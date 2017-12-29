The Best Dolby Vision TVs of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The LG CX series delivers a justifiable price tag alongside all the same excellent OLED picture quality.

Best Overall LG CX The LG CX series of OLED 4K/HDR smart TVs is our pick for the overall best Dolby Vision TV money can buy. In true OLED fashion, the LG CX features the signature perfect black levels we’ve come to expect from this premium technology. Stellar contrast is the primary reason that TVs like this look so good, but you can also expect gorgeous, vivid color reproduction and excellent motion handling. In fact, the CX’s native 120 Hz refresh rate makes it a great option for sports fans and gamers alike—you can expect clear, judder-free motion pretty much across the board. The TV's sleek, ultra-thin design is worthy of praise, too—the CX is sure to class up whatever room it happens to occupy. The LG CX is equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports (the newest HDMI standard) and supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and eARC. In addition, the CX comes with LG's excellent webOS smart platform pre-installed, which is fast, dependable, and easy to navigate. For anyone expecting top-notch brightness from their top-notch TV investment, a word of caution: Although the LG CX features some of the best contrast money can buy, its peak brightness levels don’t come close to those we’ve measured on high-end, LED TVs, particularly those outfitted with quantum dots. Pros Amazing picture quality

Future-ready

Premium design Cons Expensive

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The 2020 TCL 6-Series offers a taste of quantum dot performance for a price most people can justify.

Best Value TCL 6-Series The 2020 TCL 6-Series (available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch variants) is one of the most value-packed TVs of the year, thanks to a robust offering of features and a picture that punches well above its weight. All told, the 6-Series performs better than just about every other TV that supports Dolby Vision in this price range, making it a great pick for folks looking to maximize their dollar. The TCL 6-Series produces a bright, colorful 4K picture during both SDR and HDR content, thanks in part to the TV’s quantum dots. In our lab, we consistently clocked the 6-Series at around 800-900 nits of brightness while receiving an HDR signal. This makes the 6-Series a fantastic option for folks whose living rooms receive a fair amount of ambient light. The inclusion of quantum dots also makes for rich, well-saturated colors, particularly during HDR content. Gamers will be thrilled with the 6-Series’ native 120 Hz refresh rate (up to 1440p at 120 Hz) as well as the addition of something called THX Certified Game Mode, a suite of enhancements that includes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to adjust to the different frame rate of gaming content. Being a Roku TV, the TCL 6-Series comes equipped with our favorite streaming platform right out of the box. Its software is sleek, easy to use, and offers access to a vast library of apps. The TCL 6-Series isn’t quite as impressive as the top TVs on our list, but its performance and features are highly commendable given its price tag. In short, it’s one of the best deals in the industry at the moment. Pros Quantum-dot brightness and color

Built-in Roku

Great choice for next-gen gaming Cons Garden-variety design

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed Our lab is outfitted with much of the same equipment you would find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates televisions.

The Testers

Reviewed has been testing TVs since some of its current employees were in middle school. While many proud TV testers have come and gone through Reviewed's labs, the current Home Theater team consists of Michael Desjardin and Lee Neikirk. Michael is a senior staff writer and a six-year veteran of the Reviewed tech team. A film enthusiast and TV expert, he takes picture quality seriously but also understands that not every TV is a good fit for everyone.

As Reviewed's Home Theater Editor, Lee doesn't do as much testing these days. However, he designed the company's current TV testing methodology after receiving calibration certification from the Imaging Science Foundation.

Credit: Reviewed / Chris Snow We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue, and so on.

The Tests

It'd be an understatement to say that we're serious about TV testing. Our lab in Cambridge location is outfitted with much of the same equipment you'd find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates televisions.

On the hardware side, we've got things like a Konica Minolta CS-200 tristimulus color meter, an LS-100 luminance meter, a Leo Bodnar input lag tester, a Quantum Data 780A signal generator, and more Blu-rays than we can keep track of. For software, we use CalMan Ultimate, the industry-standard in taking display measurements and calibrating screens to specifications.

Our testing process is equally complicated and has been honed over many years to gather data that is marginal enough to satisfy curious video engineers, but also relevant to the average person's viewing experience. We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue and saturation for primary and secondary digital colors, the accuracy of the TV's electro-optical transfer function—you get the idea, it's complicated. Weighting for our performance tests is based on how the human eye prioritizes vision, which means we put "brightness" data (monochromatic eye based on light sensitivity) higher than colorimetry, which is also scaled by the eye's sensitivity, and so on.

Outside of the strictly technical tests, we also spend a lot of time just watching and using each TV, getting a feel for the at-home experience of doing things like dialing up streaming video service, connecting a DVD player and watching movies, using the smart features, and checking out the TV's ports, remote, and on-set buttons—anything and everything that might be relevant.

What You Should Know About TVs

While everyone has different eyes, generally, our vision all functions the same way: we prioritize dynamic information and bright, compelling colors over subtler hues and resolution (sharpness). Generally, a TV can be considered a good TV when we forget that we're watching a TV. We don't see pixels creating mixes of red, green, and blue to simulate colors; we see the real world, lit and colored as it is, in fluid motion.

In simpler terms, this means a TV that can get very bright and dark without obscuring details; produces accurate colors (compared to various color standards designated by the International Telecommunication Union); possesses proper bit-mapping and the right codecs and decoders for video processing; and can properly play the various types of content thrown at it without judder, blurring, and so on.

Note that specs alone (pixel count, measured brightness) aren't automatic indicators of quality, much like intense speed is not automatically an indicator of a good car.

What Is Dolby Vision?

The biggest thing in TVs right now is "HDR," or High Dynamic Range. Movies that are HDR-compatible have been mastered to push TVs to their limit, with brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and a wider array of colors.

There are currently two HDR formats: the "open" (open-source) HDR standard, HDR10, and the "closed" (proprietary) Dolby Vision standard. Thus far, HDR10 is far more popular, but plenty of TVs support Dolby Vision as of 2020.

What Are The Differences Between HDR10 And Dolby Vision?

These two HDR formats have a few things in common:

Both formats require TVs to have a minimum 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution

Both formats call for "wide color gamut" displays capable of ~90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut

Both formats require TV panels and components capable of at least 10-bit color depth

Here’s what sets HDR10 and Dolby Vision apart:

Dolby Vision mastering supports up to 10,000 nits peak brightness, with a current 4,000 nit peak brightness target

HDR10 mastering supports up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, with a current 1,000 nit peak brightness target

Dolby Vision mastering supports up to 12-bit color depth, HDR10 is mastered for 10 bits

Dolby Vision mastering supports up to the BT.2020 color space, HDR10 is mastered for DCI-P3

Essentially, Dolby Vision is aiming to be a premium version of HDR10, so in theory, Dolby Vision is the superior format, promising better image quality across the board.

What Other TV Terms Do I Need To Know?

When it comes to knowing what you're paying for, almost no category is more rife with subterfuge and tomfoolery than TVs. While knowing the specs of the TV you're shopping for is only half the battle, it's the bigger half. Here are the key bits of jargon you'll want to know while browsing:

LED/LCD: This refers to Light Emitting Diode and Liquid Crystal Display. LEDs are the backlights used in LCD TVs, also sometimes called a LED TV for this reason. The LED backlight shines through a layer of a semi-solid substance called "liquid crystal," so named for its ability to morph in reaction to tiny electrical volts and allow light to pass through.

OLED: This means Organic Light Emitting Diode. This is an altogether different panel technology than LED/LCD, albeit on the surface they work similarly. Rather than an LED backlight element shining through an LCD panel element, OLED TVs essentially combine the backlight and crystal array, using sub-pixel strata that produce light and color individually.

4K/UHD: Usually 4K refers to resolution—specifically, 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. This is the current standard/mainstream resolution for most TVs. UHD means Ultra High Definition, and actually refers to a suite of picture improvements like 4K resolution, Wide Color Gamut, and High Dynamic Range.

60 Hz/120 Hz: These numbers refer to what is called a "refresh rate," with Hz (hertz) meaning "times per second." So if a TV's refresh rate is 60 Hz, this means it re-scans and updates for picture information 60 times per second; with 120 Hz, it's 120 times per second. Currently, TVs only come in 60 or 120 Hz. A higher refresh rate is always better, but not always necessary.

Smart TV: The term "smart TV" has evolved a lot over the years, but all it really means is that the TV connects to the internet. Most smart TVs these days are just a way to watch streaming services like Amazon Prime Video on your TV. Some smart TVs have browsers, calendars, or even Roku or Android functions. All smart TVs have ethernet or WiFi built-in.

Quantum Dots: Quantum dots are used in LED/LCD TVs only. These are microscopic nanocrystals that produce intensely colored light when struck with light. Quantum dots can be used to vastly improve the red and green saturation of a TV, and are one way that LED/LCD TVs can match the color spectrum of OLED.

Local Dimming: OLED panels look great because each pixel can operate independently. LED/LCD TVs can imitate this functioning via a process called local dimming, where localized clusters of LEDs dim or boost depending on whether the screen needs to be darker or brighter, sometimes vastly improving their performance and worth.

What Is a TV Series?

You may notice the TVs listed in this roundup don't follow the traditional naming convention you might see in a store or online. That's because rather than nominating a single size of TV (such as the LG OLED65C8PUA, aka the 65-inch LG C8 series OLED), we nominate the entire range of sizes within a "series."

Typically these TVs are identical in performance but differ in price and size. We do this in order to offer you more flexibility in your decision, but also because it's the most accurate representation available.

Other Dolby Vision TVs We Tested

LG BX The LG BX (available in 55- and 65-inch variants) is one of the most affordable OLED TV series released in 2020, which makes it a great pickup for folks who don’t mind paying a premium for stunning, top-of-the-line TV technology, but nevertheless don’t want to spend the extra dough to land a better-performing TV, like the LG CX. The BX is a 4K TV whose HDR support meets the Dolby Vision standard. Since it’s an OLED TV, you can expect perfect black levels and dazzling, voluminous color. For some folks—gamers in particular—the main draw of the BX will be its special features; the TV is equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports, supports FreeSync/G-Sync, and features a native refresh rate of 120 Hz. Simply put, the BX is one of the most affordable ways to secure a TV that will get the most out of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, even if its price tag doesn’t seem very affordable at first glance. Because OLED TVs don’t get as bright as quantum dot LED TVs—and because the LG BX isn’t as bright as higher-end OLED TVs like the LG CX—folks with relatively bright living rooms might want to give brighter TVs a closer look. The LG BX isn’t exactly a dim TV, but it’s not as bright as you might expect given its price tag. Here’s the bottom line: The LG BX isn’t a budget-friendly TV, but it is one of the most affordable ways to secure incredible OLED performance and future-proof features. Pros Perfect black levels

Voluminous color

Vizio OLED Vizio’s first OLED TV successfully blends the high-end picture quality we’ve come to expect from OLED TVs with the value-forward philosophies that helped give way to Vizio’s recent rise in popularity. It’s currently one of the most affordable ways to secure an OLED TV that supports Dolby Vision. Available in 55- and 65-inch models, the Vizio OLED is packed with features fit for next-generation gaming, including HDMI 2.1 support (with eARC passthrough), VRR, and ALLM. Like all of the OLED TVs we’ve tested in recent years, the Vizio OLED also features a native refresh rate of 120 Hz. This refresh rate, combined with the TV’s HDMI 2.1 support, means that the Vizio OLED will be capable of 4K gaming at 120 FPS. And then, of course, there’s the Vizio OLED’s picture, which is unsurprisingly stunning. Due to the self-illuminating nature of organic LEDs, the Vizio OLED is capable of perfect black levels and rich, accurate colors. Although it doesn’t get nearly as bright as high-end quantum dot TVs, it’s about as bright as its direct competitor, the LG BX. If you’re hoping to make your next TV an OLED, the Vizio OLED is the most affordable way to go about doing so without investing in an OLED TV from one or two years ago. Simply put, when you factor in its performance chops and its next-gen gaming features, the Vizio OLED is one of the most value-packed TVs on the market. Pros Sensational contrast and color

HDMI 2.1 support

Low price for an OLED Cons Doesn't get as bright as the competition

Sony A8H The Sony A8H is available in 55- and 65-inch models and offers the industry-leading picture quality we expect from OLED TVs. Perfect black levels, rich, accurate color production, and super-smooth motion handling are the highlights here, with an Android-based smart platform whose robust app selection makes up for its lackluster user interface. The A8H also gets quite bright for a contemporary OLED TV, climbing as high as 700-750 nits while receiving an HDR signal. All told, it's a fantastic way to showcase Dolby Vision content. Unfortunately, given the state of the industry, the Sony A8H falls short in the all-important category of hardware and features. It doesn't come equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports and gaming features like VRR and ALLM are absent. If you’re not an avid gamer—or if you simply don’t care about your next TV being as future-proof as possible—the Sony A8H is a stunning, top-tier TV that will serve as an impressive home theater centerpiece for several years to come. Pros Perfect black levels

Impressive brightness for an OLED Cons Lacks HDMI 2.1

Vizio P-Series Quantum X The newest iteration of Vizio’s P-Series Quantum X is one of the best LED TVs you can buy, thanks to its terrific performance and an array of features that includes Dolby Vision support. Like its predecessor of the same name, the PQX is one of the brightest TVs we’ve ever tested, topping the average brightness of both the Samsung Q90T and the TCL 8-Series. Like those competitors, the PQX is a quantum dot TV with full-array local dimming, so its extra-bright highlights are finely tuned to prevent light bloom. The addition of quantum dots is also partly responsible for the PQX’s rich, vibrant colors, which look their best during HDR content. Folks who own (or are planning on buying) a next-generation gaming console will appreciate the P-Series Quantum X’s HDMI 2.1 inputs and support for features like Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and 120 Hz gaming at 4K resolution. The only drawback is Vizio’s SmartCast smart platform, which is less streamlined than Roku TV and doesn’t offer a way to download new apps at your choosing. We recommend pairing the PQX with one of our favorite streaming devices. The Vizio P-Series Quantum X is a fantastic TV whose picture and features selection is on par with Samsung’s premier QLED, the Q90T. If you’re willing to do without Samsung’s superior smart platform, you’ll save a significant amount of money by choosing the P-Series Quantum X. Pros Excellent contrast and color

HDMI 2.1 support Cons Ho-hum design

TCL 8-Series If you’re looking for a premium Dolby Vision TV that harnesses the power of quantum dots but don’t like what you see from LG, Vizio, or Sony, why not take a look at the TCL 8-Series? This QLED TV is only available in two sizes: 65 inches and 75 inches. It aced just about all of our lab tests and wowed us with its ability to produce bright pictures with extra-vivid color. One of the reasons the TCL 8-Series is such a stellar TV is the inclusion of TCL’s “mini-LED” technology, which allows for tight contrast control second only to OLED displays. The TV’s excellent motion handling and built-in Roku software also make it a versatile pick for gamers and streamers. The only real drawbacks are the TV’s chunky design and its limited viewing angles (the latter of which isn’t as big of an issue as it is on the TCL 6-Series, but still might deter some folks). Additionally, while the 8-Series’ price tag reflects the TV’s performance, bargain hunters might feel safer committing to a more affordable mid-range TV, and folks hunting for top-tier performance might be better off springing for something with a better design and picture. Pros Superb contrast

Excellent motion handling

Built-in Roku smart platform Cons Premium price tag

