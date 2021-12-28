Razer's new mobile fan can't beat the heat of a high price tag

If you like playing games on your phone, this has probably happened to you: You're about to crush your old high score, or finally beat the end-game boss when your phone's mighty processor overheats, turning your match into an impromptu game of solo hot potato. If you’re lucky, you can put your phone down for a bit to let it cool off—or if you’re unlucky, your phone shuts off before you have a chance to save your progress.

That's where Razer's Phone Cooler Chroma comes in. It's a chunky standalone fan that attaches to the back of your phone using a universal clamp. (There's a MagSafe option if you're using an iPhone 12 or 13 model.) It’s a similar concept to a laptop cooling pad, but instead of pumping more cold air into your device, Razer’s Phone Cooler Chroma uses a heat sink to draw away excess heat and dissipate it with a fan, like a CPU cooler. It works surprisingly well, but we wish it were more portable and didn’t require an additional power source to work.

Specs

Credit: Razer The Phone Cooler Chroma contains a seven-blade fan with up to 6400 RPM, 12 customizable RBG lights that you can program and change with Razer's Phone Cooler app, an aluminum heatsink, and a cooling plate.

The cooler’s body is a bit wider than the iPhone 12 Mini or 13 Mini, so the MagSafe model bleeds over the edges just a bit. It's fairly thick, too, at about an inch thick, and adds a good-sized bump to the back of your device.

Given all of its features, it’s understandable if Razer’s phone cooler isn’t the ideal compactness; The Chroma contains a seven-blade fan with up to 6400 RPM, 12 customizable RBG lights that you can program and change with Razer's Phone Cooler app, an aluminum heatsink, and a cooling plate. That’s a lot to stuff into a device that fits in the palm of your hand.

Once attached, you can either flip the side switch on whenever you start gaming or reserve it for when your phone's actually starting to heat up. You can also enable a setting within the app to have the fan automatically turn off after your phone's been at or under 10 degrees Celcius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 minutes.

The fan is also Bluetooth-equipped, so you can connect the fan to your phone to change the fan’s speed and the color and pattern of its lights, as well as check your phone’s current temperature. It doesn’t work unless the fan is plugged in, though, so you can’t change your settings until you’ve got it running.

Beat the heat

Credit: Razer While both models of the Phone Cooler Chroma are large and take up a significant portion of your phone's back, the clamp-supported model is notably more bulky.

Razer designed its mobile fan to work with games that tend to push your phone’s hardware to the limit, like Genshin Impact. The cooler works shockingly fast at dropping your phone's temperature, and the fan has two settings: Standard, and High. High is the default, and although it's a bit loud in a quiet room, it's no louder than the fan on an ultrabook. Standard mode is quieter, but it also takes a little longer to cool your phone.

After about ten minutes of playing Genshin Impact on an iPhone 12 Mini with the highest graphics settings enabled, the Chroma Phone Cooler brought the phone's temperature down from 20 C (68 F) to 12 C (55 F) in just under 30 seconds.

With the fan on the Standard setting, it took about fifteen seconds longer to drop the phone's temperature back down to 58 degrees than the High setting.

All power, no juice

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon The Phone Cooler Chroma works impressively well, but it also has a large footprint and requires a power connection to work.

As effective as the cooler may be, it doesn't work at all unless it's plugged in (there's no internal battery), which makes it less useful on the go unless you carry a spare battery and cable along with you as well. It can't charge by connecting directly to your phone, either.

You also can't use it with a case or controller like the Backbone One or Razer Kishi, as the fan needs to be in direct contact with your phone to effectively cool it. Even a case with Magsafe support would trap in some of the heat you’d be trying to eliminate, and the latch-on controllers have backs that block the back of your phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the thickness of the cooler itself can be a little cumbersome while gaming. Depending on how you're used to holding your phone, it’s easy to bump your fingers on it while playing a game, and the cooler doesn’t provide any grip for you to latch onto. If you get the positioning just right, you can rest the fan on your fingers sort of like a Popsocket, but that gets tiring pretty quickly.

High price, low temps

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Despite its large footprint, the Phone Cooler Chroma doesn't work well as a kickstand, so you'll have to hold it while playing, which can be awkward.

The Chroma Phone Cooler is a funky little gadget that brings the classic Razer aesthetic to your smartphone while giving mobile gamers who are sick of their phone overheating an efficient way to cool it down. It's easy to set up, too, and the customizable lights add a bit of fun to the whole thing.

At $60, though, it's a high price to pay for what's effectively a Bluetooth-enabled computer fan, and its lack of a built-in battery means you'll have to make sure you've got a cable, plus a portable battery or a power brick and an outlet nearby, just to get it to work. It works surprisingly well, but it does so with some glaring limitations and a high price tag that's hard to justify for all but the most dedicated mobile gamers.