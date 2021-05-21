The 9 best influencer collaborations of 2021 so far

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

What's more exciting than wearing new clothes in a post-pandemic landscape? Wearing new clothes from a highly coveted, limited-edition capsule collection, of course! The hype behind the biggest celebrity/brand partnerships is what makes a sought-after piece that much more satisfying to wear. From Cardi B with Reebok to actress Lana Condor with Vera Bradley and more, these are the nine best fashion collaborations of 2021 to date. Note: Many of these are limited-time-only, so don't hesitate if you see something you like.

1. Cardi B & Reebok

Credit: Reebok The latest Cardi B collab with Reebok features pieces for toddlers.

Ever since “Up” rapper Cardi B first teamed up with Reebok two years ago, the two have collaborated on various shoe releases and collections. This year, Cardi B and Reebok released their Mother & Me collection—inspired by Cardi B’s two-year-old daughter, Kulture—to celebrate mother-daughter relationships around the globe.

The line includes two new colors of the Club C casual sneakers: “Aqua Dust” and “Rose Gold." Both are available in women's and toddler sizes so Cardi can match Kulture, naturally. You’ll also find a wide variety of apparel—leggings, bodysuits, bralettes, crop sweatshirt, and more—in women’s regular and plus sizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop the Reebok x Cardi B “Mother & Me” collection

2. The Home Edit & Summersalt

Credit: Summersalt The Home Edit makes their clothing debut with swimwear and PJs.

Best-selling authors and stars of the Netflix show Get Organized, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are more commonly known as The Home Edit. The duo teamed up with bathing suit company Summersalt for a special capsule in 2021. The limited-edition Rainbow Collection includes leggings, tank tops, shorts, pajamas, and swimsuits in a variety of colors and prints and in women’s sizes 2 through 22.

The Oasis, a one-piece bathing suit covered in colored stars, is one of the collection’s standout pieces. “This suit is gorgeous,” one reviewer says. “It’s modest but attractive. And it’s flattering in every place from every angle.”

Shop Summersalt x The Home Edit’s “The Rainbow Collection”

3. Madelyn Cline & Set Active

Credit: Set Active This line from Madelyn Cline features everyday wear that doubles as athleisure.

Stranger Things and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline adds "athleisure designer" to her resume via her partnership with activewear company Set Active. Her line stars monochrome exercise sets with loose fits and a hint of nostalgia. Think: tube bras, baggy ribbed crewnecks, and seamless leggings. The pieces come in retro two-tone colorblock designs and vibrant colors such as “Sea Grass,” Mist,” and “Daisy” that will brighten up your closet.

Shop the Set by Madelyn Cline Collection

4. Lana Condor & Vera Bradley

Credit: Vera Bradley These bags from Vera Bradley are part of a recycled fabrics collection.

Actress and producer Lana Condor, most famous for her role in Netflix's To All The Boys series, teams up with Vera Bradley for a new line of sustainable bags. “The Recycled Collection” features bags made with 50% recycled cotton along with Vera Bradley’s first line of monochromatic bags, which includes backpacks, crossbody slings, and duffel bags.

Lana Condor also released an exclusive bag with the brand. The Lana Utility Backpack features drawstring and buckle closures, a laptop slip pocket, and multiple zipper compartments. A sleek pink stripe ties it all together.

Shop The Recycled Collection at Vera Bradley

5. Kelly Rowland & Etsy

Credit: Etsy Kelly Rowland's Etsy picks are best suited for busy mothers.

Back in January, Etsy enlisted singer Kelly Rowland to help ring in the New Year with a showcase of handpicked gifts. Months later, Rowland's curated collection is still available via her official Etsy account. Snoop around Kelly’s favorite items and you’ll find leather bags, mohair cardigans, geometric jewelry, and chunky cowls for men. The sheer variety of personal picks are enough to keep you occupied on Etsy for hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop Kelly Rowland’s picks at Etsy

6. Zoë Saldaña & Adidas

Credit: Adidas Zoë Saldaña's Adidas collection includes fashion fit best for sports.

Dominican actress Zoë Saldaña is best known for portraying the tough Marvel superhero Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies series. Outside of the silver screen, she runs BESE, a publication fighting for inclusivity of the Latinx community.

Her latest collaboration with Adidas furthers her commitment to inclusivity. The Zoë Saldaña Collection is a celebration of activewear for all, with colorful pieces in women's sizes XS to 4X. It includes tights, sports bras, hoodies, running shorts, T-shirts, and more, all in Adidas’ traditional black-and-white as well as a soft lilac.

The Adidas x Zoë Saldaña Dress is a standout from the collection, featuring a comfortable relaxed fit and mesh armhole inserts. “I didn't know what to expect, but this dress is so comfortable and looks so flattering,” one reviewer writes. “The pockets were an extra bonus! I'm so tempted to get another color.”

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Sincerely Jules & Bandier

Credit: Bandier This collection is fit for any active lifestyle.

Los Angeles-based fashion blogger Jules Sariñana collaborated with athleisure retailer Bandier this year on an exclusive selection of workout wardrobe staples. Inspired by the influencer’s Southern California roots, the Sincerely Jules for Bandier collection includes leggings, hoodies, joggers, and tank tops.

The Bryn 7 Inch Biker Short is a popular item from the release, especially in its Goldenrod Poppy pattern. The high-rise short fits snug on the body, with stretchy elastane that moves with you. Style them with the Willow Scoop Neck Tank for a colorful, summer-ready ensemble.

Shop the Sincerely Jules for Bandier Collection

8. JoJo Fletcher & DSW

Credit: DSW These picks from Jojo Fletcher are full of vital basics.

JoJo Fletcher, former Bachelorette contestant and current host of CNBC’s Cash Pad, linked up with DSW to curate a collection of Instagram-worthy shoes. Most of Fletcher’s choices are neutral or white in color, with shoes like Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star platform sneakers and Nike’s Revolution 5 running shoes serving as simple basics. The entire women’s shoe collection nods at re-emergence fashion (i.e., we're all finally leaving our homes again, post-COVID), where “sandals and heels will be making their way back on to everyone's feet,” according to Fletcher. Each shoe is based on Fletcher’s “elevated casual” style, so the majority of these picks can be worn with practically anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Fletcher’s more colorful choices is Marc Fisher’s Varin Espadrille Wedge sandal. “Amazing summer shoe!” raves one user review. “Love this espadrille sandal, so perfect for hot weather ahead and matches so much.”

Shop the DSW x JoJo Fletcher collection

9. Dua Lipa & Puma

Credit: Dua Lipa These new shoes from Puma are bold and edgy.

British pop sensation Dua Lipa joined Puma for the activewear company’s She Moves Us series, where various women curate different pieces of Puma clothing to promote a healthy lifestyle. Her collection of shoes is based on the company’s latest platform sneaker silhouette, the Mayze, which could be Puma’s answer to the retro-chunky Fila Disruptor.

In Dua Lipa’s campaign with Puma, the singer pairs a vintage windbreaker with the double-decker sole of the Mayze. She also styles the oversized proportions of the classic-look Suede Maya Up shoe with leggings and leather accents. Both shoes offer exaggerated takes on the usually subtle Puma shoe for a bold look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop the Puma x Dua Lipa Mayze collection

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.