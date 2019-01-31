The Best Soundbars Under $300 of 2019

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

If you want our favorite for under $300, check out the JBL Bar 2.1 ( available at Amazon ). However, all the soundbars we tested brought something to the table—like an ultra-compact form factor, or built-in Alexa functionality—even if some were a little better than others.

That's what soundbars are for. These compact speaker housings sit low to the ground in front of your TV, turning its otherwise mundane sound into a respectable audio experience. Not only do soundbars deliver much more audio wattage than TV speakers, but they're also usually equipped with a wider range of audio output/reception options, more finely tuned sound modes, and even the more affordable ones often come with key extras like a wireless subwoofer.

Whether you've got a 4K/HDR OLED TV or something that cost you less than $500 when you bought it , I'm willing to bet you're here because you're dissatisfied with your TV's audio.

Best Overall Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

JBL Bar 2.1 Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $249.95 Walmart Buy $249.99 Best Buy Buy $249.95 Abt Buy JBL Bar 2.1 Best Overall • Cost: $300 • Audio Output: 300 watts (4 x racetrack drivers, 2 x tweeters), external subwoofer • Connectivity: 1 x HDMI (arc), 1 x optical, 1 x analog (3.5 mm), USB The JBL Bar 2.1 starts at $300 and is widely available for $250 online, though in my estimation it's not overpriced at full price. While this JBL soundbar doesn't stand out in any particular way, I discovered during use and testing that it simply delivers the best combination of sound quality, usability, and ease of use out of all the soundbars under $300we tested. First of all, the form factor, while not overly fancy, is traditional and functional. The bar and its included wireless subwoofer are dressed in unassuming black/charcoal chassis, designed to take up minimal space within your living room or home theater and not draw attention to themselves. The soundbar itself features a small array of buttons along the top, though once you've set it up (either on your TV's tabletop stand or mounted below it on the wall), you're going to be using the remote first and foremost. The included remote stands out from the pack a bit because it isn't small and compact, like most other soundbars. It's a full-sized, TV remote-style controller, which gives it ample surface space for buttons. While you can set up the Bar 2.1 to be controllable via your TV remote, you're probably going to want to keep its proprietary remote handy. One of my favorite things about this soundbar is the considerate range of features it offers via the remote, such as a Night Mode which automatically trims the louder frequencies, and an LED indicator dimmer for when you're watching in a dim/dark room. Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The JBL Bar 2.1's simple, effective presentation, intuitive feature set, and robust sound quality earned it our pick for Best Overall. Beyond the simple design and intuitive features, though, the Bar 2.1 stands in as "Best Overall" chiefly on its merits in sound production. Its range of four drivers and two tweeters (in the bar) and subwoofer provide ample, balanced volume, with good clarity for dialogue during movies and satisfying bass from the paired down-firing subwoofer. The various sound modes (selected via the remote) provide good differentiation for different types of content, though the Bar 2.1's starting settings provide clear midrange emphasis and satisfying trebles, and the subwoofer gets the job done where bass presence is concerned. Overall, while it doesn't have satellite speakers, built-in streaming or Alexa, or anything quirky or fancy, for the price the Bar 2.1 delivers the most consistent and convenient soundbar experience, and that's why it's our Best Overall in this price range.

Best Value Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Polk Audio Signa S2 Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $199.00 Walmart Buy $149.99 Best Buy Buy $149.00 Abt Buy Polk Audio Signa S2 Best Value • Cost: $149 ($199 MSRP) • Audio Output: 2 x midrange drivers, 2 x tweeters (bar), external subwoofer • Connectivity: 1 x HDMI, 1 x optical, 3.5mm aux Originally priced at $200 but widely available for $150, the Polk Audio Signa S2 presents a great value. On paper, you're getting a well-tuned soundbar and external subwoofer with handsome, glossy finishes and reliable-feeling construction. The Signa doesn't look severely fancy, but it doesn't look cheap either. Either way, in this price range, looks aren't usually a chief concern. As for features and functionality, however, the Signa S2 checks off a lot of the right boxes. The soundbar and sub come pre-paired right out of the box, and you're getting a slew of common but useful functions: Bluetooth, naturally; different modes for movie, music, or night audio (the latter masks high, sibilant frequencies and reduces bass); alternate volume rockers for the soundbar and subwoofer; and three different "Clear Voice" settings for use with TV/movie programming. Where audio quality is concerned, the Signa S2 does a knockout job, especially where bass presence is concerned. During one sampling period, I started streaming music from Spotify to the soundbar via Bluetooth, and had to re-pair the subwoofer after checking if it was synced. Once the sub kicked back in, I immediately felt the familiar shaking warmth of bass presence filling the space, robust and distortion-free. Unlike some entry-level soundbars, cranking up the volume on the S2 doesn't introduce distortion or imbalanced frequencies. While there's no bass extension, the S2's frequency crossover sounds very well balanced, and even compressed streaming Bluetooth audio sounds very crisp. While this richness can cause movie soundtracks to overpower movie dialogue at times, the Clear Voice functions (which adjust the bar's frequency response to emphasize the midtones where male and female voices exist) work to stem any muddiness. While it's not a full surround-sound system, for around $150 (or even $200), the Signa S2 stands out. You're not getting satellite speakers, but the combination of bar and subwoofer, satisfying bass presence, smart audio modes, and "Clear Voice" option (very helpful for streaming content or DVDs with diminished speech audio) makes the S2 the best value in this price range.

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The ideal soundbar blends right in with your TV; it's the unsung hero of movie night.

The Tester

Hello. I'm Lee Neikirk, an ISF-certified AV calibrator as well as a musician and music-lover. I love listening to music almost as much as I love making it, and have enough experience mixing on studio monitors and fussing over built-in TV speakers that I find soundbars and consumer sound systems to be fascinating to work with. While the sound quality is a chief consideration in these reviews, in lower price brackets we're just as focused on practicality and usability.

The Tests

We compared eight standalone soundbar and soundbar/subwoofer combinations from five major manufacturers with prices ranging from around $150 to around $300. Testing involved using them as any consumer would: using each bar as an audio substitute for a TV (via either HDMI ARC or optical), testing its streaming and Bluetooth functions, and analyzing its sound modes, voice-boosting modes, and individual proprietary features.

Where listening and frequency analysis is concerned, I didn't use any special equipment, just back-to-back analysis of sources like Netflix/Blu-ray movies (using a 55-inch Vizio M-Series 2018 TV), Spotify over Bluetooth (or Chromecast, where allowed), and occasionally, 3.5mm aux sources and USB.

What I discovered is that, while the soundbars all had different combinations of drivers, tweeters, woofers, and external subwoofers, generally, audio quality was respectable in most cases. What really tends to set soundbars apart in this price range are usability pain points, design aesthetic, and responsiveness.

What You Should Know About Soundbars

In short, the point of a soundbar is to replace your TV's built-in speakers with something that actually sounds good. Because audio speaker (driver) clarity depends so much on the vibration of moving parts within a confined space, modern super-thin LED and OLED TVs generally don't have very good sound. You might think your TV sounds fine, but when you hear your favorite movies, TV shows, or music through a good soundbar, your opinion will change.

Soundbars aren't your only option for improving your living room/home theater audio, but they're by far the most affordable and convenient option for doing so. If you live in an apartment or smaller space, rent, or simply don't want to shell out the considerable funds it requires to install full-on in-wall speakers or a surround system in your home, a soundbar is a non-permanent way to easily up your TV audio experience.

If you don't want to or can't pay for a full surround sound system, a soundbar is a non-permanent way to up your audio experience.

The major things to look for when shopping for a soundbar are price, audio output, and connectivity, the latter two usually being directly related to the first. If your price range is $300 or less, you likely aren't going to get extras like Dolby Atmos, object-oriented speakers, or a huge range of decoding/pass-thru options for advanced or lossless audio modes. However, you can expect to get multiple speaker drivers comprising at least a stereo (left/right) setup, and usually an external subwoofer.

Tweeters refer to smaller speakers (drivers) assigned to the high-mid and high (treble) frequencies of the audio spectrum. Woofers and sub-woofers refer to speakers (drivers) assigned to the midrange or bass/sub-bass frequencies of the audio spectrum.

Other Soundbars We Tested

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy Click for price Walmart Buy $249.95 Abt Buy $187.95 Newegg Buy Polk Audio MagniFi Mini • Cost: $300 • Audio Output: 2 x tweeters, 4 x midrange drivers • Connectivity: HDMI, optical, 3.5mm aux Polk Audio's MagniFi Mini gives you a compact little soundbar and subwoofer combo for $300, though you can find it around $250 online pretty easily. The MagniFi Mini really nails the "mini" part of it: while the subwoofer is pretty big, the bar itself is only about a foot long, making it one of the better space-saving options in the bunch. While this also means it isn't quite as loud as some of the beefier soundbars we tested, it still filled the Home Theater lab without much trouble. I really enjoyed how intuitive the MagniFi Mini was. The subwoofer and soundbar were already paired out of the box, and it was very easy to select sound modes (Movie, Music, Sports) using the included remote control. While my Galaxy S8 had a little trouble pairing with the Mini at first, after I cycled my phone's Bluetooth a couple times I was listening to Spotify in no time. Overall, the Mini is a very good option. My only complaint about it is that there wasn't quite as much bass as I would have liked. I found myself walking over to the subwoofer to check that it was working at first. The sub fires into the floor (which might not be great for second or third story apartments), but it's also pretty subtle. There are separate volume controls for voice and bass on the remote, intuitively placed on either side of the main volume control. The ability to up voice frequencies and reduce rumblings from explosions makes it easy to set up TV and movies perfectly, but the general inability to boost bass overmuch makes the Mini feel less fun for music. This is especially surprising because it's one of only ones I tested in this bracket that has four mid-range drivers. It still beats the pants off TV speakers, however. You're getting all the standard necessary connections here (HDMI, optical, and auxiliary), and a pretty good basic soundbar with a subtler-than-usual subwoofer. On the plus side, this could easily work in a more multi-media centric desk/PC setup, and the pairing, remote functions, and various features don't just work as advertised, they're very intuitive. If you're looking to enhance TV and movies without investing in something that takes up a ton of space, the Mini is a great choice.

Razer Leviathan Where To Buy $189.08 Amazon Buy $189.08 Walmart Buy $199.99 Best Buy Buy $189.08 Newegg Buy Razer Leviathan • Cost: $200 • Audio Output: 2 x midrange drivers, 2 x tweeters, external subwoofer • Connectivity: 1 x 3.5mm aux, 1 x optical We first enjoyed Razer's PC gaming-focused Leviathan soundbar during our roundup of the Best Soundbars Under $250, finding its general audio quality to be superior to the other 'bars we sampled. However, while the Leviathan (and its hefty external sub) certainly sound great, there are some trade-offs you're making when considering it as a TV/Home Theater stand-in. First, the design/aesthetic doesn't complement a TV/viewing environment perfectly because it isn't meant for one. The bar itself is very short/compact (around 17 inches), which will match the general width of a computer monitor stand but won't look as "natural" with a mid-size or large TV as a more traditional soundbar: it's not as long, and it's a little tall considering how low a lot of TVs sit on a tabletop. Further, Razer's branding—the green three-headed snake insignia—may not entirely fit the vibe of your finely appointed home theater space. And finally, you aren't getting an HDMI (ARC) port here or a remote, which limits its convenience when it's across the room under the TV. If you aren't bothered by the slight eccentricities that result from Razer intending the Leviathan for PC gaming, you're going to love how it sounds. The Leviathan delivers crisp treble and midrange frequencies, and the wireless subwoofer adds plenty of bass. In our first-ever soundbar survey for the under $250 bracket, most listeners preferred the Leviathan's sound, and it's true that while its shape breaks away from the traditional soundbar form factor, the different chassis does seem to allow for better sound. Another round of listening tests (Bluetooth music and TV via optical) saw the Leviathan still sounding excellent. Controlling the bar (selecting volume, changing between music/movie/game sound modes, and adjusting the subwoofer's bass presence) is easy enough to do via the on-set controls, but if you like to make a lot of alterations and adjustments for different kinds of content you may find yourself wishing you had a remote control. The Leviathan offers a unique aesthetic and solid sound performance, but it's also not the most convenient out of the sub-$200 class bars we tested.

Vizio SB3651-E6 Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $198.00 Walmart Buy $199.99 Target Buy $206.99 Best Buy Buy Vizio SB3651-E6 • Cost: $200 (MSRP $250) • Audio Output: 1 x soundbar (center channel), 1 x wireless subwoofer, 2 x satellite speakers • Connectivity: 3.5mm input, optical, RCA, HDMI, USB (for WAV audio) While it started at $250 in 2017, this Vizio soundbar is widely available for less than $200, and you're getting a lot of cheddar for that bread (what?). The SB3651-E6—so named because it's a 36-inch bar with a 5.1 channel audio setup—comes closer to a home-theater-in-a-box situation than any other soundbar we tested and is probably the closest you're going to get to that in this price range. You're essentially getting the soundbar as a center channel, two satellite speakers on the left/right, and a wireless subwoofer, providing a healthy amount of aural space for bass, midtone, and treble frequencies to sound properly. The SB3651-E6 is also one of the most feature-filled and flexible soundbars under $200 that we checked out. This surround system naturally allows for a wide range of listening options, including being one of the only soundbars in this price range we tested that has built-in streaming (via a Chromecast function for apps like Spotify and Pandora). It's also Bluetooth compatible and works with Google Assistant, and is one of the only 'bars in this roundup that allows for lossless.WAV playback via USB. This Vizio soundbar sounds excellent and delivers a more cohesive surround experience than the others we tested in this price range (even though it technically is not always in this price range). If you can find it for less than $200, it's a steal. But it's also a 2017 model, and is becoming increasingly more difficult to find, which is why it didn't take the top spot. Still, shop around for it. If you want the most robust sound system you can get for the least money, this one should be on your radar.

Yamaha YAS-108 Where To Buy $199.95 Amazon Buy $179.95 Walmart Buy $199.99 Best Buy Buy $199.95 Abt Buy Yamaha YAS-108 • Cost: $199 • Audio Output: 120 watts (2 x 30-watt speakers, 60-watt built-in sub) • Connectivity: 1 HDMI in, 1 HDMI out, 1 optical, 1 digital For $200 (or less), the Yamaha YAS-108 squeezes a lot of features and sound into a slim form factor. From an aesthetic perspective, it's not much to look at: a rounded, charcoal black chassis houses two 30-watt speakers and a built-in 60-watt subwoofer. If I'm being honest, the YAS-108 kind of looks like what you'd expect to see if you looked up "soundbar" on Wikipedia. But I kind of like that about it. The YAS-108 takes a no-nonsense approach to features, too. There are touch-responsive control buttons along the top, but most people are going to be using the included remote to control it. It's a flat, simple controller that allows you to turn the soundbar on and off, control the speaker and subwoofer volume individually, mute, swap between stereo and surround modes, and so on. A mostly intuitive series of lights on the soundbar provide visual feedback, though understanding what they're indicating will take a bit of getting used to. For what you're paying, nothing about the YAS-108's features help it stand out overmuch, but unless you have very specific needs you won't feel like anything is missing. You're getting separate treble and bass control, Bluetooth, Clear Voice, bass boost—that's plenty. As for the sound, the 108's initial downside (if you're looking for an audiophile experience on a budget) is that it doesn't include an external subwoofer. I listened to movies, ambient noise on YouTube, and music (over Bluetooth) on Spotify to gut check the YAS-108's audio quality, and while it gets the job done, the internal woofer doesn't come without some issues. It certainly adds more bass presence than would be perceptible without it, but turning it up too much causes the soundbar to occasionally vibrate and sound a bit distorted. The 120 watts of power here are considerably better than what's coming out of your TV, but the combined treble/midtone/bass in a single chassis gets occasionally muddy if you crank up the volume a lot. Despite that, maxing out the volume can fill a medium-sized room, but the YAS-108 doesn't get terribly loud. It'll be enough for most people's TV viewing needs, but it might not be enough as background music for a noisy party or gathering. All in all, the YAS-108 provides satisfactory audio and a baseline selection of features. It's enough for most size TVs, and is very easy to plug in and get going with. You're getting pretty good value for $200, especially if you just want a simple, single-body audio solution at home.

Polk Audio Command Bar Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $249.00 Walmart Buy $249.99 Best Buy Buy $249.95 Abt Buy Polk Audio Command Bar • Cost: $300 • Audio Output: 260 watts – 2 mid/woofers, 2 tweeters • Connectivity: Alexa (voice), HDMI (arc), optical Originally priced at $300 but widely available for $200, the Polk Audio Command Bar is almost a specialty item because its major focus is on Alexa compatibility. On the surface, this is a 2.1-channel bar/subwoofer combo like so many others on the list. But when you boot it up, it immediately becomes something else: the familiar ring seen on Amazon devices like the Echo begins to circle on top of the bar, and Alexa—whose voice is probably familiar to any tech-friendly readers—instructed me to set up the Command Bar via the Polk Audio app. So, if you were looking for an easy-to-set-up soundbar, the Command Bar ain't it. You'll have to download the Polk Connect app, be connected to WiFi, create an account, and so on. However, once you get through all this rigmarole, the Command Bar is connected to your network, and all is well. Or so I thought. I didn't have any other Alexa or smart home evices on hand in the lab while I was checking things out, but the ability to integrate Alexa commands into Spotify certainly seemed like a cool idea. However, my initial experience was a little frustrating. I shouted "Alexa! Hey Alexa!" across the room for a bit, with no response. I stood directly over the bar and shouted, "Alexa! Hey Alexa," — nothing. The Polk Connect app appeared to be connected to the bar, and upon prompting it to open Spotify, it informed me that a Spotify Premium subscription was required to use Spotify that way. Fortunately, I have one of those. Then I discovered to use the bar at all, I had to sign into a separate instance of the app on my phone. Finally, the bar woke up. Then it immediately started an update. Once the update finished, the bar restarted, and Alexa was finally working. I said, "Hey Alexa, play Spotify" and was informed that I needed to link my premium account using the Alexa app. Finally, the Command Bar showed up in the list of devices on the Spotify app on my phone, but at what cost? At what cost? Granted, regular Alexa or Polk app users (do those exist?) might have a much simpler time with this whole process, but I'm just not sure it's worth it. It also seems like most of what you're paying for with the Command Bar is its Alexa-integration and all the hardware tuning that requires (such as far-field microphones that can hear you over a 260-watt soundbar). The Command Bar doesn't sound bad, but it's not the most impressive or convenient in this price range. Still, if you love Alexa, you may just love this soundbar.