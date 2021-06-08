9 best places you can buy men’s jewelry online

Many of the men's fashion icons of today are boldly stepping out decked out in jewelry. Harry Styles is habitually seen wearing a fist full of rings, Jonah Hill always has a chain around his neck, and it’s tough to find an image of A$AP Rocky not wearing a bracelet.

If you’re not on the jewelry train by now, this could be your chance—in my opinion as Reviewed's style writer, there will never not be a time where gold and silver aren’t welcome on a man’s neck, ears, or arms. From trending e-boy looks to menswear staples, here are some of the best retailers to find men’s jewelry online.

1. Nordstrom

Credit: Element Ring Co. There are dozens of pages of men's jewelry to sift through at Nordstrom.

Our pick: Element Ring Co. Whiskey Barrel Wood & Turquoise Ring—$375

Products: Rings, bracelets, necklaces, cufflinks, earrings

Prices: 💍💍💍💍

Nordstrom has a massive variety of men’s jewelry that means you're bound to find something that suits your style and budget. While it carries its fair share of luxury goods, it’s also home to more affordable yet equally high quality jewelry. Brands like Pyrrha and Element and Co. offer handsome designs at mid-tier prices (from about $100 to $300), made of materials like gold, leather, and beads. Meanwhile, Nordstrom’s own in-house basics—which includes popular items like the Snake Chain Pendant necklace and Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud earrings—features stunning pieces starting at around $19 for the budget-conscious shopper.

Shop men's jewelry at Nordstrom

2. Kendra Scott

Credit: Kendra Scott Kendra Scott's newest men's line is made from simple materials.

Our picks: Grey Oxidized Sterling Silver Corded Bracelet In Brown Tiger's Eye—$68 and Kenneth Oxidized Sterling Silver Corded Bracelet In Black—$68

Products: Bracelets

Prices: 💍💍

Jewelry designer and eponymous owner of online jewelry boutique Kendra Scott finally introduced a men’s collection—and she's keeping it in the family. She tapped her three sons to help produce the company’s new Scott Bros. line, which includes pieces made of leather cords, paracord, vinyl beads, and genuine stones. It's full of vibrant pops of color contrasted with subtler, natural materials. The Grey bracelets feature simple sterling silver and tigers eye beads strung on a durable cord, while the Hicks cuff bracelet uses a sturdy sterling silver for a heftier wrist presence. Designed by Kendra and her sons with 20% of proceeds from select styles benefiting youth causes, this collection is a true representation of Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy.

Shop men’s jewelry at Kendra Scott

3. Miansai

Credit: Miansai The Miami-based jeweler offers elegant simplicity.

Our pick: Lennox Jasper Gold Ring—$175

Products: Rings, bracelets, necklaces, cuffs

Prices: 💍💍💍

Miami-based jeweler Miansai creates modest accessories for those looking for simple yet luxe pieces. Much of the brand’s jewelry emphasizes the finer details that give it a bit of flair. Miansai’s Lennox rings, for example, are available in solid gold or silver, with a choice of embedded stone for visual impact. The company’s polished gold chains are thin shiny objects with intricate rope detail that nods to the jewelry styles of the ‘80s. Electic? Absolutely. Worth buying? Definitely, according to shoppers.

Shop men’s jewelry at Miansai

4. Mr. Porter

Credit: Mr. Porter Mr. Porter's luxury brands will awe any onlooker.

Our picks: Kapital Enamel, Silver-Tone and Elastic Bracelet—$50 and Luis Morais Liquid Plug 18-Karat Gold Bracelet—$5,840

Products: Rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, earrings

Prices: 💍💍💍💍💍

Online menswear retailer Mr. Porter carries high-end clothing by luxury designers, so it should come as no surprise that the store also has an impressive selection of men’s jewelry. The retailer offers items from popular brands like Kapital and Tom Ford, with many pieces coming in 18-karat gold or sterling silver. Most pieces from Mr. Porter are an investment but customers say the long-lasting quality and timeless designs are worth it.

Shop men’s jewelry at Mr. Porter

5. Galismens

Credit: Galismens Etsy-seller Galismens offers simple jewelry at affordable pricing.

Our picks: Men’s silver chain bracelet—$24 and Men's silver cuff bracelet—$26

Products: Wrist and ankle bracelets, necklaces, pendants, engraved pieces

Prices: 💍

If you’re seeking something affordable—and don’t want anything too flashy or logo-covered—Galismens is your spot for jewelry basics. The Etsy store sells minimalist pieces, from bracelets to anklets to earrings, all under $100. There’s a variety of customization options, such as engravings on pendants and charms, and custom length options on bracelets and necklaces.

Shop men’s jewelry at Galismens

6. Ssense

Credit: Ssense Ssense carries plenty of streetwear jewelry options.

Our picks: Chin Teo Silver Forge Ring—$110 and Martine Ali

Silver Broken Ball Chain Choker—$170

Products: Necklaces, cufflinks, rings, pendants, chokers, bracelets, earrings, pins

Prices: 💍💍💍💍

For jewelry that leans hard into streetwear, Ssense has pages upon pages of interesting pieces to sift through. The online retailer carries jewelry from brands like Ambush, Alexander McQueen, and Fendi, many of which feature unique designs like safety pin earrings and E-boy-approved chokers. Anyone looking to accessorize an outfit beyond typical gold, silver, or leather pieces will be in heaven at Ssense.

Shop men’s jewelry at Ssense

7. Paul Smith

Credit: Paul Smith British designer Paul Smith has quirky jewelry options.

Our picks: 'Cola' Vintage Necklace by Baroque Rocks—$440 and ID Chain Bracelet—$125

Products: Rings, necklaces, cufflinks

Prices: 💍💍💍💍

The fashion house of British designer Paul Smith is not afraid of color or quirkiness, and its jewelry is no exception. The brand’s selection of men’s jewelry combines a few classic pieces with an array of eccentric cufflinks under one collection. Looking for a well-designed chain necklace with a simple pendant? Paul Smith’s got you, with the ‘Zip’ necklace. How about a pair of cufflinks featuring tennis rackets? The company’s got you there, too.

Shop men’s jewelry at Paul Smith

8. Studs

Credit: Studs Unique and trendy earrings are aplenty at Studs.

Our picks: Starburst Stud—$22 and Serpent Stud—$18

Products: Earrings

Prices: 💍

Instagram-favorite retailer Studs sells virtually every type of earring you can imagine. Actual studs aside, the company offers hoops, huggies (mini hoops that "hug" your earlobe), dangles, chains, and cuffs, all with trending looks and affordable pricing, starting as little as $14. The company’s bestsellers—the Starburst Studs and the Serpent Studs—are as stylish as they are unique. Best of all, purchasing bundles of earrings from Studs saves you 25% off your entire order, while all orders include a free pouch for your new earrings, and stick-on earrings (basically, stickers) for added fun. Studs is also a favorite of Madison Trapkin, one of our editors here at Reviewed.

Shop men’s jewelry at Studs

9. Brilliant Earth

Credit: Brilliant Earth Brilliant Earth is a great place to find anniversary, wedding, and engagement pieces.

Our pick: Yosemite Wedding Ring—$1,490

Products: Rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings

Prices: 💍💍💍💍💍

For those looking FOR wedding bands, sentimental gifts, and quality 18K pieces, Brilliant Earth is where to shop. The San Fransisco-based brand specializes in classic designs with a twist, offering pieces with diamonds and gemstones that claim to be responsibly sourced and conflict-free. Tons of engagement, wedding, and anniversary gifts can be purchased here, as well as earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Whether you’re looking for a pair of 14K stud earrings in rose gold, a wedding band made out of meteorite, or just a simple cable chain, you can expect to find fashionable, quality, and handsome pieces at the retailer.

Shop men's jewelry at Brilliant Earth

