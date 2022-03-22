The 16 best places to buy men’s swimwear in 2022

As the summer months quickly approach, now’s the time to start thinking about your summer wardrobe, and that includes swimwear. And just like with women’s bathing suits, there are plenty of options when it comes to poolside attire for men. Whether you’re looking for a simple, functional option with pockets for your phone or a more fashion-forward suit with an eye-catching print, there are plenty of great retailers where you can find all types of men’s swimwear.

To help you decide where best to shop, we considered factors such as each retailer’s variety, sizing options, pricing, overall reputation, and customer service. Many of these brands offer free returns—essential when you’re shopping online—and looked for options within a wide range of price points. With these factors in mind, the following are the best places to buy men’s swimwear in 2022.

1. Patagonia

Credit: Patagonia Patagonia makes its bathing suits from recycled materials and will even repair damaged clothing.

Our favorite: Men's Hydropeak Boardshorts—$69

Men's Hydropeak Boardshorts—$69 Sizes: 28–44

28–44 Prices: $$$

$$$ Return/Exchange Policy: No time limit

Patagonia might not be the first place you think to shop for swimwear, but we’re here to tell you why it should be. Not only is this brand known for its high-quality products and top-notch customer service, but it has an unlimited return window as long as the products are in new condition with tags attached. Additionally, if your well-loved Patagonia garments need some love, the brand has an extensive repair program to help keep their clothing out of the landfill.

In terms of bathing suits, Patagonia has a fairly modest selection, but there are still options for everyone. Their sizing goes from 28 to 44, and many of its swimwear options come in multiple inseam lengths, as well as both solids and patterns.



Shop men’s swimwear at Patagonia

2. Vuori

Credit: Vuori These quick-drying swim trunks are extremely comfortable for all-day wear.

Our favorite: Cruise Boardshort—$68

Cruise Boardshort—$68 Sizes: 28–38

28–38 Prices: $$$

$$$ Return/Exchange Policy: 120 days; no exchanges

Vuori, which specializes in athletic clothing and activewear, is another top choice for men’s swimwear. The site offers a variety of trendy styles, many of which are made partially from recycled materials, and its bathing suits are quick-drying and extremely comfortable. Vuori has a longer-than-average 120 day return period (though you can’t exchange products, which is slightly inconvenient), and returns are always free.



Shop men’s boardshorts from Vuori Clothing

3. Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom You can't beat the selection from Nordstrom, which even carries designer brands.

Our favorite: Vineyard Vines Chappy Stripe Swim Trunks—$89.50

Sizes: Varies by brand

Prices: $$–$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: No time limit

If you want to browse a large collection of swimwear from a variety of top brands, Nordstrom should definitely be your go-to retailer. The department store offers hundreds of options from brands like Fair Harbor, Hurley, Vineyard Vines, and even designers like Burberry, and offers some of the best customer service in the biz. Shipping and returns from Nordstrom are always free, and the department store is known for its generous return policy, which doesn’t have a time limit.



Shop men’s swimwear from Nordstrom

4. Target

Credit: Target Target's in-house brands offer stylish, budget-friendly swimwear.

Our favorite: Goodfellow & Co Men's 9-Inch Hybrid Swim Shorts—$24.99

Goodfellow & Co Men's 9-Inch Hybrid Swim Shorts—$24.99 Sizes: 28–42

28–42 Prices: $$

$$ Return/Exchange Policy: One year for Target brands

For budget-friendly swimwear, we highly recommend checking out Target’s selection of men’s bathing suits. This retailer does a great job of staying on top of the latest trends and offers a wide selection of swimsuits, typically in sizes 28 to 42, with select options in Big and Tall sizes. A lot of the options you’ll find are from Target’s own in-house brands, such as Goodfellow & Co and Original Use, and when you purchase from these lines, Target offers an unbeatable one-year return period—so even if it sits in the bottom of your drawer all summer, you can still bring it back for a refund.



Shop men’s swimwear from Target

5. L.L. Bean

Credit: L.L. Bean L.L. Bean offers practical, well-made men's swimwear with an extra-long return period.

While the selection isn’t the most fashion-forward, L.L. Bean is a great place to shop if you’re all about practical, high-quality swimwear. The retailer has a modest collection of plain swim shorts, all of which offer UPF 50+ protection from the sun, and many of their bathing suits offer useful features like pockets or built-in belts. Plus, L.L. Bean is another brand that excels in customer service, offering a one-year return period on any item that you’re not 100% satisfied with.



Shop men’s swimwear from L.L. Bean

6. Bonobos

Credit: Bonobos You'll be the talk of the beach with stylish trunks from Bonobos.

Our favorite: Rivieria Recycled Swim Trunks $89

Rivieria Recycled Swim Trunks $89 Sizes: S–3XL

S–3XL Prices: $$$

$$$ Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days

You’ll be the most stylish guy at the beach when you’re rocking Bonobos swim trunks. This brand offers a wide variety of fashionable swimwear for men, including lots of bright, eye-catching prints in a variety of short lengths. Most of its swimwear comes in sizes S through 3XL, and several of its best-selling styles are made from recycled materials to boot. Bonobos offers free shipping and returns, and gives discounts to teachers and military members.



Shop men’s swim trunks from Bonobos

7. Old Navy

Credit: Old Navy Old Navy offers unbeatable prices and a large size range.

Our favorite: Patterned Built-In Flex Board Shorts—$34.99

Patterned Built-In Flex Board Shorts—$34.99 Sizes: XS–4XL; 28–54

XS–4XL; 28–54 Prices: $

$ Return/Exchange Policy: 45 days

If you’re looking for fun swim trunks at a reasonable price, you really can’t go wrong at Old Navy. The brand offers a variety of both plain and patterned men’s swimwear, and has a larger size range than most, allowing you to find that perfect fit. Old Navy’s shipping and return policies are fairly standard, but you can’t beat the low prices for well-made garments.



Shop men’s swimwear at Old Navy

8. REI

Credit: REI REI carries a number of popular swimwear brands, and Co-Op members get an extended return period.

Our favorite: The North Face Class V Pull-On Shorts—from $45

The North Face Class V Pull-On Shorts—from $45 Sizes: Varies by brand

Varies by brand Prices: $$-$$$

$$-$$$ Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days; one year for Co-op Members

If you’re an REI Co-Op Member, you should definitely be shopping there for men’s swimwear. Not only does the co-op have a wide selection including popular brands like Patagonia, Quiksilver, and North Face, but members get an extended return period up to one year and, of course, 10% back on all purchases at the end of the year. Although it has plenty of sporting-focused options, REI has a surprisingly large selection of fashion-forward swimsuits, as well.



Shop men’s swimsuits from REI

9. Chubbies

Credit: Chubbies Chubbies has lots of bold prints and bright colors.

Looking for preppy, patterned, and/or vibrant swim trunks to rock at the beach or out on the boat? Chubbies has you covered. This brand has no shortage of striking swim trunks in wild patterns, and most of its products are available in several lengths. Chubbies also has a popular collection of swimsuits with a lightweight, anti-chafe liner to keep everything in place as you splash around in the ocean. Plus, the brand has free 3- to 4-day shipping on orders more than $35—generally the cost of a single one of its items.



Shop men’s swim trunks from Chubbies

10. Lands' End

Credit: Lands End Lands End has classic swimwear styles at reasonable prices.

You won’t find anything too wild or crazy at Lands' End, but it is a great place to shop for classic men’s swimsuits. The shop has lots of longer board shorts, including several lined options, as well as a number of rash guards. Most of Lands' End’s swim trunks are available in both solid colors and fun prints, and you have up to 90 days to return online purchases if you don’t end up liking the clothing.



Shop men’s swimsuits from Lands End

11. Amazon

Credit: Amazon Amazon has one of the largest selections, but the quality can be hit or miss.

Our favorite: Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks—from $18.99

Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks—from $18.99 Sizes: Varies by brand

Varies by brand Prices: $-$$$

$-$$$ Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Most people understand the appeal of shopping on Amazon—the selection is unmatched, and items can be at your doorstep in just a few days. However, the tradeoff is that quality can be hit or miss. That said, Amazon is a great place to shop for swimwear if you’re pressed for time, and if you’re a Prime Member, a lot of swimsuits are eligible for the “Try Before You Buy” program, which gives you a 7-day try-on period before you’re charged for the goods.



Shop for men’s swimwear at Amazon

12. lululemon

Credit: Lululemon Lululemon is known for its high-quality athletic apparel.

Our favorite: Current State Board Short 9-Inch—$98

Current State Board Short 9-Inch—$98 Sizes: S–XL

S–XL Prices: $$$

$$$ Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

lululemon is known for its high-quality athletic wear, and it does offer bathing suits for both men and women. While the quality is top-tier and the customer service is great, the caveat is that lululemon has a small selection of men’s swimwear and a limited size range. While you don’t have a lot to choose from, we’re willing to bet you’ll be pleased with the quality if you find an option you like.



Shop men’s swimwear from lululemon

13. Macy’s

Credit: Macy's Macy's has a wide variety of men's bathing suits, including many designer brands.

Our favorite: Club Room Men's Quick-Dry Performance Flamingo-Print 7-Inch Swim Trunks—$33.75

Club Room Men's Quick-Dry Performance Flamingo-Print 7-Inch Swim Trunks—$33.75 Sizes: Varies by brand

Varies by brand Prices: $$

$$ Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days

For those who want a large variety to choose from, Macy’s is another top choice. This department store has hundreds of men’s swimwear options, including brands like Calvin Klein, O’Neill, and Hugo Boss, and most of the prices are extremely reasonable. A lot of items qualify for free shipping through Macy’s, and the retailer also offers free returns within 90 days.



Shop men’s swimwear from Macy’s

14. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Credit: Dick's For sporty styles, check out Dick's collection of men's swimwear.

Our favorite: Columbia Men's PFG Backcast III Water Shorts—from $30

Columbia Men's PFG Backcast III Water Shorts—from $30 Sizes: Varies by brand

Varies by brand Prices: $$

$$ Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days

Dick’s Sporting Goods is a good place to shop if you’re looking for more sporty swimwear—the go-to sports retailer carries brands like Nike, adidas, and Speedo, and a lot of its inventory is performance-driven. Dick's has a wide selection of men’s bathing suits to choose from, and there’s always the added bonus that you can return or exchange items to your local store if you don’t want to ship them back. However, the customer service isn’t always the best, and shipping times can be fairly slow.



Shop men’s swimsuits from Dick’s

15. T.J.Maxx

Credit: T.J.Maxx T.J.Maxx offers fun swimwear styles at discounted prices.

Our favorite: BODY GLOVE Bright Stripe Boardwalk Shorts—$14.99

BODY GLOVE Bright Stripe Boardwalk Shorts—$14.99 Sizes: Varies by brand

Varies by brand Prices: $–$$

$–$$ Return/Exchange Policy: 40 days

T.J.Maxx only recently opened online stores—before, you had to do your shopping in-person. However, you can now browse a limited selection of the discount inventory online, and that includes a decent selection of budget-friendly swimwear. The prices are unbeatable thanks to the discount nature of the store, but it’s another option where quality isn’t guaranteed. Additionally, the brand changes a $10.99 shipping and handling fee for mail returns, so you’re better off bringing unwanted merchandise back to your local T.J.Maxx location.



Shop men’s swimwear from T.J.Maxx

16. Walmart

Credit: Walmart You'll be hard-pressed to find better prices than at Walmart.

Our favorite: Rokka & Rolla Board Shorts—$21.59

Rokka & Rolla Board Shorts—$21.59 Sizes: S–2XL

S–2XL Prices: $-$$

$-$$ Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days

Walmart is known for its budget-friendly prices, and as you might expect, it has a good selection of affordable men’s swimwear. In fact, there are hundreds of products to choose from in the brand’s new online marketplace, with some options as low as $9.99. Of course, the tradeoff here is that the quality is generally just OK—these aren’t trunks you’ll be able to keep for years and years, but they’ll get the job done for this season.



Shop men’s swimwear from Walmart

