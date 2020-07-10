10 popular sports bras for every type of workout

Breasts are like troops: They need support. Because I spend the majority of my free time working out, I’ve become something of a self-appointed sports bra sommelier. After years of playing every sport and trying every workout—from soccer and basketball to Barry’s Bootcamp and Kayla Itsines—I can confidently predict what kind of sports bra will support me best for any activity. From thick straps with underwire and barely-there mesh, the internet’s top sports bras will make your next at-home workout a total blast.

1. This underwire sports bra from Wacoal

Credit: Wacoal This bra's got your back—and front.

If you can’t part ways with your underwire (the separation anxiety can be very real!) this option from Wacoal boasting over 3,000 Amazon reviews is a great transition option to give you the support of a high-performing sports bra with the look and feel of a traditional everyday bra. Our director of shopping Samantha Matt has owned this bra for years and says she always buys more. I don’t blame her—it’s got convertible straps so you can wear it with a racerback workout tank, a breathable fabric that wicks sweat and keeps your skin dry, and comes in sizes 32C to 40G. The brand suggests sizing up since their bras tend to run small.

Get the Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra at Nordstrom for $68

2. This fancy Lululemon sports bra

Credit: Lululemon Quiet your mind and focus on your workout (or the very pretty bra you're wearing).

I’ll admit: this isn’t the most practical option if you're about to complete a triathlon. But if you need something interesting to look at in the mirror, the top-rated Quiet Within featuring a butter-soft Nulu fabric always perks me up (both physically and emotionally) during a particularly rigorous flow. Because I barely squeeze into a size B (the brand suggests this bra is best for folks with A or B cups), I wear this one without any inserts so as to minimize added bulk around my chest area, almost like a makeshift bralette. The result is a dainty look so calming it lulls me right into savasana.

Get the Quiet Within Bra at Lululemon for $48

ADVERTISEMENT

3. This cult-favorite sports bra

Credit: Lululemon Pretty sure this bra could start a religion if it wanted to.

When I’m not wearing Lululemon gear to work out, I’m wandering around my nearest Lulu store studying their merchandise while lovingly quizzing the educators on the floor. After my literal field research, I can confidently say the Enlite is Lululemon’s most supportive bra, and is widely known as one of the top-performing options on the market. I mean, look at the literal Houdini straight jacket contraption at the rear that supports you from darn near every quadrant of your back. It holds you in like a rollercoaster. A front zipper ensures you spend less time putting it on, and more time putting in work.

Get the Enlite Bra Zip Front High Support, A to E Cups at Lululemon for $108

4. This super supportive Under Armour sports bra

Credit: Under Armour Zipper in the front, party in the back.

I used to do this awful thing where I would need to wear three or four sports bras to run because I never thought I’d find an option supportive enough. That all changed when I got the Under Armour Eclipse bra two years ago. Its thick cross straps are adjustable, which is great for someone like me who goes up and down a cup size depending on where I am in my cycle. I love that because it has built-in straps, you’re not getting those pillowy inserts all crumbled up in your bra only to lose them in the washing machine. Its higher-than-normal neckline prevents spillage (i.e.: excessive cleavage) and I’ve worn it for up to three workouts before washing it. This bra is so supportive I would ask it to be my legal guardian.

Get the Under Armour Women's Armour Eclipse High Zip Sports Bra at Dick's Sporting Goods for $44.99

5. This Knix sports bra with thousands of reviews

Credit: Knix Nix your old ratty bras in favor of Knix.

I stumbled across this best-selling Knix bra with thousands of reviews in the most bizarre of ways: to get more points in an app I’m obsessed with called Design Home, I often buy actual real products from their advertisers. It’s a win-win: I get more diamonds to design my dream Parisian loft and I get a sweet sports bra out of it. What the Catalyst bra does is gently squeeze and flatten breasts, and it lies flat on my ribcage for that barely-there feeling. The brand claims it outperformed 800 sports bras it was tested against. What’s most impressive is that its cup and strap combination is so sturdy that it doesn’t even require a classic racerback design to maximize support. It’s all there.

Get the Catalyst Sports Bra at Knix for $89

6. This celebrity-approved sports bra from Girlfriend Collective

Credit: Girlfriend Collective The coolest bra and brand in the game.

Get you a bra that can do both. With a higher neckline and lower rib band, the Girlfriend Collective Topanga bra (as seen on the likes of Kerry Washington!) with a five-star rating and over 1,500 reviews doubles as a crop top you can wear all summer, all day. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: from a performance perspective, it’ll keep you nice and tucked in for low-impact workouts like barre, Pilates and yoga, while an adjustable criss-cross back provides customizable support. A frontrunner in sustainable fashion, each Girlfriend Collective bra is made of 11 recycled water bottles and is treated with eco-friendly dyes.

Get the Topanga Sports Bra at Girlfriend Collective for $38

7. This high-neck Zella sports bra

Credit: Zella Look and feel like a warrior in Zella.

Ideal for running, cross training, and any type of cardio, the Zella Body Fusion sports bra made of a sweat-wicking blend of nylon, polyester and spandex will support you in all the right places. It features a sturdy keyhole racerback strap and a thick compressive material that doesn’t chafe against your ribs, reviewers note. Of its 350 reviews on Nordstrom, one customer was surprised at how well the bra performed for her, and in turn, how well her athletic performance turned out: “I literally ran a marathon in this bra yesterday, with no chafing whatsoever. I didn’t think it was possible for a seamless bra to be supportive enough for running but here we are.” The brand suggests sizing up if you’re between sizes.

Get the Zella Body Fusion Sports Bra at Nordstrom for $35

8. This minimalist sports bra

Credit: Fruit of the Loom A sports bra so comfy you might fall asleep.

Whether your breasts tend to stay in place during your workouts or you’re planning something low-intensity, there’s always a time and place for a sports bra with minimal padding and thin straps. With over 10,000 Amazon reviews, this top-selling Fruit of the Loom pullover bra is perfect for those who prefer the feel of natural cotton on their skin (with a touch of nylon for stretch). It comes in 20 different pre-set combinations, so you’ll never run out of bras for the week. Here’s a hot tip for bigger busted folks: one reviewer wore two of these bras when more supportive ones were in the wash, and it provided a good amount of compression for a high-impact workout—all for a total of $8.

Get Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Pullover Sport Bra (Pack of 3) on Amazon starting at $12.45

ADVERTISEMENT

9. This Adidas sports bra that does it all

Credit: Adidas Surprisingly supportive.

The top-selling bra on the entire Adidas website bills itself as working well for low- to medium-impact workouts, but numerous reviewers report how supportive it is for high-intensity interval training and jogging. Its lightweight Aeroready technology absorbs moisture, while you get the benefit of compression without the bulk. One customer says she was weary of buying this bra online but was glad she did: “I was hesitant to purchase a bra like this online, as I have had issues in the past. But I tried the bra on and it felt perfect. That made my see online shopping in a new light. Thank you so much.”

Get the Don’t Rest Alphaskin Bra at Adidas for $30

10. This all-around awesome Under Armour sports bra

Credit: Under Armour Universally loved—and flattering.

I love everything about my Under Armour HeatGear bra: how my cleavage doesn’t spill out of it, how the criss-cross backing provides a surprising amount of breathability, how its elastic feels nice and snug against my ribcage, and most importantly, how the padded inserts never weasel their way out of the bra. With a near-perfect rating on Amazon, it seems as though customers agree: “I'm an avid OrangeTheory kind of person, so I like something that's comfortable for the treadmills, weight floor, and rowers (obviously very different kinds of activities all in one workout). This fits the bill! A great mid-impact bra, and I highly recommend!”

Get the Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Mid Impact Crossback Sports Bra on Amazon starting at $26.25

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.