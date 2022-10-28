The Best Sports Bras of 2022

If there’s any piece of activewear that will seriously impact your workout, it’s a sports bra. More than ill-fitting running shoes or see-through workout leggings, a bad sports bra can stop your workout in its tracks. And like any gear purchased online, sports bras run the risk of not living up to their advertised claims.

After months of research and testing over a dozen top-rated high-impact sports bras, we can tell you that the Lululemon Energy (available at Lululemon) is the best sports bra you can buy for intense workouts. Available in a wide range of sizes, it’s easy to get on and off, adjustable for a secure fit, and compresses well to be supportive and comfortable.

Credit: Reviewed / Amy Roberts The Lululemon Energy is the best sports bra we tested.

Best Overall Lululemon Energy High Support Bra The Lululemon Energy High Support bra captures all the reasons the brand is so popular, with the smooth nylon-elastane fabric, thin molded lining for modesty, and clean seamless look with overlapped cross-back straps that offer support and visual interest. Both our testers found the Energy bra supportive for high-impact activities and appreciated the adjustable shoulder straps and rib band to customize the fit. Our testers also agree that the Energy bra wicks sweat away during exercise and is comfortable enough to wear all day. It’s a bra that promises lots of great workouts. Finding your size online may be the only challenge. Lululemon offers a questionnaire to help, but one of our reviewers was given a range of sizes that didn’t match her usual bra size, leaving her flipping a coin to find the right fit (she guessed right). That said, you have the option of going for an in-store fitting or even making a virtual fitting appointment. The brand offers a free return policy regardless, so if you order the wrong size, you can always send it back or return it to a store for another. The Energy bra comes in a wide range of colors and in band sizes 32 to 40 and cups B to DD. Pros Firm support

High quality construction

Clean, attractive styling Cons None that we could find Buy now at Lululemon

Credit: Reviewed / Amy Roberts For a good value in sports bras, look to Syrokan.

Best Value Syrokan Shock Control Syrokan’s Shock Control bra was a pleasant surprise, with construction and materials of much better quality than suggested by the price. While the style is not particularly remarkable with its visible seam lines, the comfort and support make this bra shine. Once on, the Shock Control lived up to its name with great support during our jumping jack test and on runs. The polyamide-spandex fabric over thin molded foam offers shape and modesty, while the wide padded straps won’t dig in under weight or impact. That said, getting it on proved somewhat frustrating: The back has two separate parallel back straps with hook-and-eye closures, requiring either some clever arm contortions or for the bra to be fastened around your waist and then shimmied up to your chest. But considering you can purchase two or (almost) three for the price of some of the other bras we tested, the extra effort of the frustrating back connectors is worth it. The Shock Control bra comes in a dozen colors in band sizes 32 to 44 and cups B to F. Pros Solid support

Excellent quality Cons Difficult to put on Buy now at Amazon

Other Sports Bras We Tested

Champion The Everyday Sports Bra A darling of the 1990s, Champion is having a moment and, based on our experience with their Everyday Sports Bra, it's well deserved. The bra’s nylon-spandex fabric is very soft and breathable, and the straps may be adjusted as well as crossed for extra support or left parallel, depending on your preference. This bra is one of the few that’s caretag says it can be machine-washed and tossed into a dryer—and it emerged from our laundry unscathed. Finding a fit online was straightforward, based on a table linking body measurements clearly to the sizes offered. Our testers had mixed reactions to the level of support it offered, with Amy finding it plenty supportive for any activity, while I preferred its medium support for lighter impact workouts only. Still, if you can find it on sale (which Champion offers frequently), it’s a solid value pick. The Champion Everyday Sports Bra comes in a handful of colors in sizes XS (30A-B) to 2XL (44DD-46D). Pros Soft, sweat-wicking fit

Easy care instructions Cons May not offer high-impact support for larger busts Buy now at Amazon

Under Armour UA Infinity High (XS-XXL) Speaking of the ‘90s, if you miss the loud branding of Calvin Klein boxer shorts, you’ll love the Under Armour Infinity High, which spells out the brand name in high contrast along the elastic straps. (If you don’t, the racerback design hides nicely under a top.) Styling aside, the bra is built for support, with molded cups that encapsulate and compress (though one tester noted more of a uniboob look than the other). The cups initially felt stiff to both testers and the front is higher cut than most, causing some chafing during initial workouts—luckily, it softened after a few washes. Overall, the bra fits well and offers solid support for high-impact activities. The Under Armour Infinity High comes in a variety of colors in sizes XS (32 AA-B) to 3X (44 DD-DDD). Pros Solid support

Good fit Cons Stiff high-cut cups

Possible chafing $47.03 from Amazon

$60.00 from DICK'S Sporting Goods

$114.00 from Walmart

Adidas TLRD Impact Training High-Support Bra The Adidas TLRD Impact Training bra felt like an average sports bra to both our testers. The molded cups encapsulate and compress without the uniboob look, and the recycled polyester and elastane quick-dry fabric wicks sweat well. One tester noticed some puckering after the laundry, which made her concerned for the bra’s longevity. Still, it offered good support in our tester’s usual sizes (though many online reviewers suggest you size up). The Adidas TLRD Impact Training bra comes in over a dozen colors and sizes 2XS A-C (band 30-32) to 4X (46-48E). Pros Separate molded cups

Good support Cons Fabric puckered some after wash Buy now at Adidas

$55.00 from Amazon

SheFit High Impact Ultimate Sports Bra The SheFit Ultimate looks and works differently from every bra we tested, with its front zipper-plus-hook closure and velcro-adjusted straps and band that allow you to hone in on your fit. This was a blessing or a curse, depending which of our testers you asked. When I put on the SheFit for the first time, I felt like a valkyrie, suiting up to head into battle—this is a serious sports bra. The SheFit’s maximum support is directly attributed to the 2-inch wide ribcage band made of thick elastic with a Velcro adjustment. If your weight fluctuates depending on your exercise level, this bra will accommodate a wide range of sizes, saving you from repurchasing a new bra. The encapsulating cups have mesh panels for breathability and a removable foam liner for modesty and shape. Because the bra is machine-washable, the included washing bag is a fantastic bonus and the bag is large enough for two bras. All of that translates to the SheFit earning my highest scores on our tests. However, Amy’s experience proved a different matter. While she agrees the bra is well made with a lot of thought going into the design, she found the wide straps and band uncomfortably unyielding. When she got it snug enough for adequate support, she felt her ribcage was constricted—a conundrum when trying to breathe during a run or any other high-impact activity. She also experienced near-instant chafing on her collarbones beneath the thick, velcro-lined shoulder straps, effectively ending her run less than 2 miles in. Our conclusion: If you need warrior-level support, you might give the SheFit a try. Just expect to make micro-adjustments until you find your best fit and maybe lube up with a good dose of Body Glide first. The SheFit Ultimate bra comes in about eight colors in a proprietary if expansive size range of XSmall (approximately 28A) to “6Luxe” (50F). The brand offers multiple ways to find your fit, including a virtual fitting. Pros Highly adjustable

Highest level of support

Well made Cons Could constrict breathing

Might chafe Buy now at Shefit

Athleta Advance Bra B-G I felt let down by the online shopping experience at Athleta. The size guide for the Advance bra looked straightforward but the bra that arrived didn’t fit quite right. The bra itself felt great, made of smooth nylon-spandex fabric. Even with the size being a bit off, I could see the bra offering good support for higher impact activities, thanks to the molded cups that feel stiffer and more substantial than some others we tested. The Advance bra Amy ordered fit her well and she reports no support issues. She liked the look of it on its own, too. Her biggest complaints: The front is higher cut than some (she prefers less coverage), and the light mustard color showed sweat marks something fierce, which made her rethink wearing it without a shirt. The Athleta Advance B-G comes in a rotating cast of colors and in sizes 32B through 44DDD (with only two band sizes—38 and 40—in G cup, despite its name). Pros Good support

Smooth, soft fabric Cons Limited online sizing assistance

Lighter colors show sweat marks Buy now at Athleta

Girlfriend Collective Simone High Support Bra Unfortunately, we both experienced fit issues that affected our experiences with the Girlfriend Collective Simone sports bra. To choose your size from XXS to 6X, the chart requires only one measurement, around the fullest part of the bust. Neither of us testers thought the sizes we ordered (L and XS, respectively) seemed wrong off the bat, but once received, we both felt like Goldilocks. For me, the band wasn’t snug enough even when wearing on the smallest hook setting, such that I didn’t find the bra supportive enough to engage in high-impact activities. For Amy, the bra was just too small all around. In addition, the cups are barely delineated by seams, not molded like others to encapsulate, so the effect for her was smooshing, not smoothing. It’s a shame, because the recycled-polyester fabric and branding-free style look refreshingly clean. The GC Simone comes in six neutral colors in sizes XXS to 6X, with no size chart that explains the comparison to traditional bra sizes (best guess: 30A through 50DD-plus). Pros Smooth, branding-free style

Huge size range Cons Inaccurate sizing guidance

More compressive than encapsulating Buy now at Girlfriend Collective

New Balance NB Power X Bra The New Balance NB Power X Bra confounded me in several ways. For one, most of the support felt like it came from the shoulder straps, which is not ideal, yet it seemed sufficient for high-impact activities. Moreover, despite having a foam lining, this was the only bra we tested where I noticed the shape of my nipples showing through. (On closer inspection, that foam is perforated, which may make it better for sweat–wicking, but less effective for modesty.) Amy agrees that the band’s elastic is too stretchy to allow the band to do the expected heavy lifting—and she experienced some chafing where the X on the back comes together, as the ends of the lower straps scrunched up inside the metal bracket where they’re anchored and rubbed her skin. Otherwise, she also found the support adequate for high-impact workouts (with no headlight issues for her). The NB PowerX bra comes in a half-dozen colors in sizes XS (30) A-C, or a to XL (40) D-DD. Pros Decent support Cons Difficult to adjust

May not feel compressive enough $59.99 from Amazon

$59.99 from New Balance

$114.00 from Walmart

Panache Non-Wired Sports Bra For Amy, the Panache wireless sports bra offered SheFit-level support without the discomfort she experienced wearing that bra. The molded and seamed cups didn’t chafe but felt akin to a breastplate to her, controlling every possible jiggle. With all that structure comes thicker material, making the bra especially sweaty for her. All in all, it felt like a little too much of a good thing. My experience was confounded by my Panache running small—though, admittedly, I found the site’s sizing directions tricky to parse, and I ordered a band two sizes smaller than my usual (my advice: don’t do that). While my bra was wearable after adjusting, the fit was still disappointing. Worse, after washing—which, again admittedly, I did in the machine on cold, despite instructions saying to hand-wash—the bra felt even smaller. The Panache Non-Wired Sports Bra comes in a slew of colors and patterns in band sizes from 28 to 40 and cups from B to J, though not all combos at the smaller and larger ends are options (28DD is the smallest cup for that band; 40GG is the largest cup for that band). Pros Extreme motion control Cons Hand-wash only

Feels hot

May run small Buy now at Amazon

Old Navy High Support Cross-Back Sports Bra (XS-XXL) While Old Navy workout gear is popular for its inclusive sizing and relatively bargain price, the High Support Cross-Back Sports Bra oversells itself. Both of us testers liked it fine for low-impact activities or everyday wear. But even with the attempt at sewn-in cups for encapsulation, as a pullover bra, it suffers from lack of adjustability to make it adequate for runs or HIIT workouts. The coverage is good and the polyester-spandex fabric and construction is great for the price. The support just is not there. The Old Navy High Support Cross-Back Sports Bra comes in several solid colors in sizes XS through 4X—the size chart doesn’t say what those correspond to in bra sizes. Pros Well-made Cons Low impact level of support

Not adjustable Buy now at Old Navy

Brooks Dare Crossback Run Bra 2.0 The Brooks Dare Crossback Run Bra 2.0 is one of the few pullover styles we tested, and as such it doesn’t offer any adjustability either in the straps or band. The fabric feels luxurious—a silky smooth neoprene-like synthetic—and the near-seamless molded shape seems to promise invisible support (if there were such a thing). Unfortunately for me, sizing was an issue here. The size guide was clear and its recommendation made sense and the bra that arrived was the one I ordered, but the fit was at least two sizes too big—I couldn’t wear it for testing. Amy didn’t have the same miss on the sizing, though she also wished she could have adjusted it to customize her fit—and that it has a back opening for ease of putting on and taking off. Not to mention, with its raw-cut, taped-seam design, the inability to shorten the straps and or snug up the band is a real loss as the bra inevitably will stretch out with wear. The Brooks Dare Crossback Run Bra 2.0 comes in about half a dozen colors in sizes 30AB to 40DDE. Pros Intriguing design Cons Not adjustable

May run large Buy now at Amazon

$59.95 from Zappos

$60.00 from Walmart

Thirdlove Kinetic Impact On first inspection, both Amy and I were impressed with the design of the Thirdlove Kinetic Impact—though Amy would’ve preferred the straps not scream the brand name à la Under Armour. Amy was happy with her fit and the adjustability of the straps and back—until she began running and found that the wide-cut cups chafed her underarms badly. She doesn’t think going down a size would’ve fixed the problem, as it wasn’t an issue of fit but too much coverage—and she was already wearing the smallest size. I was unable to test the Thirdlove due to poor fit (though the company is good about exchanges, we opted not to do that in general for this guide). The material and construction looked great, but the size—my usual bra size—was way too big. The Thirdlove Kinetic Impact comes in black and a rotating selection of seasonal colors in sizes 32C through 44D, with some larger cup and half-cup sizes in the band sizes in between. Pros Quality design

High level of support Cons May chafe

Sizing may be a challenge Buy now at Thirdlove

Shock Absorber Active Multi Sports Max Support The Shock Absorber Multi Sport Max Support has a similar dual-back connector to our Best-Value bra from Syrokan. This style of back makes it hard to put on, all but requiring you to connect the bra around your waist and twist and move it up, then place the shoulder straps. Once the bra is on, the trouble feels mostly justified to me, with it offering great support. That said, I didn’t find it as comfortable as other bras, requiring some minor adjustments during exercise. The bra chafed some and didn’t offer particularly good wicking to keep skin dry, despite having no padding that might have absorbed sweat. For Amy, the Shock Absorber was a nonstarter, as she doesn’t like bras that don’t offer some molded padding for shape and modesty. She dutifully wore this one for testing, found the cheap-seeming nylon lining and excessive seaming uncomfortable and sweaty, and never looked back. The Shock Absorber Multi Sport Max Support comes in a handful of basic colors and sizes 30D through 40HH, with B and C cup sizes starting from band size 34. Pros Decent support Cons Difficult to get on

Seamed cups might chafe

Doesn’t wick sweat well Buy now at Amazon

Anita Extreme Control Sports Bra The Anita Extreme Control reminded Amy of those “cross your heart” bras from the ‘80s and me of a late ‘70s jockstrap—which is to say, it’s not pretty. Once on, it produces a cone-shape that early ‘90s Madonna would endorse (also not pretty). If anything, the unpadded, seamed cups produced too much breast encapsulation and not enough compression, leaving me feeling unsupported. That said, the thin polyester-nylon-spandex fabric did a great job of keeping skin cool. For her part, Amy hated this shapeless bra from the outset, and during her testing, it confirmed all her biases against non-molded bras. The Anita Extreme Control comes in about 10 colors and in sizes 30B through 42H. Pros Great sweat wicking Cons Low level of support

No lining or shaping Buy now at Amazon

Knix Catalyst As one of the more expensive bras tested, the Knix Catalyst was a pricey disappointment. For me, the design puts all the support in the shoulder straps with none on the band around the chest. I also couldn’t decide which way to wear the straps—parallel or crossed—to achieve a good fit. This might have been a fit issue, as the cups also gaped at the armpits. The fabric—a neoprene-like blend of nylon and spandex—trapped sweat, making it one of the few bras that to me felt like a soupy mess after exercising. Amy’s bra was so large that it was completely unwearable, despite the fact that she ordered one size smaller than the website recommended. And that size, a 2, is the second-smallest available, so she doubts going to the smallest size would’ve made a difference. Pros None that we could find Cons Poor sizing advice

Poor fit

Extra sweaty to wear Buy now at Knix

How We Tested Sports Bras

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We tested each bra with two testers to better capture the subjective nature of sports bras.

The Tester

My name is Rebecca Boniface and, as a curvy plus-sized woman, I often joke that I’m built for comfort not speed. As athletic brands become more inclusive with a wider size range, I’m excited to see women that look more like me in their advertisements. With my clothing size ranging from 12 to 16, what I need from my activewear differs from those of my straight-size sisters. Sports bras are one of those items that I don’t feel I have as much flexibility as someone who has less chest. Not enough compression or support becomes a problem quickly when I’m doing higher intensity movements. Because sports bras are often one of the more expensive workout items I wear, I feel strongly that the dollars I spend on them should translate to a highly supportive experience. Like many folks, when I’m more active, my shape changes, so having bras that fit well and can adjust to my body (or the bra fabric aging) is also important.

To offer a second perspective, Reviewed editor Amy Roberts also contributed to the testing. She’s a former competitive runner and personal trainer with a slim, athletic build who historically has found it hard to find sports bras that offer enough support for her bust in a 30- to 32-inch band size. (She also goes through a lot of activewear, so price weighs heavily into her decision-making process.)

The Tests

The tests focused on qualitative and quantitative aspects of over a dozen sports bras, covering the experience of ordering online, initial trying-on experience, and wear during high-impact exercise. The bras selected represent the largest brands in activewear and are all marketed for “high impact” as—let’s face it—a bra that holds the girls firmly in place is the hardest bill to fill. We also made sure each option comes in a wide size range, from at least 32- to 38-inch band size and at least B to D cups (with praise and points given for greater size inclusivity).

We ordered all the bras online, focusing on the clarity and accuracy of the shopping experience in terms of finding the right size. When the bras arrived, our testers assessed them for fit and initial support by doing 30 seconds of jumping jacks. If the bra was able to give reasonable compression and fit, our testers took them out for a run or other high-impact workout.

Part of the assessment covered visual appeal, including if the bra looked good on its own and if it offered lining or padding for shape as well as modesty in chilly conditions. The bras selected for testing were also rated on their care instructions and assessed for fit after a machine wash and line dry, even if they were described as “hand-wash only” (because, really, who follows that instruction?).

Like any other intimate clothing product, we expect personal experience is going to vary. We hope that this testing will steer you towards bras that might not have been on your radar and save you money on ones that don’t really support your girl-bits.

What You Should Know When Buying a Sports Bra

If you’ve ever purchased a bra for working out, you know these things can be complicated. Here are some aspects that you might want to consider.

Style: Sports bras typically come in pullover or back- or front-close styles, or a hybrid of both pullover and back-close. For our test, we focused on bands that offered a rear hook-and-eye closure, as these are typically easier to get on and off than a pullover style and offer some level of adjustment for the band size. Adjustable straps are a bonus for a more precise fit, though shouldn’t be relied upon for support: The bra’s band should hold approximately 80% of breast weight with the straps only accounting for the remaining 20%.

Size: In regular bras, band and cup sizes are generally standard, but that’s not always the case with sports bras, especially when brands create their own sizing scales or opt for the generic S, M, L to encompass a range of sizes.

Still, the two most common measurements used in the size charts are the band size and the cup size. Band size is the circumference around your rib cage (where the bra band sits) with a couple of inches added, depending on the brand. Cup size is calculated by finding the difference between the circumference around the fullest part of your breasts and your band size. If the difference is one inch, the cup is often an A cup. Two inches, a B cup, and so on.

Some sports bra brands simply suggest you order your regular bra size, no additional measuring needed. Because sports bras arguably need to fit even better to offer the support needed, you may also consider using a “sister size” that has a different number and letter to dial in your fit. If the cups fit well but you’re on the first or last hook on your bra, that’s a sign you may be happier with a sister size to dial in your fit. For example, if you typically wear a 36C clipped at the furthest-out setting, consider a 38B to have more band space but a similar cup volume. If your 36C is fitting you on the tightest notch, switch to 34D to keep the cup volume consistent but give you more options for your band. And if you want more compression in general, consider going down one size in band or cup (but probably not both) from your usual.

Support type: From a physiological standpoint, there’s not a lot supporting your breasts. Generally, breast tissue is supported by ligaments and, to a certain extent, your pectoral muscles, but mostly just the skin—which stretches, especially with movement. By properly supporting your breasts, workouts can be more comfortable and allow you to fully push your fitness limits without pain in your chest or even your breasts getting in the way.

Sports bras are constructed using one of two methods to control movement of the breasts (or a combo of both): compression and encapsulation. Bras that rely on compression flatten down the breasts and press them against the ribcage to inhibit bouncing. Many pullover bras use mainly compression, which is generally more effective for smaller breasts, but can result in a “uniboob” look. Bras that “encapsulate” offer structures— typically molded or sewn cups—that separate the breasts and control motion for each on its own. This design is often more successful for larger breasts or for anyone who can’t stand any bounce in their workouts. (Nearly all of the bras on our list use encapsulation to some extent.)

