10 popular winter coats spotted on celebrities—and where to buy them

When it feels like -20 degrees outside, the last thing you want to do is leave the cozy, warmth of your house. But sometimes you have to, whether you're trekking to work, heading to the store for essentials, or simply just going for a walk to get your steps in, especially as we're looking for an excuse to leave the house. For any and all of the above, you'll need a good winter coat to protect you from the elements.

Celebrities are also bundling up this season in some of 2021's most popular and trendiest winter coats—and many of them you can buy for yourself online. Below are some of the stars' top picks, including the viral Amazon coat, the splurge-worthy Canada Goose parka, and puffer jackets galore and whether or not they'll actually keep you warm, too.

1. Meghan Markle's J.Crew wool parka

Credit: Backgrid/J.Crew J.Crew Chateau Parka.

Leave it to Meghan Markle to find a winter coat that's as cozy as it is chic. The Chateau Parka—which is made of luxe Italian wool—has been one of J.Crew's most popular coat styles since it first dropped in 2006. Available in seven pretty hues and both petite and tall sizes, the coat is praised for its warmth, stylish exterior, and flattering A-line shape, which is especially perfect for anyone with wider hips, reviewers say.

Get the Chateau Parka from J.Crew for $290.99

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Lucy Hale's #AmazonCoat

Credit: SplashNews.com/Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket.

The viral Amazon coat has nearly 15,000 fans, including celebrities like Lucy Hale, who wore the trendy parka on New Year's Eve. I own both the original Amazon coat and the updated 2020 version (which has a fluffy sherpa exterior) and can attest that the down jacket is 100 percent worth the hype. At just $150, it's an affordable alternative to some of the pricier winter coats and is easily one of the warmest jackets I've ever owned. Bonus: There are tons of pockets that are roomy enough to hold everything you could need from your phone to your hat and gloves.

Get the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket from Amazon for $149.99

3. Jennifer Aniston's North Face puffer jacket

Credit: Wire Image/The North Face The North Face Down Parka.

In the world of outerwear, it doesn't get more iconic than the classic North Face puffer jacket. It's making quite the comeback this year. Lyst and it has been spotted on influencers and celebrities alike, including Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid. The puffer parka is both wind- and water-resistant and has hundreds of rave reviews for being comfortable and well-insulated.

Get the North Face 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka from Nordstrom for $299

4. Rihanna's Canada Goose coat

Credit: Getty Images/Canada Goose Canada Goose Down Parka.

Canada Goose is the Lululemon of winter coats: pricey, but well worth it. Not only are celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Emma Stone obsessed with the high-end jackets, but Reviewed's own shopping director, Samantha Matt, has one and says it's the best investment she's ever made. She's owned hers for a few freezing-cold Boston winters and raves that it truly keeps her warm on even the chilliest of days. You can shop plenty of Canada Goose coat styles at Nordstrom, including the most popular fur trim parka.

Get the Canada Goose Shelburne Genuine Coyote Fur Trim Down Parka from Nordstrom for $995

5. Kendall Jenner's Aritzia puffer coat

Credit: Instagram/Aritzia Aritzia TNA Super Puff Jacket.

As the leather pants sensation of TikTok, Aritzia has become one of the "it" brands of 2020 (and now 2021). Celebrities love the Canadian brand's puffer jackets, as well. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have all been wearing the popular coat this winter, specifically the best-selling TNA Super Puff. Made from water-repellant fabric and 100 percent goose down, the jacket has 5-star reviews for being cozy, stylish, and roomy and it keeps selling out whenever it comes back in stock.

Get the TNA Super Puff from Aritzia for $250

6. Selena Gomez' wool Free People coat

Credit: WWSG Media/Free People Free People Adore You Wool Coat.

If you're someone who prefers the sleek softness of a wool coat to the oversized bulk of puffer jackets, look no further than this one from Free People that Selena Gomez wore recently. The stylish trench comes in four muted neutrals and reviewers give it a thumbs up for looking super sophisticated yet feeling super comfy. Note: Free People cautions that the coat is oversized and runs larger so if you want it to be more form-fitting, you'll want to size down.

Get the Adore You Wool Coat from Free People for $228

7. Julia Roberts' Patagonia puffer jacket

Credit: Backgrid/Patagonia Patagonia Nano Puff Puffer Jacket.

People love Patagonia jackets—and for good reason. They're well-made, long-lasting, and sustainable, crafted with recycled materials including the insulation. Even Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, and Kendall Jenner have the brand hanging in their closets. You can find a variety of styles at Nordstrom, including a longer version of Roberts' puffer that's perfect for winter weather and that reviewers say is lightweight yet warm.

Get the Patagonia Nano Puff Water Repellent Puffer Jacket from Nordstrom for $279

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Sarah Jessica Parker's Woolrich parka

Credit: SplashNew.com/Woolrich Woolrich Arctic Down Parka.

Your life might not be an episode of Sex And The City, but you can still dress like Carrie Bradshaw with SJP's go-to winter coat. She's worn the Arctic Down Parka from Woolrich multiple times over the years. You can find it at both Woolrich and Nordstrom in a variety of colors from ice white to classic navy to blush pink. The popular parkas have been favorites for both the slopes and everyday life for 40 years and are touted as being able to withstand temperatures up to -40 degrees (!!).

Get the Woolrich Arctic Down Parka from Nordstrom for $795

9. Charlize Theron's Madewell puffer jacket

Credit: The Image Direct/Madewell Madewell Packable Puffer Jacket.

Stars really are just like us sometimes—in that they also shop at Madewell. Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, and others have the Madewell Packable Puffer, which conveniently folds into a pint-sized pillow that's perfect for on-the-go use. It's made with PrimaLoft insulation (which is a recycled alternative to down) and has a drawstring hem that you can adjust to keep out any pesky cold drafts. The popular puffer is sold out in most styles but you can still find a few at Madewell.

Get the Packable Puffer Jacket from Madewell for $59.97

10. Hilary Duff's quilted Free People jacket

Credit: Free People/Getty Images Free People Dolman Jacket.

What do Taylor Swift, Hilary Duff, and Emma Roberts all have in common? They all own and wear the Free People Dolman jacket. Available in six different shades (like pale pink and faded olive) with a 4.8-star rating from hundreds of shoppers, the quilted knit jacket is loved for its relaxed, slouchy fit and thick, high-quality material. Warning: It often sells out, so if you want one, act fast.

Get the Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket from Free People for $198

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.