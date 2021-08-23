10 men's work bags and briefcases for busy commuters

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you’re heading back to the office after working remotely for the last year or you just want to revamp your professional attire, one quick way upgrade is to snag a new commuter bag—that is, a bag meant for taking to work.

While nearly all commuter bags today feature a laptop sleeve, many offer more distinct features, like bottle holders, built-in keyholders, and sectional compartments for pens and cards. From backpacks to briefcases, these 10 options will take you from home to the office—and back again—in style.



1. This slim briefcase bag

Credit: Targus This bag from Targus is affordable and simple.

This polyester briefcase is just big enough to hold a laptop up to 16 inches in size, along with a few other essentials. The tech compartment is padded with foam for extra shock absorbance, and the smaller outer pocket has mesh sleeves for storing notebooks, documents, and writing utensils. You can carry it around by its two handles or the shoulder strap, or you can attach it to luggage via the trolley strap. It measures 3.25 inches by 16.75 inches by 12.8 inches and comes in black.

It has a 4.7-star average rating based on more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon. “This bag is the perfect size for me,” one reviewer writes. “I can easily fit my laptop, lap desk, charging cord, mouse, flash drive, and some paperwork inside of it.”

Get the Targus Classic Slim Briefcase from Amazon for $24.41

2. This padded backpack

Credit: Timbuk2 Extra padding from this Timbuk2 bag helps protect your vital goods.

Extra padding and protection defines this utilitarian backpack from Timbuk2. The quilted laptop compartment can fit devices up to 17 inches, while the front pouch is cushioned enough to safely hold a tablet. On its sides you’ll find an elasticized slot for a water bottle and an additional handle for carrying. There’s even a bottle opener on one of the straps. Like all Timbuk2 products, it’s covered under a lifetime warranty. Made with polyester for extra water resistance, the backpack measures 19 inches by 12 inches by 5 inches and comes in gunmetal grey.

It has a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 100 Nordstrom shoppers. “I've enjoyed Timbuk2 products, and this lives up to the expectations,” one reviewer writes. “I'm able to fit two laptops, three tablets, tons of power cords, notebooks, and a few other valuables in this single bag. I truly enjoy it.”

Get the Timbuk2 ‘Q’ Laptop Commuter Backpack from Nordstrom for $99

3. This easy-to-clean canvas bag

Credit: Mack Weldon Keep your bag's bottom clean with this sturdy rubberized accent.

This bag comes from men's basics company Mack Weldon, best known for its line of luxury underwear. The exterior of this bag is a water-resistant cotton canvas, while the bottom is rubberized so it can stand upright on the floor. It has one large compartment with padded sleeves and pockets, which can safely store a laptop up to 15 inches. You can carry it by the leather grip handle or the adjustable shoulder strap. It measures 18 inches by 6.5 inches by 13.5 inches and comes in black or indigo.

"This bag has a great color and size, and it’s well-constructed,” one reviewer writes. “Love the individual compartments for my laptop, phone, and various chargers. Great purchase.”

Get the GTX Commuter Bag from Mack Weldon for $128

4. This sleek upright bag

Credit: Fossil Hold your commuter vertically with this slim bag from Fossil.

This commuter bag from popular fashion retailer Fossil is great for those who enjoy minimalism. The nylon and polyester trim and polyester interior are water-resistant and durable, and the bag is equipped with a laptop compartment that fits up a 13-inch laptop, two smaller zippered pockets, a pen sleeve, and a side pocket. The shoulder strap attaches near its top-handle, so it can be carried horizontally or vertically. It measures 10 inches by 2.5 inches by 13.25 inches and comes in black.

“The bag is very attractive,” one reviewer writes. “I work at a bank and needed something very sleek and professional. This bag fills the bill.”

Get the Buckner Commuter from Fossil for $138

5. This classy leather briefcase

Credit: Augus Go for a classy look with this waxy canvas bag by Augus.

This briefcase bag from Augus offers a timelessly elegant look with its full-grain leather exterior. It has three cotton-lined compartments—one of which fits a laptop up to 15 inches—hefty zippers with leather pulls, and a detachable shoulder strap. The large front and back pockets feature pen sleeves, mesh pouches, and eight credit card slots. It also has a back trolley sleeve for sliding onto the telescoping handle of your luggage. It measures 15.5 inches by 5 inches by 12 inches and comes in a rustic brown leather.

The briefcase has a 4.8-star average rating based on more than 520 reviews. “The leather is soft, but still sturdy and rugged looking,” one reviewer writes. “There is no bleeding of color from the bag to my clothes, the sections are nicely organized, and it fits my 15-inch laptop, power supply, books, and notebooks perfectly. I would purchase another bag from Augus in a heartbeat.”

Get the Augus Leather Briefcase Travel Bag from Amazon starting at $132.68

6. This pocket-heavy backpack

Credit: The Ridge Protect your office valuables with this sturdy offering from The Ridge.

If you’re keen on organizing, this backpack has enough pockets to scratch your tidiness itch. There’s a padded slot for sunglasses, an elasticized water bottle sleeve, two deep outer pockets, one large shock-resistant laptop pocket, and a clamshell-style main compartment that comes with its own set of pouches and sleeves. The bag is made of a waterproof nylon material, and it even comes with an internal power bank compartment that feeds a USB port to the outside of the bag. It measures 18 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches and comes in black.

“This backpack is perfect for storing everything,” one reviewer writes. “It doesn’t matter if it's raining or if it's snowing, either—the material is excellent, premium quality.”

Get The Commuter Backpack from The Ridge for $140

7. This waxed canvas briefcase

Credit: L.L. Bean Carry your office essentials in this sturdy canvas L.L. Bean bag.

Brave rain or snow with this weatherproof bag from L.L.Bean. It features a full-grain leather trim and an interior lined with cotton and polyester. The padded laptop sleeve fits devices up to 15 inches, while the two exterior pockets include mesh sleeves and various zippered pockets for extra organizing. Carry it by its leather handles or use the detachable shoulder strap. It measures 13 inches by 16 inches by 2.5 inches and comes in navy, khaki, and grey.

“The size is just right for someone needing only a laptop and a medium amount of other valuables,” one reviewer writes. ”Perfect for this customer!”

Get the Waxed Canvas Briefcase from L.L.Bean for $149

8. This expandable briefcase

Credit: Mystery Ranch Enjoy some extra space with this bag from Mystery Ranch.

If you prefer your commuter bag to double as a hefty carry-on, this briefcase from Mystery Ranch is for you. It has a large main compartment with multiple sleeves for accessories, a front zippered pocket, and an expandable zipper that allows for five extra liters of storage that compresses when not needed. It’s equipped with a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve along with a detachable shoulder strap, nylon handle, and backpack straps that can be tucked away. The bag measures 17 inches by 12.5 inches by 12 inches and comes in brown.

“I love this bag,” one reviewer writes. “I use it every day as a briefcase to carry my stuff to work. I have also used it as a backpack on a 10-mile hike. Overall, the bag does exactly what it is intended to do and the quality is great, especially for the price point.”

Get the Mystery Ranch Three-Way Expandable Briefcase from REI for $150

9. This roomy messenger bag

Credit: Timbuk2 This bag from Timbuk2 offers extra space outside of its laptop sleeve.

Unlike typical messenger bags which only have storage underneath the flap, this one from Timbuk2 has an exterior zippered laptop compartment for easy access. This frees up space in the main compartment for notebooks, pens, a tablet, and maybe even a jacket. This bag also has an expandable bottle holder, a key keeper, and buckles to keep the bag closed. The briefcase, which is protected with a lifetime warranty, comes in a small 13-inch size and a larger 15-inch size. It’s available in green, blue, and three black-based styles.

“I purchased this travel bag for some upcoming trips,” one reviewer explains. “The Timbuk2 Closer Case was the perfect purchase. It's able to fit my iPad, noise cancelling headphones, keys, and digital camera, all with additional room to spare. Best of all, everything is easily accessible.”

Get the Timbuk2 Closer Laptop Briefcase from Amazon starting at $119

10. This colorful briefcase

Credit: Topo Designs Embrace color with this sturdy commuter from Topo Designs.

Commuters usually come in darker colors, like navy or black. This one, however, disrupts the norm with colorful accents, including red zipper pulls, a colored leather handle and padded bottom, and a bright nylon interior. It has an internal laptop sleeve that fits screens up to 15 inches and an organizational panel that can hold pens and other work essentials. You can wear it via the shoulder strap, or hold it by the top handles. Made in the U.S., it measures 16 inches by 11 inches by 4.5 inches and comes with a lifetime warranty. It’s available in charcoal with charcoal leather accents, navy with brown leather accents, or the traditional black with black leather.

“This bag has it all,” one reviewer writes. “It looks good, has a great quality build, plenty of organizational pockets, and space to spare. It’s also durable.”

Get the Topo Designs Commuter Briefcase from Backcountry for $189.99

