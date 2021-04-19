Shopping online for shoes can be very hit or miss. After all, without being able to try on the shoes, it’s hard to tell if they’ll fit comfortably with every step. When it comes to sandals, the issue is worsened since you won’t be able to see where your toes and heels line up with the more revealing silhouettes. What are you to do? Order the shoes in multiple sizes and hope for the best?

Thankfully, there are a handful of retailers that make shopping for sandals online easier than ever. From offering true-to-size-fit styles that shoppers swoon over to ensuring shoppers can return the shoes if they’re not fully satisfied, retailers like DSW, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and a variety of standalone brands hit the mark.

If you’re itching to buy some new sandals for summer, but have been putting it off in fear of a less-than-stellar online experience, ahead you’ll find the 20 best places to buy sandals. Whether you’re looking for adventure-ready sandals, cozy slides, block-heeled cuties, or anything in between, you’re sure to find at least one pair you absolutely adore.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. DSW

Credit: DSW Get high-end brands at lower prices here.

Our favorites: Dr. Martens Blaire Platform Sandal—$99.99 and Crocs Brooklyn Wedge Sandal—$54.99

Sizes: Women’s: 3-13, Men’s: 8-16, Kids’: 1IN-8.5T

Prices: $-$$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days; merchandise credit for returns made after 90 days

Best known for its designer styles at reduced prices, DSW has long been a go-to for folks looking to snag stellar style at a fraction of the cost. The retailer sells hundreds of different styles and brands across women’s, men’s, and children’s departments, including Doc Martens, Crocs, Nike, Tory Burch, and more. Because it is the “Designer Shoe Warehouse,” styles and sizes are a bit more limited and come in and out of stock frequently. But that’s sometimes what it takes to snag a great discount.

2. Amazon

Credit: Megnya / Clarks Get you sandals delivered with Prime shipping.

Our favorites: Amazon Essentials Women's Casual Strappy Sandal—$20.90 and Clarks Women's Arla Belle Sandal—$28.95

Sizes: Women’s: 3-16, Men’s: 4-18, Kids’: 4T-8

Prices: $-$$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Amazon seems to sell everything, including shoes. The massive online retailer offers plenty of sandals from top brands like Steve Madden, Clarks, and Birkenstock, as well as its own Amazon brands. Like all products on Amazon, be sure to avoid potentially fraudulent third-party sellers and thoroughly read the reviews to see how quality a product is over time. That way, you’ll be able to avoid any uncomfortable fits or low-quality sandals. Review the process of returning them, as well (though, Amazon makes returns super simple as long as you do it within 30 days).

The best part about shopping for sandals on Amazon, though, is how quickly you can receive your shoes. Thanks to Amazon Prime, if you need a pair in a pinch, you might be able to snag the sandals of your choice the same day you order them. Of course, that depends on the specific brand and its availability, and delays should still be expected due to COVID-19.

3. Chaco

Credit: Chaco These were made for adventures.

Our favorites: Women’s Chillos Slide—$50 and Men’s Z/Cloud—$100

Sizes: Women’s: 5-12, Men’s: 7-15, Kids’: 1-13

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

ADVERTISEMENT

We already love Chaco as one of the best places to buy outdoor gear, as well as one of our top picks for fall shoes. One of our testers said she’s nothing short of obsessed with Chaco’s sturdy Chelsea Boot.

You can’t go wrong with Chaco—especially when it comes to sandals. The retailer is renowned for its ultra-cozy, all-weather, granola-looking sandals that can be worn for everything from hiking and rafting to simply walking around town. Each pair of sandals is ultra-light and designed with the brand’s contoured Luvseat arch-support, so your soles are less likely to ache in the rubbery sandals. You can find these iconic shoes in women’s, men’s, and kids’ designs..

4. Macy’s

Credit: Adidas / Clarks From slides to wedges, you'll find it all at Macy's.

Our favorites: Men's Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandals—$35 and Clarks Women's Cloudsteppers Brinkley JazzH Sandals—$55

Sizes: Women’s: 1-13, Men’s: 4-16, Kids’: Baby 0-Big Kids’ 9

Prices: $$-$$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days

ADVERTISEMENT

Macy’s is a top spot to shop everything from clothing and decor to kitchen goods and furniture, so it’s no wonder the department store is a go-to for sandals, as well. Offering women’s, men’s, and kids’ styles, Macy’s is a great place to shop for sandals for the entire family. Whether you’re looking for more affordable brands like Skechers or pricier pairs from UGG, the retailer offers a variety of options from well-known brands you’re already looking for.

5. Teva

Credit: Tevas These were made with adventures in mind.

Our favorites: Men’s Terra Fi 5 Universal—$100 and Toddlers Hurricane XLT 2 Sandals—$35

Sizes: Women’s: 5-12, Men’s: 7-16, Kids’: 1-13

Prices: $-$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Teva’s original sandals are one pair of shoes that our editors absolutely swear by. Video producer and editor Melissa Rorech adores them for extreme comfort, convenient wear, and form-fitting silhouette, and exemplary support. “The only issue is sometimes I’ll notice the bottoms of my feet are kinda gross after going on a long walk through city streets or on a hike through the woods, so just make sure you clean your feet every day like a sane person,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While almost all of the Teva sandals feature some form of velcro straps, shoppers have the option to choose between flat rubber outsoles, platforms, and adventure-ready soles that feature added traction and support. So, whether you’re looking for new outdoorsy sandals for yourself, your partner, or your child, you’re sure to find a fit.

6. ALDO

Credit: ALDO Find unique sandals in men's and women's styles.

Our favorites: Doredda Sling Back Flat Sandal—$70 and Kievit Thong Sandal—$50

Sizes: Women’s: 5-11, Men’s: 7-14

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days

If you’re shopping for dressier sandals, ALDO is a great place to look. The certified climate neutral shoe brand sells a variety of sandals ranging from casual to dressy. The majority of the brand’s sandals fall on the dressier side, featuring block heels and ankle ties on the women’s side, as well as gorgeous patterns that give a more elevated allure compared to your everyday adventure sandal for both men’s and women ’s styles. Whether you’re searching for heeled, wedge, strappy, or flatform sandals (one of 2021’s biggest trends, BTW), ALDO has you covered.

7. Tory Burch

Credit: Tory Burch Just look at that logo.

Our favorites: Capri Flat Lace-Up Sandal—$298 and Miller Metal Logo Sandal—$228

Sizes: 4-13

Prices: $$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anything quite as iconic as those simple sandals with a massive Tory Burch label embossed on them? I think not. While the brand does sell a gorgeous selection of purses and wallets, it’s also a style genius when it comes to shoe design. From top-rated lace-up sandals and elevated flip-flops to embellished flat sandals and dressed-up slides, Tory Burch is a great place to snag sandals that will elevate any outfit, whether it’s a casual denim and plain white tee number or elegant gown for a beach-side wedding. Plus, these designs are timeless, meaning you can wear them for years to come.

Shop sandals at Tory Burch

8. Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom Find tons of top-rated sandal brands here.

Our favorites: Rainbow Men’s '301Alts' Sandal —$53.95 and Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide Sandal—$198

Sizes: Women’s: 4-14, Men’s: 5-18, Kids’: Baby 0-Big Kid 7

Prices: $-$$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: Handled on a case-by-case basis

Nordstrom might be one of the best places to buy sunglasses online, but it’s also one of the greatest places to shop for sandals. Ever since Nordstrom launched in 1901, the Seattle-based store has been a cult-favorite destination for top-quality apparel. That’s the best part about Nordstrom’s sandals offerings, no matter what style you have in mind, you’ll find a pair from the retailer. While the store is best known for its assortment of luxury brands, it’s also home to more affordable options from brands like Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, and the like. While these brands are still between $50 and $150, it’s nice that you can find a variety of brands (luxury or not) at Nordstrom.

9. Birkenstock

Credit: Birkenstock These "granola" shoes are available in a varsity of colors.

Our favorites: Arizona Big Buckle—$150 and Arizona Soft Footbed—$135

Sizes: Women’s: 4-12.5, Men’s: 6-17.5, Kids’: 4-8.5

Prices: $-$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Birkenstocks have been a sandal staple for decades—centuries, really, given they came out in the 1700s—and in 2021, they’re more popular than ever. The leather (and vegan leather and rubber) sandals are beloved for their optimal arch support and foot-forming soles. One Reviewed writer went so far as to say that her Birkenstocks changed her life. “After over a year of owning these shoes, I can safely say that in my 31 years on this pandemic burdened Earth, Birkenstocks are the most glorious thing to have ever touched my feet,” she wrote.

The good news is, Birkenstock makes sandals for everyone. With dozens of different colors, textures, and styles, you’ll be able to shop these hippie-esque shoes for yourself and your loved ones.

10. Sam Edelman

Credit: Sam Edelman These shoes are popular for a reason.

Our favorites: Eavan Studded Gladiator Sandal—$140 and Bay Slide Sandal—$100

Sizes: 4-14

Prices: $$-$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Sam Edelman is the perfect place to look for elevated casual sandals perfect for everything from strolls to the farmer’s market to nights out on the town. With most of the brand's sandals being between $100 and $150, Sam Edelman is best known for making runway styles available to the masses. Given that most real runway pairs are upwards of $500, we’d say they’re doing a pretty great job. Plus, the variety is stellar. Whether you’re looking for espadrilles, wedges, sporty sandals, gladiators, or anything in between, Sam Edelman has a style (likely in an array of colors) to fit your fancy.

Shop women’s sandals at Sam Edelman

11. Free People

Credit: Free People A boho twist on classic sandals.

Our favorites: Seychelles Barefoot In The Park Sandals—$60 and Birkenstock Eva Arizona Sandals—$45

Sizes: 5-11

Prices: $-$$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days; store credit for returns made after 30 days

Free People is best known for its assortment of bohemian shirts, skirts, and pants, not to mention just about every other type of apparel in between. Free People also sells shoes, though most of its offerings are only available online. Unlike the apparel, which is almost entirely made specifically by and for Free People, the shoes available at the retailer are by some of the best standalone (and Indie) brands on the market, including Birkenstock, Seychelles, Jeffrey Campbell, Sorel, and more. As a result, you can shop some of the best sandals, all while stocking up on gorgeous, flowy garments, too. Consider it a win-win.

Shop women’s sandals at Free People

12. Merrell

Credit: Merrell These comfortable sandals are a staple.

Our favorite: Women's Kahuna Web Sandal—$90

Sizes: Women’s: 5-11, Men’s: 3.5-15, Kids’: Little Kids 4-10 and Big Kids 11-7

Prices: $-$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Merrell is another brand that’s synonymous with the outdoors. While the brand is likely best known for its hiking boots, its sturdy sandals earn endless praise across the web, too—especially since they’re available in women’s, men’s, and kids’ offerings. Like Teva, many of their sandals rely on velcro for the most secure and comfortable fit, along with plenty of traction, so they’re safe for river adventures, hiking, and just about any other warm-weather outdoor adventure you can think of.

13. Ugg

Credit: Ugg The brand makes more than fuzzy

Our favorites: Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide—$100 and Men’s Flugg You Slide—$100

Sizes: Women’s: 5-12, Men’s: 3-18, Kids’:1-13

Prices: $$-$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Ugg might be renowned for their incredibly comfortable, celebrity-approved shearling-lined boots, but they’re also the brand behind some of the best slippers and slipper-esque sandals on the market. Like their boots, most Ugg “sandals” have some element of leather or fur, making them more like open-toed slippers. While furry sandals might seem way too warm for summer, many Ugg shoppers love how versatile they are, given they can be worn with or without socks, all year round. But if you prefer non-furry sandals, know that Ugg also sells a variety of leather and rubber slides.

14. Crocs

Credit: Crocs These rubber sandals are comfortable and stylish.

Our favorites: Women’s Crocs Serena Flip—$29.99 and Men’s LiteRide Slide—$39.99

Sizes: Women’s: 4-12, Men’s: 4-17, Kids’: Children 2-3 and Juniors 1-6

Prices: $

Return/Exchange Policy: 45 days

While the classic rubber shoes are technically a clog, Crocs also offers a plethora of rubber sandals, slides, and flip-flops. So, depending on the level of coverage you want for yourself and your loved ones, you have plenty of options across the women’s, men’s, and kids’ departments—including tons of fun colors and prints. Even though one of our writers wasn’t a fan of the OG Crocs clogs, she raves about the stylish sandals from the brand and says they’re ideal for both traveling and daily wear.

15. Bloomingdale’s

Credit: Bloomingdale's Luxury sandal brands are more accessible at this department store.

Our favorites: Gucci Women's Block Heel Platform Slide Sandals—$360 and Tory Burch Women's Miller Thong Sandals—$198

Sizes: Women’s: 4-13, Men’s: 6-14, Kids’: 13C-7C

Prices: $$-$$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days

Bloomingdale’s is another department store that’s filled with wonderful sandal options. Like Nordstrom, it mostly stocks more high-end brands, but you’ll still be able to find everything from Sam Edelman and Birkenstock to Gucci and Ferragamo. In other words, as long as you’re comfortable spending $70 or more for a pair of sandals, Bloomingdale’s has a lot to offer—and not just for women. You can snag men’s and kids’ sandals (and all shoes in general) there, as well.

16. Steve Madden

Credit: Steve Madden Tried and true and trendy.

Our favorites: Travel Tan Sandals—$69.95 and Slinky 30 Black—$91.95

Sizes: Women’s: 5-11, Men’s: 7-13, Kids’: 1C-13C

Prices: $$-$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Steve Madden has been a go-to destination for shoes for decades, making trendy styles that are relatively affordable and come highly-rated from reviewers. From edgy sandals embellished with studs to the brand’s take on platforms, there’s a lot to shop. And now, the brand offers men’s and kids’ selections, too. So whether you’re looking for shoes for yourself, a partner, or a little one, you’re sure to find a wide variety. Just keep in mind that the options in the men’s and kids’ sections are significantly smaller than the women’s.

17. Taos

Credit: Taos Comfort is the first thing that comes to mind with these sandals.

Our favorites: Genie Sandal—$125 and Trophy 2 Sandal—$115

Sizes: 6-11

Prices: $$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

With a goal of recasting the comfort shoe category, Taos Footwear makes visually appealing silhouettes that are just about the most comfortable thing you’ll ever put on your foot. Given the brand’s dedication to comfort, Taos is often seen as a more mature shoe brand, offering great orthopedic options. But if you like leather, high-traction soles, and form-fitting silhouettes, you’ll like these comfortable shoes.

Shop women’s sandals at Taos

18. Skechers

Credit: Sketchers Who says you need to sacrifice comfort for style?

Our favorites: Arch Fit Sunshine—$60 and Boys’ Solar Quest—$42

Sizes: Women’s: 5-13, Men’s: 7-15, Kids’: 1-13

Prices: $-$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 45 days

That’s right: the ‘90s and early ‘00s footwear brand is back and making waves with an assortment of shoes that go beyond the brand’s iconic sneakers. Men, women, and children can buy equally supportive sandals from Skechers, too. While men and women can look forward to athletic and casual styles, kids will get excited for the same styles but with a boost of step-activated lights and ultra-bright colors and patterns.

19. Anthropologie

Credit: Anthropologie Get Anthropologie-exclusive and original shoes here.

Our favorites: Birkenstock Yao Sandals—$100 and Kimbra Slide Sandals—$70

Sizes: 5-11

Prices: $$-$$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days; merchandise credit issued for returns made after 60 days

Anthropologie is well known for its bohemian silhouettes and home goods. But when you shop the retailer online (and in some stores), you’ll also find a variety of shoes to choose from. Think: flat, platform, strappy, wrap, and thong sandals from popular brands like Birkenstock, Franco Sarto, Teva, Loeffler Randall, and more. With both casual and dressy styles, you’ll be able to find the perfect sandals for cruising around town, as well as walking down the aisle, especially at BHLDN, Anthro’s wedding line.

Shop women’s sandals at Anthropologie

20. Chinese Laundry

Credit: Chinese Laundry You're going to want to check out these trendy shoe options.

Our favorites: Yippy Slide Sandal—$59.95 and Artist Leather Sandal—$49.99

Sizes: 5-12

Prices: $$-$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Chinese Laundry is another luxury-inspired brand that claims to not break the bank, though that depends on your individual bank. Nevertheless, their style assortment is notable. From mules and espadrilles to block heels and gladiators, Chinese Laundry knows a thing or two about trendy sandals. As someone who owns their Yippy Slide Sandals, I can attest to the extreme comfort and flexibility of their shoes, and can wholeheartedly say that they’re some of, if not the best sandals I own. So much so that I would wear them all around New York City—through the subway and across cobblestone streets—without bringing a separate pair of shoes to change into. I believe you get what you pay for and when it comes to Chinese Laundry, I say it’s well, well worth it.

Shop women’s sandals at Chinese Laundry

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.