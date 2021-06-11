This stroller-bike hybrid is perfect for growing toddlers

I have two kids under the age of 3, so I’m always looking for gear that both of my kids can use and enjoy. When I heard about the SmarTrike folding stroller trike, I was intrigued. My (almost) 3-year-old loves to ride on tricycles, so I figured he could pedal it on his own, while my 1-year-old, who still likes riding in a stroller, could enjoy being pushed along by a parent.

We tested the smarTrike STR3 Folding Stroller Trike to see just how well it stood up to two busy kids with different needs.

What is the SmarTrike?

Credit: Reviewed / Michaela Crimmins The SmarTrike retails for $139.99.

The SmarTrike STR3 is a fully-folding tricycle with stroller certification that was designed for maximum comfort and safety. The trike can be used starting at 10 months all the way to 3 years old.

At 10+ months it can be used for safe strolling in the stroller feature, at 24+ months toddlers can learn to steer while still being pushed by an adult, and at 30+ months toddlers weighing up to 37 pounds can pedal themselves and explore. Parents can easily switch who controls the steering with a simple push of a button.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much does the SmarTrike cost?

The SmarTrike retails for $139.99, and comes in three different colors: red, blue, and pink.

What we liked about the SmarTrike

Credit: Reviewed / Michaela Crimmins The SmarTrike is easy to maneuver.

The stroller is easy to push

I was so impressed with how easy it was to steer the SmarTrike in the stroller configuration, and it provided a smooth ride for my 1-year-old son. The SmarTrike gives you the ability to steer with one hand and enables you to maneuver obstacles with less physical strength than you'd expect.

When I tested it out, I was walking nearly two miles with it on our local bike path, while also walking my dog on a leash at the same time. My son loved every second as he was able to have more of a bike ride experience than the typical stroller ride he’s used to, and it was so easy for me to push. The seat also reclines, so on days he was tired, he was actually able to nap. It also has a canopy to protect them from the sun on those hot days.

The stroller-trike hybrid is great for learning

At Stage 2 (or 24 months+), you can easily transition the trike to introduce pedaling. Practice-mode pedaling is the perfect way to learn how to pedal, since the bike enables you to switch between the parent and child control modes to encourage navigating and steering while developing new skill sets. My 2-year-old loved this mode and it helped him to learn how to steer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trike builds coordination

The next stage at 30 to 36 months (or older) is when your child can now climb onto the tricycle and start exploring the world as he steers while pedaling independently. We live right by a cul-de-sac, so I let him try out this feature and he loved learning to explore on his own. As a parent it’s so amazing to see our children learn a new skill and the look on his face said it all. Each of these transitions on the tricycle were super easy to make with just a quick look at the instruction manual.

It folds easily

As for other features, the trike weighs just 16.5 pounds, and is super easy to fold, making taking it on the go as easy as possible.

I love that it has a five-point harness so I felt like my sons were completely safe when buckled in, but it was also easy to clip and unclip the buckles. The trike features an adjustable handlebar, which is helpful for my boys being different sizes, plus it has a storage bag to store all the items we need to bring on our walks. As a mom who typically needs to pack a lot when we are on the go, this earned a lot of points in my book.

What we didn’t like about the SmarTrike

I did not like that the foot rest could not be adjusted, as my 1-year-old could not reach it for the first couple months; his feet would just dangle. I also thought the seat reclined a little bit too far, but I can see that it would be great for a baby closer to 10 months. I also wish the parent handle bar could be adjusted so it could be more comfortable for someone tall. And, while it’s great that there’s a sunshade, I wish it extended a little further to provide more sun protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you get a SmarTrike?

Credit: Reviewed / Michaela Crimmins This trike builds coordination.

I truly enjoyed testing out the SmarTrike and now consider it a must-have item. The STR3 makes a great gift to add to a baby registry or to give as a first birthday present. As a parent, I was blown away by the stroller feature and the ease of use, and for my children I loved all the different options as they grew. It’s an item that will not only grow with your family, but promote child development and encourage your child to be active.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.