The 10 biggest swimsuit trends of 2021, according to celebs

The weather is warming up in many places across the country as summer creeps closer and closer. With beach season quickly approaching, a lot of celebs have already started posting pics in this year's hottest swimsuits, from one-shoulder bikinis to tie-dye everything. Whether you just want to dip your toes or dive all the way in (pun intended), here are 10 of the biggest bathing suit trends of 2021 based on what the stars are wearing.

1. Three-piece swimsuits

Credit: Shein Swimsuit sets are the new loungewear sets.

When it comes to bathing suits, you've heard of one pieces and two pieces—but what about three pieces? One of the biggest trends of summer 2021, three-piece swimsuits include a top, bottom, and matching sarong to wrap around your waist while you're lounging pool- or seaside.

You can keep it monochrome for a classic feel or mix and match colors like Emily Ratajkowski for an edgier look. Retailers like Shein and Zaful have entire sections dedicated to three-piece bathing suits.

2. Ribbed fabric

Credit: Aerie/Target Embrace soft ribbed material in swimsuit form.

Ribbed fabric isn't just for sweatshirts and sweatpants anymore—the stretchy material has now made its way to bathing suits. Kylie Jenner designed a ribbed bikini for her Kendall and Kylie line sold at Pac Sun, and other famous people like Chrissy Teigen have worn swimwear made from the textured fabric. You can find ribbed bikinis, tankinis, and one-pieces at almost any retailer that sells bathing suits, including Aerie and Target.

3. Bold prints

Credit: Zaful/Cupshe There's nothing subtle about these eye-popping patterns.

The 70s are back in a big way. From bright funky pants to crotchet tops to ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac trending on the Hot 100 charts again, a retro summer is on the horizon. Embrace the throwback vibes with a bold swimsuit like Dua Lipa's blue-and-green flower power two-piece. From neon abstracts to paisley to tie-dye, there's a print for everyone and every bathing suit style, like these two from Zaful and Cupshe.

4. Asymmetrical necklines

Credit: Old Navy/Summersalt Leave one shoulder bare in this summer's hottest swimsuits.

If you aren't worried about some potentially funky tan lines this year (and you shouldn't be, because sunscreen, experiment with the swimsuit trend that is the one-shoulder neckline a la Selena Gomez. There are those that tie, those that are linked with retro rings, and those with ruffles. One of the most popular one-shoulder bathing suits is the Sidestroke from Summersalt. An editor at Reviewed owns the swimsuit that once had a 10,000-person waitlist and says it's as flattering as it comfortable for all of your summertime activities. Or if you don't want to invest quite as much money in the trend, you can find similar, less expensive styles at Old Navy.

5. Cut-out swimsuits

Credit: Madewell/Zaful There are hundreds of ways to incorporate the cut-out swimsuit trend.

If you want to show a little more skin this summer, a cut-out bathing suit may be just the thing you're looking for. Whether it's a keyhole back, a hint of skin at your bust line, or a lace-up front, peek-a-boo accents add a playful touch to your swimwear. Even Kylie Jenner is in on the trend, posting an Instagram photo in a velvet one-piece with a fresh look.

Snag a cut-out one-piece from Madewell with girly polka dots or go for something a little edgier and sexier, like this bikini from Zaful.

6. Wrap halter tops

Credit: Amazon/Shein Some halter tops have extra support with a band across the bottom.

Halter tops have long been a popular style of swimsuits, from bikinis to one-pieces, but this summer, Vanessa Hudgens offered a new way to wear the much-loved trend. The actress recently sported a red one-piece with a wrap-style halter that criss-crosses across the front. It's a chic—and sexy—update to the classic silhouette and can be found from brands like Shekini and Shein.

7. Tankinis

Credit: Cupshe/Target A tankini gives you custom coverage choices.

Bella Hadid is bringing back the tankini, and we're more than okay with that. Once a swimsuit staple in the early 2000s, the tankini offers the fuller coverage of a one-piece but with the versatility of a two-piece: It's a great option if you're a different size on top than you are on the bottom or if you want to mix and match your pieces.

Brands like Cupshe and Kona Sol put a modern twist on the early aughts trend with fresh prints, strapless options, and a variety of lengths to choose from.

8. Plunge necklines

Credit: Summersalt/Nordstrom Take the plunge with a low-cut neckline.

The deeper the V, the better. That's the motto many celebs including Jennifer Lopez live by this year (and in general) when it comes to their bathing suit choices. What's more, these one-pieces from the likes of Summersalt have plunging necklines that go as low as your navel to create an elongating effect. If you're worried about showing a little too much, suits with a mesh overlay or horizontal straps, like this one from Becca, provide more coverage.

9. Ring details

Credit: Shein/Zaful The rings on your swimsuit are both fashionable and functional.

This summer, you'll likely notice a lot of swimsuits—like the black monokini Kim Kardashian wore on a recent vacation—sporting rings. Whether they're acrylic like Kim’s, chrome, or tortoiseshell, ring details hearken back to the 1960s and add a retro yet still modern accent to your bathing suit.

Try this Shein bikini, which has over 3,000 reviews and has matching rings on both the top and bottom, or this Zaful one-piece, which features two rings and a flirty cut-out detail.

10. Sequins and metallics

Credit: Asos/Shein You'll definitely turn some heads in a sparkly swimsuit.

Leave it to Cardi B to rock the most extra, most blinged-out swimsuit. Shimmer is in this year, whether it's sequins, glitter, or metallics. Sequin swimsuits aren't exactly practical for swimming or water sports, but they'll definitely make you stand out at your next pool party or beach trip, especially when they sparkle in the sunlight.

Go all out a la Cardi with an all-over glittery suit (like this one from Asos) or for a more subtle approach to the trend, opt for this Shein bikini with shimmery accents.

