlebar, six storage pockets, and an extra large cargo basket to store your gear. One of my favorite features of the BOB Revolution 3.0 is that it truly can handle the bumpiest roads and the sandiest beaches yet still provide a comfortable ride for your little one. Not only can it handle the rough terrain but its signature mountain bike-style suspension has shocks mounted by the seating area so your child will feel fewer bumps and enjoy a nice ride every single time it’s used. Whether running on a trail or walking around town, the BOB was enjoyable to use and my son seemed comfortable every time. The stroller also features a convenient peek-and-chat window that includes a quiet magnetic closure, two mesh snack pockets on the sides of the seat, and a zippered pocket under the handlebar for your cell phone. The Revolution 3.0 has a low-resistance push design and 360-degree swiveling front wheel that makes it glide easily and turn on a dime. The canopy is one of the largest out there, providing the ultimate protection for your child to block out the sun. It has a water-resistant canvas sport fabric with reflective accents, which won points in my book. I went for a walk last week in the rain and was so impressed that my son was completely covered on our walk. I also felt safer knowing there is the reflective element. For cons, I wish you could change the way you lock the front wheel and have a hand-mounted lock for added convenience. While the stroller is very durable, it did feel a bit heavy and took up a good chunk of room in my trunk. Lastly, its price may deter some and it’s one of the more expensive strollers on the market. Overall, it’s truly the best out there if you are looking for a stroller you want to take on any kind of terrain and will provide you with years of fun adventures with your family. Car seats and accessories: This stroller works with BOB Gear, Britax, Chicco, Graco, Peg Perego, Cybex, Maxi Cosi, and Nuna (adapters sold separately). Pros Lots of storage pockets

Smooth ride

High weight limit Cons Unwieldy

Not compact

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar For a jogging stroller that can be used as your everything stroller, the Guava Roam is a great choice.

Most Versatile Guava Roam Crossover Stroller I was so excited to try the Guava Room Crossover Stroller based on the fact it has the look of a luxurious jogging stroller. It lived up to the hype—and more. Guava Roam is a fantastic option for someone looking for a durable jogging stroller that is also lightweight and easy to travel with. Out of all the strollers I tested, this one by far is the most compact as it folds up 50% smaller to fit any space and it’s lightweight at just 25 pounds. The Roam has a lightweight aluminum alloy frame and it is recommended for children 6 months and up, with a maximum child weight of 60 pounds. It can be used from birth with car seat adapters (sold separately) and an infant car seat. My favorite feature is the 3-D fold technology, which allows the stroller to fold 50% smaller than traditional joggers, making it easy to take or store anywhere. When I packed my car for a trip to the beach I couldn’t believe that I was able to store the stroller as well as beach chairs, toys, and all of our gear—and there was still room to spare. Two other features that won points in my book are the remote-lock front wheel, which allows you to lock the front wheel right under the handlebar, and the adjustable handlebar itself. The stroller comes with a useful parent caddy, so on a typical morning walk I would have my water bottle in the cup holder and my phone or keys in the organizer. The fact that you don’t have to order this accessory separately is a huge plus and it became my go-to for all of our daily outings. Guava Roam wins most versatile as it has the performance of a jogger with the ease of an urban stroller. Guava Roam prides itself on its swing-arm-style suspension and all-terrain, airless bike tires, which move independently over bumps, making it ride smoother and track straighter without the hassle or danger of flats. Both of my sons enjoyed riding in it and whether we were moving on sand or a flat trail, they were comfortable and content. The stroller’s canopy provided an ample amount of shade and I felt the under-storage had plenty of room. Overall, I highly recommend the Guava Roam Crossover stroller for someone who is looking for a jogging stroller that is high performing but is also lightweight and compact. Car seats and accessories: Car seat adapters can be purchased separately to accommodate the following car seats: Britax, Cybex, Nuna, Uppababy, Chicco, and Graco. More accessories such as a snack and drink tray, rain and weather shield, and padded roller bag are coming soon. Pros Lightweight

Durable

Compact

Compact

Comes with parent organizer Cons None that we could find

How We Tested Jogging Strollers

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We tested the jogging strollers on different types of terrain.

The Tester

Hi. I'm Michaela Crimmins. I live in Rhode Island with my husband and two boys, ages 1 and 3. I have a true passion for connecting with other moms and finding great products that make life with kids easier. I've also tested double strollers and baby carriers.

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We put each jogging stroller to the test to see how well they fit in a car trunk.

Getting the chance to test jogging strollers was a dream for me as I am very active and will take any chance I can get to strap one of my sons in the stroller and go for a walk or jog. The first test began when I took each stroller out of the box and made note of how easy or difficult each one was to put together. Luckily when it comes to jogging strollers, most were a breeze and took me only a few minutes each.

Second, I tested out how easy it was to get my child in and out of the stroller. When my son was in the stroller, I took note of how good the sun canopy was, how comfortable he looked in it, and how much storage was provided underneath the stroller. Living in Rhode Island so close to the beach, it was a fun test to see how each stroller handled the sand—pushing a 34-pound toddler on a sandy beach is a workout for sure. I also took it on different trails near my house to see how they handled going over rocks and roots on the ground.

Lastly, I made note of how easy they were to fold, their weight, and how much room they took up in my trunk.

What You Should Know About Buying a Jogging Stroller

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar A roomy storage basket will make your jogging stroller more useful.

When buying a jogging stroller, it’s important to be practical and consider how you will be using it: Will you be taking it on the roughest of terrains like hiking trails and the beach? Will you need a large basket for storage? Do you need an ample amount of sun shade? Do you need one that easily fits into a compact trunk? Do you plan to use it from infant stage up to the age/weight limit?

How Much You Want to Spend

Jogging strollers can cost upwards of $500 and more, so it can seem like a large purchase after many parents may have already bought an equally expensive stroller for everyday use. Even so, if you feel you need a stroller with air-filled tires that is more rugged and can handle terrains like pathways and sandy beaches, it’s wise to purchase a jogging stroller due to how much use you can get out of it. Many jogging strollers can hold up to 60 pounds, so it’s something you can use year after year.

It Might be the Only Stroller you Need

For many new parents, adding a jogging stroller to your baby registry isn’t top of mind. For me it was something I realized I might need later on in my pregnancy and luckily someone loaned one to me. I have had many friends who decide to purchase one after the fact when they want to go to the beach and realize their stroller wheels do not mix with the sand.

As I tested all of these strollers and saw how versatile many of them are, I realized that a jogging stroller can be the only stroller you’ll ever need. There are many on the market that have infant car seat adapters so you can use it for easy strolling in the infant stage and then switch to running once your baby can safely sit in the seat by themselves, at 6 months old. Many of these jogging strollers include an ample sun shade, excellent safety features, and large under-basket storage—all in a compact design.

Other Jogging Strollers We Tested

Jeep Hydro Sport Plus Jogger by Delta Children The Baby Jogger Summit X3 Jogging Stroller is a great option for those looking for a jogging stroller that offers great maneuverability and can handle any terrain. This stroller/jogger hybrid features all-wheel suspension and a unique, hand-operated deceleration brake for increased control and added safety. It is equipped with a handlebar-mounted swivel lock which makes it so convenient to lock the front wheel when you are off for a run and simply release to swivel mode for walking. The Summit X3 sports a padded near-flat reclining seat and a vented seat top to increase airflow when reclined. I was impressed by the large, adjustable sun canopy with a peek-a-boo window and side ventilation panels. When using the stroller on runs, I was impressed with how it could handle any terrain. The Summit X3 has an independent all-wheel suspension that offers a smooth ride. One of the drawbacks to jogging strollers is that sometimes the under-storage can be lacking, but I found the Summit X3 to have adequate under-seat storage for enough space to carry your necessities. One of my favorite features is the UV 50+ canopy with peek-a-boo window. I have found that with some jogging strollers the canopy is lacking but that is not the case with Baby Jogger and I always felt like my son was completely in the shade every time I used it. I am impressed with how many carseats it is compatible with since others out there might only be compatible with one or two. Another favorite feature on this stroller (and most Baby Jogger strollers out there) is the easy one-strap fold that makes it simple to fold and store in your trunk. As for things I didn’t like, I found that the stroller did take up quite a bit of room in the trunk compared to others I tested, and it felt a little bit heavy carrying it in and out of my trunk so often. The handlebar is also not adjustable so while it was fine for me, I can see that being an issue for someone who is on the shorter or taller side. Car seats and accessories: Compatible with Baby Jogger, Britax, Chicco, Clek, Cybex, Graco, Peg Perego, or Maxi-Cosi infant car seats (adapters sold separately). Pros Includes parent organizer, snack tray, and car seat adapter Cons Small under-storage basket

Bumbleride Indie The Bumbleride is a great option for those looking for an everyday stroller made for active families. It is versatile in that it can be used from birth through toddlerhood and its air-filled tires and all-wheel suspension provide a comfortable ride no matter where you explore. I tested out Sea Glass, which is a beautiful blue color, and from the moment I assembled it I knew I would like it. One of the best features of this stroller is that it's infant-ready with no attachments. Beginning at birth, Indie’s seat can be easily converted into infant mode with only a few snaps. I did not use this feature but looking at the directions I can see it is very easy to transition. It has a five-point breakaway harness with shoulder pads providing a safe and comfortable ride for my son. As for other features, the canopy is UPF 45+ with a pop-out extension for extra coverage and air vents. The cargo basket is large and came with storage for an air pump, which was also included. My husband was very impressed with the air pump and it won points in his book. The stroller itself felt very lightweight at just 24 pounds, and compact when folded. Even for how light it is, it still felt durable when using it out and about for walks and jogs. The 12-inch air-filled tires feature all-wheel suspension and a 360-degree swivel front wheel with in-line lock option for all-terrain. I liked how the handlebar is adjustable and included a safety strap. I used this stroller a lot when going for beach trips and it was always smooth even on the sand. Bumbleride also offers the option to add in optional accessories purchased separately such as car seat adapters, bassinet, parent pack, mini board, weather foot muff, rain cover, seat liner, and travel bag. Out of all the jogging strollers I tested, this was the only one to feature eco-friendly fabric (100% recycled, Pet and Oeko-Tex certified) and padding from untreated, Oeko-Tex-certified polyester fill. Twenty-five percent of the of plastic frame components are sourced from ocean plastics. If you are someone who is conscious of sustainability, I recommend checking this stroller out. As for the negatives, the seat fabric and canopy is machine washable, yet I felt based on the color of the stroller and material that it would be hard to get stains out and they could be more visible. I also had some trouble using the one-handed backrest recline for when my son would take naps. While I felt it was durable for most of our trips using it, I did feel it was a little bit of a bumpy ride on some of the rougher terrains compared to other strollers I tested. Car seats and accessories: The Bumbleride is infant ready without attachments, and is also compatible with Clek, Nuna, Maxi Cosi, Cybex, Peg Perego, Graco and Chicco with attachments (sold separately). Pros Infant-ready with no attachments

Environmentally friendly Cons Hard to clean

Hard to recline

Rough on some terrains

Chicco Tre The Chicco Tre Jogging Stroller was designed to keep up with fast-paced families. Fitting in the more reasonably priced category at $379, it has a lightweight aluminum frame, sleek three-wheel design and a deceleration handbrake. Whether you are going for a stroll or a run, its 16-inch pneumatic rear tires and dual FlexCore suspension adjusts for any type of terrain. The stroller features a full coverage extendable canopy, tinted peek-a-boo window, multi-position reclining seat, and an adjustable five-point harness for a comfortable and secure environment for your baby's earliest adventures. One thing I liked about the Tre is how it features three fold configurations: self-standing for the garage, flat for the trunk, and compact for storage. With a convenient one-hand fold, you are able to either close the stroller and have it stand, which is perfect for storing in your garage; fold down the front swivel wheel to create a flat fold for the trunk; or remove the wheels in one quick motion for long term storage. Another feature I loved is the exclusive Control Console with hand-operated functionality that’s easy to access as you are using it. From the console, you are able to lock/unlock the front swivel wheel. There is also a deceleration brake that doubles as a fixed brake for parking. While I liked this feature, I am so familiar with a foot brake that at some points it threw me off. It also comes with a soft parent tray with two cup holders and a large storage basket, which was so convenient for holding my phone, keys, and snacks for my kids. When your child is 6 months and over, they can sit in the regular seat, which features a five-point harness, multi-position backrest, and waterproof fabrics that help create a comfortable and secure environment. I was impressed by the ample amount of coverage the canopy provides. It has a zippered extension panel and a flippable mesh vent with a tinted window to take a peek at your child. As for cons, I felt it couldn’t handle some of the rougher terrains compared to some of the other strollers I tested. I also found that it was a little bulky when moving it in and out of my trunk. Overall, it’s a great jogging stroller for an active family who is looking for something more durable than an urban stroller while also not breaking the bank. Car seats and accessories: The Tre accepts all Chicco infant car seats (sold separately) and features a removable stroller seat to create a lightweight KeyFit car seat carrier for strolling with baby during the first 6 months. Pros Convenient control console

Easy to store Cons Does not have a foot break

Graco Modes Jogger 2.0 The Graco Modes Jogger 2.0 Stroller gives you seven ways to ride, plus everything you need to jog. This jogger checks off all the points someone would want in a jogging stroller: large air-filled rubber tires, a safety tether, a large UV50 canopy, and ample storage. Parents will love the handy organizer that’s included with the stroller and children will love the child tray and cup holders for themselves. Priced at $233, it’s a reasonable option for someone looking for a stroller that can go above and beyond the qualities of an everyday stroller. Right off the bat, one of the best features of this stroller is the fact the seat can be reversed so you can choose if your child is facing inward or outward. This is a useful feature for someone using it with a baby when you want to keep a watchful eye on them. Out of all the joggers I tested, the Graco was the only one with this feature and it was very impressive. It has adjustable calf support to make sure your little rider is sitting comfortably. I found my son to be comfortable with each use and it was an enjoyable experience for myself as well. It’s easy to maneuver and turns on a dime. The stroller accepts children up to 50 pounds, so it's truly a stroller you can use for years. Another feature I love is the parent’s tray that comes with a cup holder and smartphone storage. I was able to have my phone sit securely on top of the tray, which was so useful. There is also an extra-large storage basket so you can make sure you are taking all the essentials on your walks. As for negatives, some of our walks seemed a bit bumpy, so it’s not a stroller I would use if you are planning to go running through trails. While the stroller has so many uses that I appreciate, it did feel bulky when storing it and lifting it in and out of the trunk. Lastly, it only accepts Graco car seats, which is limiting if you do not have this brand. Overall, the Graco Modes 2.0 is a fantastic option for someone looking for a jogging stroller that is reasonable, versatile, and compatible with a Graco car seat. Car seats and accessories: The stroller accepts all Graco infant car seats for a one-step, secure connection of infant car seat to stroller. Pros Reversible seats

Convenient parent and kids trays

Large storage basket Cons Bumpy ride on rough terrains

Only accepts Graco car seats

