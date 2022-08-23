Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a small but successful upgrade over last year’s model

Pros Great design

Improved accessibility features

Vibrant display Cons Bezel is still difficult to use

wearOS takes some getting used to

Tied to Samsung's ecosystem

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch you can buy right now.

About the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Display: 1.36-inch (450x450) always-on AMOLED

1.36-inch (450x450) always-on AMOLED Processor: Exynos W920 (Dualcore, 5nm)

Exynos W920 (Dualcore, 5nm) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz & 5GHz / GPS / NFC / LTE

Bluetooth 5.2 / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz & 5GHz / GPS / NFC / LTE Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, Baro, Ambient Light, Compass

Accelerometer, Gyro, Baro, Ambient Light, Compass Health: Heart rate monitor, ECG, BP, BIA, Continuous SpO2

Heart rate monitor, ECG, BP, BIA, Continuous SpO2 Water resistance: 5ATM / IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

5ATM / IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Audio: Mic, speaker

Mic, speaker Battery: 590mAh

590mAh Memory: 1.5GB + 16GB

Although we reviewed the Pro model of the Galaxy Watch 5, many of the specs between it and the standard Watch 5 remain the same, like fitness tracking, the processor, and RAM. The Pro has a slightly larger battery, more durable sapphire glass over the display, and a titanium casing rather than aluminum.

The Pro comes in only one size, 45mm, while the standard Watch 5 comes in 40mm and 44mm. Color-wise, the Pro comes in black and gray, while the standard Watch 5 comes in blue, silver, gray, and gold. The available wristbands are also different between the two watch models.

What we like

Great design

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro looks a lot like the Watch 4, but that's okay because it's still great looking watch!

Samsung didn't change much about the design of the Watch 5, so it mostly resembles last year's Watch 4, but that's fine because it's a great looking watch. The round display more closely mimics a classic watch design than the Apple Watch, and it's still capable of showing plenty of information. The regular Watch 5 comes in both 44mm and 40mm versions, and a variety of colors depending on which model and size you select.

On the right side of the Watch 5's casing, there are two buttons. The top button will take you back to your watch face/home screen with a short press, and you can reprogram what it does when you double tap or long press. The bottom button is the watch's back key, but can also be reprogrammed to show all your recent apps. Unfortunately, the long press is permanently tied to opening Samsung Pay, and there's no way to change that in the settings.

Like the Watch 4, the Watch 5 has a touch bezel surrounding the display that allows you to scroll through menus and other interfaces without having to drag your finger across the screen. It's a clever solution for not having a Digital Crown, like the Apple Watch does, but it ends up being more of a hassle than it's worth. (More on that later.)

The back of the Watch 5 is curved more than the Watch 4, so it can rest more naturally on your wrist while you're wearing it. It's something you might not notice, but the Watch 5 does feel comfy to wear.

Improved accessibility features

While accessibility felt like an afterthought on the Watch 4, the Watch 5 comes packed with a ton of new accessibility features. There's a new high-contrast font option, color corrections and filters, and options to remove animations and reduce transparency and blur. Users who are hard of hearing can adjust the audio balance between the left and right outputs of a paired Bluetooth device.

How effective these features are will vary from person to person, but in my experience, the high-contrast font option did make the text more legible, and the color filters were helpful as well. That's coming from someone with decent vision and no hearing problems.

Hopefully, Samsung will keep making improvements in this area and making the Galaxy Watch a more accessible device with each new model

Vibrant display

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Unlike the Apple Watch, which you can only use with the iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro work with all Android phones.

When the display's fully on, it's bright enough to see outdoors even in direct sunlight, and you can enable auto-brightness so the watch will adjust depending on your environment. Even at dimmer settings, like when the watch is inactive but the always-on-display is activated, it's bright enough to see the time from a distance.

Samsung also gives you a few options to type on the Watch 5's display: scribbling, swipe-to-type, and voice dictation. Scribbling works fine enough, although it's pretty time-consuming, and voice dictation works as expected, but swipe-to-type is beyond frustrating to use.

The Watch 5's display, as with any other smartwatch, is too small to comfortably interact with a full-sized keyboard. More often than not, I'd give up after several instances of autocorrect getting my swipes completely wrong and ending up with a gibberish sentence.

Enabling the always-on display makes it easy to check the time without having to raise your wrist, and it's a nice feature to have, but it'll kill your battery faster.

What we don't like

Touch bezel is still inconsistent

The Galaxy Watch 5 has the same touch bezel surrounding the display as the Watch 4, and it's just as frustrating to use. It's meant to let you easily scroll through menus without having to cover the display, but it's difficult to get the hang of, and it's not always easy to predict how quickly it'll scroll.

It's also a weird way to interact with the device. While it would be nice to have a way to scroll through menus without blocking what you're viewing, Apple figured out a clever way to do that with its Digital Crown. Samsung's implementation is significantly more buggy and still has too much of a learning curve for such a shoddy experience.

Samsung had actually had a better solution on its Watch 4 model: a physically rotating bezel. It made scrolling through menus easy, it was more fun to use than Apple's Digital Crown, and it was intuitive enough to pick up right away. Unfortunately, Samsung ditched that clever dial for a finicky digital-based bezel.

Battery life could be better

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Unfortunately, the screen is still too small to swipe-type properly on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Ideally, a good smartwatch should last a full day on a single charge, but that's rarely the case depending on how much tracking you're doing and how often you interact with your watch. With the always-on display enabled, and some light fitness tracking while walking through the city, I managed to end the day with about 20% by 10:30 pm, which wasn't enough for me to trust that it could track a full night's sleep without a quick charge before bed.

Things are a bit different if you’re not doing a lot of tracking. On those days, I could typically get through a full day of notifications and music controls, plus a full night of sleep tracking, on a single charge.

If you need extra battery power before bed, or before heading out for the night, Samsung has implemented quick charging on the Watch 5. In my testing, I could get from 20% to about 42% in half an hour, and it took just under two hours to reach 100%. It would be nice if it could charge a little faster for those moments when you forget until the last minute, but it's fast enough for most scenarios.

It's still too tied to Samsung's ecosystem

Unlike the Watch 4, the Watch 5 allows you to replace Samsung’s virtual assistant, Bixby, with Google Assistant, which is great since the latter is leagues ahead of the former. But that aside, the Watch 5 is still locked behind too much of Samsung’s walled garden.

For instance, you can't swap the button press that summons Samsung Pay with Google Wallet, so you're forced to use Samsung's option if you want a convenient way to make payments with your watch.

Beyond that, certain health features like ECG monitoring require a Galaxy device to function. That's not true of everything on the Watch 5—you can still pair it with other Android phones—but for those who use their watch for health and heart monitoring, that's a huge feature to lock behind Samsung's ecosystem.

Even if you're willing to forgo those features, you're still fairly tied to Samsung if you're using another device like a Google Pixel. You'll have to download apps like Samsung's Health app to manage everything on your watch, rather than using Google's apps. That may not be a dealbreaker, but it does limit your options and show that you'll only get the best experience if you're using a Samsung smartphone along with your watch.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro?

Yes, it's the best Android smartwatch right now

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Running fitness trackers and other apps throughout the day will drain the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's battery fast.

There's a lot more Samsung could've done to make the Galaxy Watch 5 great, like improving battery life even more and a better version of the touch bezel (or keeping the physical dial), rather than making it a slightly-improved version of last year's model. That said, the Watch 4 was already a pretty great smartwatch, and the Watch 5 is no different.

It's decently priced, starting at $280 for the 40mm model, and it has a powerful ensemble of fitness and health trackers that make it well worth the price. If you already have a Watch 4, though, you should probably skip this upgrade as many of the accessibility features are available for it via software updates, and most of the tracking features remain the same.

If you’re still clinging to an older watch like the Watch 3, you may want to jump to the Watch 4 if you can still snag it, or jump to the Watch 5 for some noteworthy improvements.

Given its great display, decent app support, and bountiful tracking options, there isn't a better smartwatch you can get that's compatible with Android devices right now. That might change later this year when Google releases the Pixel Watch, but until then, there's plenty to love about the Watch 5.

