The 10 biggest swimsuit trends of 2021, according to celebs
Here's what the stars are wearing this summer.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
The weather is warming up in many places across the country as summer creeps closer and closer. With beach season quickly approaching, a lot of celebs have already started posting pics in this year's hottest swimsuits, from one-shoulder bikinis to tie-dye everything. Whether you just want to dip your toes or dive all the way in (pun intended), here are 10 of the biggest bathing suit trends of 2021 based on what the stars are wearing.
1. Three-piece swimsuits
When it comes to bathing suits, you've heard of one pieces and two pieces—but what about three pieces? One of the biggest trends of summer 2021, three-piece swimsuits include a top, bottom, and matching sarong to wrap around your waist while you're lounging pool- or seaside.
You can keep it monochrome for a classic feel or mix and match colors like Emily Ratajkowski for an edgier look. Retailers like Shein and Zaful have entire sections dedicated to three-piece bathing suits.
2. Ribbed fabric
Ribbed fabric isn't just for sweatshirts and sweatpants anymore—the stretchy material has now made its way to bathing suits. Kylie Jenner designed a ribbed bikini for her Kendall and Kylie line sold at Pac Sun, and other famous people like Chrissy Teigen have worn swimwear made from the textured fabric. You can find ribbed bikinis, tankinis, and one-pieces at almost any retailer that sells bathing suits, including Aerie and Target.
- Get the Striped Ribbed Longline Scoop Bikini Top from Aerie for $39.95
- Get the Ribbed Side-Cinch One Piece Swimsuit from Target for $29.99
3. Bold prints
The 70s are back in a big way. From bright funky pants to crotchet tops to ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac trending on the Hot 100 charts again, a retro summer is on the horizon. Embrace the throwback vibes with a bold swimsuit like Dua Lipa's blue-and-green flower power two-piece. From neon abstracts to paisley to tie-dye, there's a print for everyone and every bathing suit style, like these two from Zaful and Cupshe.
- Get the Zaful Tie-Dye Triangle Bikini from Amazon for $14.99
- Get the Colorblock One-Piece from Cupshe for $27.99
4. Asymmetrical necklines
If you aren't worried about some potentially funky tan lines this year (and you shouldn't be, because sunscreen, experiment with the swimsuit trend that is the one-shoulder neckline a la Selena Gomez. There are those that tie, those that are linked with retro rings, and those with ruffles. One of the most popular one-shoulder bathing suits is the Sidestroke from Summersalt. An editor at Reviewed owns the swimsuit that once had a 10,000-person waitlist and says it's as flattering as it comfortable for all of your summertime activities. Or if you don't want to invest quite as much money in the trend, you can find similar, less expensive styles at Old Navy.
- Get the Sidestroke from Summersalt for $95
- Get the Ruffled One-Shoulder Bikini Top from Old Navy for $20.99
5. Cut-out swimsuits
If you want to show a little more skin this summer, a cut-out bathing suit may be just the thing you're looking for. Whether it's a keyhole back, a hint of skin at your bust line, or a lace-up front, peek-a-boo accents add a playful touch to your swimwear. Even Kylie Jenner is in on the trend, posting an Instagram photo in a velvet one-piece with a fresh look.
Snag a cut-out one-piece from Madewell with girly polka dots or go for something a little edgier and sexier, like this bikini from Zaful.
- Get the Second Wave Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit from Madewell for $75
- Get the Cut-Out Textured Bikini from Zaful for $20.99
6. Wrap halter tops
Halter tops have long been a popular style of swimsuits, from bikinis to one-pieces, but this summer, Vanessa Hudgens offered a new way to wear the much-loved trend. The actress recently sported a red one-piece with a wrap-style halter that criss-crosses across the front. It's a chic—and sexy—update to the classic silhouette and can be found from brands like Shekini and Shein.
- Get the Shekini Halter Criss Cross Bikini Top from Amazon for $24.95
- Get the Cross Halter Top Bikini from Shein for $13
7. Tankinis
Bella Hadid is bringing back the tankini, and we're more than okay with that. Once a swimsuit staple in the early 2000s, the tankini offers the fuller coverage of a one-piece but with the versatility of a two-piece: It's a great option if you're a different size on top than you are on the bottom or if you want to mix and match your pieces.
Brands like Cupshe and Kona Sol put a modern twist on the early aughts trend with fresh prints, strapless options, and a variety of lengths to choose from.
- Get the Teal Floral Scalloped Bikini from Cupshe for $27.99
- Get the Kona Sol Bandeau Mesh Flyaway Tankini Top from Target for $24.99
8. Plunge necklines
The deeper the V, the better. That's the motto many celebs including Jennifer Lopez live by this year (and in general) when it comes to their bathing suit choices. What's more, these one-pieces from the likes of Summersalt have plunging necklines that go as low as your navel to create an elongating effect. If you're worried about showing a little too much, suits with a mesh overlay or horizontal straps, like this one from Becca, provide more coverage.
- Get the Deep Dive from Summersalt for $95
- Get the Becca Wanderlust One-Piece Swimsuit from Nordstrom for $118
9. Ring details
This summer, you'll likely notice a lot of swimsuits—like the black monokini Kim Kardashian wore on a recent vacation—sporting rings. Whether they're acrylic like Kim’s, chrome, or tortoiseshell, ring details hearken back to the 1960s and add a retro yet still modern accent to your bathing suit.
Try this Shein bikini, which has over 3,000 reviews and has matching rings on both the top and bottom, or this Zaful one-piece, which features two rings and a flirty cut-out detail.
- Get the Ring Linked One Shoulder Bikini from Shein for $12
- Get the O-Ring Cut-Out Swimsuit from Zaful for $20.49
10. Sequins and metallics
Leave it to Cardi B to rock the most extra, most blinged-out swimsuit. Shimmer is in this year, whether it's sequins, glitter, or metallics. Sequin swimsuits aren't exactly practical for swimming or water sports, but they'll definitely make you stand out at your next pool party or beach trip, especially when they sparkle in the sunlight.
Go all out a la Cardi with an all-over glittery suit (like this one from Asos) or for a more subtle approach to the trend, opt for this Shein bikini with shimmery accents.
- Get the South Beach Underwire Swimsuit from Asos for $51
- Get the Biknix Sequin Swimsuit from Shein for $15
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.