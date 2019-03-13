The Best Soundbars Under $500 of 2022

Modern TVs are thinner than ever, which unfortunately means their speakers suffer the consequences. With exciting advancements like Dolby Atmos taking hold, the need for big sound to match those big screens has only grown. Adding a soundbar is the best way to improve on your TV’s speakers and balance things like dialogue, scores, and major action sequences.

We've tested dozens of soundbars over hundreds of hours, and the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 (available at Amazon for $499.00) is our favorite under $500 thanks to its brilliant mix of quality sound, versatile features, a compact design, and Dolby Atmos support with upfiring speakers. But there are plenty of other great choices below, at multiple price points and form factors to perfectly suit your needs. Credit: Reviewed / John Higgins The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 delivers the best single-bar Atmos performance you can get under $500.

Best Overall Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dimensions (HxWxD, inches): 2.2 x 27.3 x 4.1

2.2 x 27.3 x 4.1 Speaker configuration: Five speakers; two side-firing, one center, two upfiring

Five speakers; two side-firing, one center, two upfiring Connections: HDMI eARC/ARC, digital optical in, subwoofer out, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromcast, Bluetooth v4.2 Don’t be fooled by the size of the Bose Smart Soundbar 600. This bar packs a punch, with plenty of oomph to fill a moderate-sized space and room to spare. It also has upfiring speakers for Atmos, a distinct advantage over our previous favorite—the Sonos Beam Gen 2. The 600 has a wider and higher soundstage than the Beam, lending it a more immersive experience as helicopters and debris from explosions encircle the TV with accurate placement. Dialogue is clear at all times. Even with more difficult movie mixes where vocals can sound buried beneath the action, the words ride along top so you never miss the story. The excellent Bose Music app makes setup fast and easy—even with the app download it takes less than 15 minutes. With the app you can incorporate Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant (the bar includes a built-in Alexa speaker), or even wirelessly pair headphones for late-night viewing without disturbing housemates or neighbors. In addition to the HDMI eARC for a wired connection, the Bose supports Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Wi-Fi with music streaming apps available in the app. While it has respectable low-end, the Soundbar 600 could benefit from the rumble of an additional subwoofer. It’s also missing any room correction software to fine-tune it to your space, or an HDMI input for sources other than a TV. Still, at just under $500, Bose has created the best Dolby Atmos experience we’ve heard for the price. There isn’t a better standalone soundbar choice out there. See our full Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review for more info. Pros Big sound with solid Atmos

Easy setup

Excellent app Cons Could use a sub

No room correction $499.00 from Amazon

$499.99 from Best Buy

$499.99 from Target

$499.00 from Abt

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Yamaha The Yamaha YAS-209 is our favorite soundbar for value right now.

Best Value Yamaha YAS-209 Dimensions (HxWxD, inches): 2.5 x 36.63 x 4.25 (soundbar), 16.5 x 7.5 x 16 (subwoofer)

2.5 x 36.63 x 4.25 (soundbar), 16.5 x 7.5 x 16 (subwoofer) Speaker configuration: Seven speakers; four 1.75-inch drivers and two 1-inch tweeters in soundbar, 6.5-inch woofer in sub

Seven speakers; four 1.75-inch drivers and two 1-inch tweeters in soundbar, 6.5-inch woofer in sub Connections: HDMI ARC, HDMI in, digital optical in, subwoofer out, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Yamaha’s YAS-209 is one of our favorite soundbars in this price range for three basic reasons: it sounds great for the money, it’s easy to set up and use, and it’s absolutely loaded with features. While the YAS-209 doesn't offer Dolby Atmos, it offers everything you need at a great price, including a spare HDMI input for your favorite gaming console or streaming box, virtual surround sound, Wi-FI streaming, Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and more. Don’t love Alexa? It's easy to mute the microphones atop the bar and use the YAS-209 as a traditional soundbar. And that’s where this sound bar shines. While the 209's sound performance can’t match up with expensive, audiophile systems or bars with multiple upfiring drivers for Dolby Atmos immersion, it brings the heat for its price point. Detail is impressive, bass response from the wireless sub is smooth and powerful, and dialogue is easy to make out thanks to the Clear Voice EQ feature. On that note, the bar offers multiple sound modes (including DTS:X Virtual Surround to expand the soundstage), making it easy to adjust the EQ to taste. You can also stream your favorite music or podcast over your choice of Wi-Fi (including Spotify Connect) or Bluetooth. While you can certainly get more if you want to invest in a premium soundbar, it’s hard to find much fault with this simple-yet-potent sound system. If you're looking for a great-sounding, affordable soundbar that’s chock-full of features, Yamaha’s YAS-209 is the best in the business right now. Pros Clear, punchy sound

Loaded with features

Built-in Alexa Cons No analog input

No multi-room audio $349.95 from Amazon

$349.99 from Best Buy

$349.95 from Abt

$299.95 from B&H Photo Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The stellar Vizio M512a-H6 is our top pick amongst soundbars under $500.

Best for Dolby Atmos Vizio M512A-H6 Dimensions (HxWxD, inches): 2.24 x 35.98 x 3.54 (soundbar), 9.92 x 8.3 x 11.69 (subwoofer)

2.24 x 35.98 x 3.54 (soundbar), 9.92 x 8.3 x 11.69 (subwoofer) Speaker configuration: Three two-way speakers, two rear speakers, two upfiring speakers (soundbar); one 6-inch driver (subwoofer)

Three two-way speakers, two rear speakers, two upfiring speakers (soundbar); one 6-inch driver (subwoofer) Connections: HDMI eARC, HDMI in, digital optical in, 3.5mm analog in, Bluetooth Anyone who thinks affordable Dolby Atmos can’t be achieved, clearly hasn’t been following Vizio over the last few years. A prime example from the folks at Vizio is the M-Series 5.1.2 soundbar. With the M-Series, Vizio offers a complete Dolby Atmos package for under $500. Better yet, the performance Vizio managed to fit into this relatively affordable soundbar setup is impressive. You get a full front soundstage (including a clear center channel for dialogue) complemented by rear speakers and a subwoofer that produces solid audio quality for music, movies, and TV shows alike. With the addition of upfiring drivers inside the bar, Vizio supplies an added layer of immersion when watching Dolby Atmos-supported content that you won’t find anywhere else for this cheap. The M-Series 5.1.2 also incorporates HDMI eARC and DTS:X, two future-looking features that the bar’s predecessor, the SB36512-F6, lacked. It does so at the cost of a Wi-Fi connection, meaning you’ll only be able to stream music over Bluetooth, and there’s also no built-in smart assistant (a plus or a minus depending on your stance). As with some other Vizio surround soundbars, including the pricier Vizio Elevate, the M-series 5.1.2 does require you to wire the rear speakers into your subwoofer for connection, which can limit where you can place them depending on your living room. Luckily, Vizio offers plenty of length in the connection wires for most setups. Those digressions aside, the overwhelming value that the Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 represents can’t be overlooked. Vizio yet again delivers great sound quality for Dolby Atmos content, 5.1 content, and just about anything else you’ll play, all at a price that undercuts the majority of the competition. It may not be the best Dolby Atmos soundbar available on the market, but if you don’t have thousands to spend on audio, no other soundbar is going to provide a better bang for your buck. See our full Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 soundbar review for more info. Pros Sleek new design

Good overall sound

Great Dolby Atmos for the money Cons No Wi-Fi

Wired rear speakers $438.86 from Amazon

$499.99 from Best Buy

$449.95 from B&H Photo Video

$496.82 from Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Top Soundbars Under $500 We Tested

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dimensions (HxWxD, inches): 2.72 x 25.63 x 3.94

2.72 x 25.63 x 3.94 Speaker configuration: One center tweeter, four elliptical midrange woofers, three passive radiators

One center tweeter, four elliptical midrange woofers, three passive radiators Connections: HDMI eARC/ARC, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Sonos ecosystem We’ve enjoyed the deceptively potent Sonos Beam since it launched, and the Gen 2 upgrade brings even more to love. With this update, Sonos kept everything we liked about the original Beam—a minimalist form factor, powerfully tuned speakers, and versatile features and playback options—and added virtualized Dolby Atmos. Despite lacking the upfiring drivers of most Dolby Atmos soundbars we test, the Beam Gen 2 is surprisingly adept at creating an immersive soundstage. The sounds of cars screeching around corners or footfalls onto rainy pavement boast a convincing level of aural placement. The clarity that Dolby Atmos brings to just about every sound effect and musical swell is well worth the price of admission here, even if the bar struggles to create the full overhead impact you’ll get from bars with dedicated height speakers. But the value really comes in the overall package. Like all Sonos products, you’ll get more than just a standalone speaker here: the Beam Gen 2 connects over the Sonos app for access to the full ecosystem, which integrates excellent Wi-Fi connectivity, Sonos Radio, Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and more. Tasks like adding additional Sonos speakers for surround sound, or syncing up multi-room audio are a snap. Admittedly, starting with the Beam Gen 2 alone and upgrading with additional Sonos products is an expensive task, but the built-in flexibility is still a big boon—especially if you’ve already got a Sonos One smart speaker or other components. The Beam Gen 2 isn’t perfect. It lacks a spare HDMI input, meaning it’ll hog your HDMI ARC or HDMI eARC port and may introduce some format-based headaches on older TVs that only have an HDMI ARC port. But ultimately, the list of pros handily outweigh the cons, and the new Beam stands out as one of the most fetching soundbar buys in its price range. It was a real triple-play even without Dolby Atmos compatibility: with it, it’s a home run. See our full Sonos Beam Gen 2 review for more info. Pros Excellent sound and features

Respectable virtual Dolby Atmos

Elegant design Cons So-so overhead audio

No spare HDMI input

Still no Trueplay for Android $449.99 from Best Buy

$449.00 from Target

$449.00 from Abt

$449.00 from B&H Photo Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Polk Audio Signa S4 Dimensions (HxWxD, inches): 2.4 x 41.2 x 3.7 (soundbar), 11 x 7.9 x 12.9 (subwoofer)

2.4 x 41.2 x 3.7 (soundbar), 11 x 7.9 x 12.9 (subwoofer) Speaker configuration: Three two-way speakers, two rear speakers, two upfiring speakers (soundbar); one 6-inch driver (subwoofer)

Three two-way speakers, two rear speakers, two upfiring speakers (soundbar); one 6-inch driver (subwoofer) Connections: HDMI eARC, HDMI in, digital optical in, 3.5mm analog in, Bluetooth Leave it to Polk Audio to deliver quality sound—with legitimate Dolby Atmos—in a budget-minded soundbar package. The value-packed Signa S4 is an impressive 3.1.2-channel system that makes up for a lack of extras by consistently producing great sound. The Signa S4 is a plug-and-play package that takes 10 minutes or less to set up and start listening. It features a compact, simple remote that streamlines important functions, such as adjusting bass level and picking between sound modes. Regardless of the mode you choose, the Signa S4 provides a wide, detailed soundstage that meshes well with nearly everything you toss its way. The system’s toaster-sized subwoofer won’t shake any pictures off the wall, but it delivers adequate bass that rounds out the bar’s overall sound nicely. The S4’s upfiring height channels also do a solid job of adding three-dimensional Atmos immersion into the movie-watching experience. While it can’t compete with the best Dolby Atmos bars we’ve tested, it’s an exceptionally stellar option for those who want to experience Atmos immersion on a budget. The Signa S4 has its faults. Polk somehow omitted controls for vital settings like treble, individual channel levels, and height channel adjustment in the main interface, and unlike most bars we see these days, there’s no app for supplemental adjustments. The soundbar is also without Wi-Fi, meaning Bluetooth is the only way to stream music and you won’t get any advanced features like multi-room audio. That’s in stark contrast to the Sonos Beam, which offers easy integration with multiple speakers, letting you easily build a full surround system or whole-home audio system as you go. If you can get by without Wi-Fi and a few key controls, Polk Audio’s Signa S4 is the best Dolby Atmos option we’ve tested at its price point. It’s meant to be an instant upgrade in sound quality, and by those measures, this soundbar checks off every box. There are certainly other soundbars available that offer more complete systems with deeper lineups of features. But you will be hard-pressed to find quality sound on a budget that lines up with the latest from Polk. See our full Polk Signa S4 review for more info. Pros Great sound signature

Real, affordable Dolby Atmos

Simple setup and use Cons Limited settings

No Wi-Fi $349.00 from Amazon

$399.99 from Best Buy

$399.00 from Abt

$399.00 from B&H Photo Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Klipsch Cinema 400 Dimensions (HxWxD, inches): 2.9 x 39.9 x 3.4 (soundbar), 11.9 x 16.1 x 16.1 (subwoofer)

2.9 x 39.9 x 3.4 (soundbar), 11.9 x 16.1 x 16.1 (subwoofer) Speaker configuration: Two 3-inch midrange woofers, two 1-inch tweeters, one 8-inch ported sub

Two 3-inch midrange woofers, two 1-inch tweeters, one 8-inch ported sub Connections: HDMI ARC, digital optical in, 3.5mm analog in, subwoofer out, Bluetooth Klipsch’s Cinema 400 has accomplished the deceptively tough task of doing a lot with a little. Dressed in a unique design representing a generous nod to Klipsch’s popular home theater speakers, this 2.1-channel system delivers impressive sound for the admittedly limited number of drivers that it’s equipped with. That's why it's our favorite soundbar under $300. It’s quality, not quantity with Klipsch’s construction and approach to this bar’s sound. A pair of 3-inch midrange woofers flanked by 1-inch horn tweeters work together to create wonderfully detailed sound that avoids the harsh higher frequencies that some bars introduce. The 8-inch ported subwoofer is the real star of the show, producing resonating low frequencies to outdo most other soundbar subwoofers in this class. With a modest price, concessions had to be made somewhere along the way. For the Cinema 400, it’s in the features department. The bar does not have Wi-Fi or voice assistant support to speak of, nor does it have support for sought-after audio formats like Dolby Atmos or an expansive equalizer to tune its sound to your personal taste (though that’s not surprising at this price). Additionally, as pleasant as the overall sound of the Cinema 400 is, the lack of a dedicated center channel driver is noticeable when watching TV and movies with heavy effects that may mask dialogue a bit. That being said, if a lack of features seems like a fair tradeoff for remarkable stereo audio quality, the Klipsch Cinema 400 makes for a very compelling option. It really is a suitable bar for anyone who wants great sound, but doesn’t need extras like Wi-Fi and virtual assistants. Of course, if you would prefer those kinds of features and don't want to lose out on sound quality, you can spend a little more money on the excellent Yamaha YAS-209. The Cinema 400 sidesteps those perks, however, delivering an old-school rendition of a new-age product. In other words, it looks classic and sounds stellar, making it our favorite option at $300 or less. See our full Klipsch Cinema 400 review for more info. For more options check out Best Soundbars Under $300. Pros Refined sound signature

Impressive bass response

Stylish design Cons No Wi-Fi

Stereo sound only

Short on features $228.00 from Amazon

$242.99 from Best Buy

$329.00 from Abt

$239.00 from B&H Photo Video

Bose Smart Soundbar 300 Dimensions (HxWxD, inches): 2.25 x 27.5 x 4

2.25 x 27.5 x 4 Speaker configuration: Four full-range drivers

Four full-range drivers Connections: HDMI ARC, digital optical in, subwoofer out, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth v4.2 The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is a connectivity-minded bar that combines a robust feature set with minimalist presentation. The fetching design, clean sound quality, and access to Bose’s sonic ecosystem are all boons, but without Dolby Atmos, the Smart Soundbar 300 has trouble competing with newer models like its compatriot the Smart Soundbar 600 or the Sonos Beam Gen 2. However, if you’re not concerned with Dolby’s immersive audio format, this Bose bar might still tickle your fancy. For a standalone bar, it provides rich, robust sound with good balance and clarity, though the lack of a subwoofer may leave bass heads pining for more low end. Where the Smart Soundbar 300 really stands out is its expansive feature set: Paired with the Bose Music app, the Smart Soundbar 300 yields access to Bose’s whole musical ecosystem, letting you sync supported speakers for a whole-home sound solution. There’s also a very handy Alexa-based voice command function called “Voice4Video” that makes it possible to not only use your voice to control the soundbar, but also to control some TV and cable/satellite box functions. (Note: this feature only works over HDMI CEC via the HDMI ARC connection, so it won’t work if you’re using an optical hookup.) From the Bose Music app you can also easily adjust volume, toggle useful settings like Wall EQ (a setting where the soundbar listens for the acoustics of your room to adjust its output) and Dialogue Mode. You can also manually adjust the emphasis on the center channel, bass, and treble frequencies, as well as control connected services like Spotify or Amazon Music. And like other connected soundbars, you can also build onto the bar with a Bose wireless subwoofer or wireless surround speakers for a full surround setup (for an additional fee, of course). If a well-connected soundbar with room to grow is your cup of tea, the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 could be a right proper choice, mate. Just keep in mind you’re paying as much or more here for its litany of Bose-centric features as you are for pure sound quality. See our full Bose Smart Soundbar 300 review for more info. Pros Fetching design

Clean sound quality

Futuristic voice features Cons Light on bass presence

Locked into Bose ecosystem Buy now at Amazon

$449.99 from Best Buy

$449.00 from Abt

$399.00 from B&H Photo Video

Vizio V51-H6 Dimensions (HxWxD, inches): 2.24 x 36 x 3.18 (soundbar), 4.72 x 2.24 x 3.19 (subwoofer)

2.24 x 36 x 3.18 (soundbar), 4.72 x 2.24 x 3.19 (subwoofer) Speaker configuration: Three drivers (soundbar), one woofer (subwoofer), two drivers (satellites)

Three drivers (soundbar), one woofer (subwoofer), two drivers (satellites) Connections: HDMI ARC, digital optical in, 3.5mm analog audio, USB, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, Chromecast, Bluetooth v5.0 Take Vizio’s solid 2.1-channel Home Theater Soundbar (the V21-H8), add two little matching surround speakers, and you’ve got the V51-H6: a full-bodied, 5.1-channel system that has no business sounding as good as it does for what you’re paying. Like most of Vizio’s soundbar/subwoofer combos, the V51-H6 keeps things relatively simple where features and design go. The plain, charcoal-colored chasses that decorate the soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and wired surround speakers aren’t going to liven up your living room, but they do a good job of allowing this range of speakers to hide around your TV stand and couch—you know, heard but not seen. This isn’t a bare-bones product, though. You’re still getting the standard range of connectivity options here, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast functionality, making it easy to use the system with a range of source devices. Other than how good it sounds for the price, though, the V51-H6 has one more subtle boon on offer: the included remote utilizes an LCD display, a little screen that makes navigating the V51-H6’s various functions and sound modes much easier than it would be otherwise. This also allows for a deep level of customization, from adjusting the balance of individual speakers to telling the system where the surround speakers are located in your living room. If the V51-H6 has a drawback, it’s that the full surround effect here isn’t as powerful as you’d get with a pricier system. While Vizio’s subwoofer provides ample bass (really, more than enough), the surround speakers can be a bit muddy at times, failing to fully capture the treble crispness of the center soundbar as it passes certain frequencies into the surrounds. However, that’s an occasional problem that will only bother experienced listeners. If you’ve been hankering for the surround experience of the movies, but would rather not pay a bundle to have it at home, the V51-H6 is an excellent 5.1-channel system for the price. See our full Vizio V51-H6 review for more info. Pros Robust surround sound

Customizable audio Cons Boring design

Surround speakers could stand out more $199.99 from Amazon

$249.99 from Best Buy

$249.99 from Target

$199.88 from Sam's Club

Vizio V21-H8 Dimensions (HxWxD, inches): 2.28 x 36 x 3.2 (soundbar)

2.28 x 36 x 3.2 (soundbar) Speaker configuration: Two drivers in the soundbar, one 5-inch woofer in the sub

Two drivers in the soundbar, one 5-inch woofer in the sub Connections: HDMI ARC, digital optical in, 3.5mm analog in, USB in, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0 Vizio's 2.1-channel soundbar/subwoofer combo is an awesome choice if you want full-bodied sound and modern features without shelling out a ton of money. While a lot of entry-level soundbars don't offer up satisfying bass performance, we were very impressed with how deep a robust the V21-H8's subwoofer is, and found that overall it delivered a balanced, blended soundscape that really upped the audio ante where movies, music, and video games were concerned. This Vizio combo also offers an impressive feature set that includes both Bluetooth and WiFi streaming, HDMI ARC connection, and multiple EQ modes. Like most combo bars, the wireless sub and soundbar are pre-paired out of the box, making it easy to just plug everything in and instantly upgrade your home theater situation. Adjusting volume and jumping between sound modes is easy, too; the system excels at simplicity. Premium, future-facing features like Dolby Atmos, eARC, or microphones for built-in voice assistant control are not a part of this package, but that's reflected in the very accessible price point. If you just need a quick and effective audio upgrade, this entry-level Vizio combo is one of the most value-packed options around. See our full Vizio V21-H8 review for more info. For more options check out the Best Soundbars Under $200. Pros Solid bass presence

Classic design

Good connectivity options Cons Not very future proof $266.91 from Amazon

$159.88 from Sam's Club

$140.00 from Walmart

How We Test Soundbars

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The ideal soundbar blends right in with your TV; it's the unsung hero of movie night.

The Testers

Reviewed staff have spent years evaluating soundbars—everything from simple 2.1-channel value models to the huskiest Dolby Atmos 'bars—in order to narrow down the picks and find the best soundbars for every buyer. Our soundbar testing is spearheaded by Reviewed's experienced team of home theater and tech experts, and backed up by science.

The Tests

For years now, Reviewed has listened to, loved, and argued over standalone soundbars, soundbar/sub combos, and a few home-theater-in-a-box products to find the best soundbars you can buy.

Testing mostly involves using them as any consumer would, using each bar as an audio substitute for a TV (via either HDMI ARC or optical connection), testing its streaming and Bluetooth functions, and analyzing its sound modes, voice-boosting modes, and individual proprietary features. We also conduct back-to-back analyses of sources like Netflix/Blu-ray movies , surround sound and Dolby Atmos demo discs, Spotify over Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi, and occasionally, 3.5mm aux sources and USB audio.

While the best soundbars all had different combinations of drivers, tweeters, woofers, and external subwoofers, generally, audio quality was respectable in most cases across genres and sources. Apart from performance features like surround sound speakers and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X speakers, what really tends to set soundbars apart in like price ranges are usability pain points, design aesthetics, and overall responsiveness—where the day-to-day rubber meets the road, so to speak.

What You Should Know About Soundbars

In short, the point of a soundbar is to either replace a home theater speaker system with a less obtrusive device or, more simply, to replace your TV's built-in speakers with something that actually sounds good. Because speaker (or driver) clarity depends so much on the vibration of moving parts within a confined space, modern super-thin LED and OLED TVs generally don't have very good sound. You might think your TV sounds fine, but when you hear your favorite movies, TV shows, or music through a good soundbar, your opinion will change.

Soundbars aren't your only option for improving your living room/home theater audio, but they're by far the most affordable and convenient. If you live in an apartment or smaller space, or simply don't want to shell out the considerable funds it requires to install a surround system or mounted speakers in your home, a soundbar is an impermanent way to greatly improve your TV audio experience. And because the vast majority of soundbars can read your TV remote for volume and power over HDMI ARC connection, it's often a seamless transition.

What To Look For In A Soundbar

The major things to look for when shopping for a soundbar are price, audio output, and connectivity, the latter two usually being directly related to the first. If you're on a tight budget, you likely aren't going to get extras like Dolby Atmos, object-oriented speakers, or a huge range of decoding/pass-thru options for advanced or lossless audio modes. However, you can expect to get multiple speaker drivers comprising at least a stereo (left/right) setup, and usually an external subwoofer.

Tweeters refer to smaller speakers (drivers) assigned to the high-mid and high (treble) frequencies of the audio spectrum. Woofers and sub-woofers refer to speakers (drivers) assigned to the midrange or bass/sub-bass frequencies of the audio spectrum.

What About a Subwoofer?

Many soundbars offer what is known as a 2-channel or 2.1-channel configuration, meaning the sound is directed through left and right stereo channels with the possible addition of a separate subwoofer to handle lower frequencies (which makes up the ".1" of the equation). A 2-channel soundbar works fine for most content, and a soundbar without a subwoofer or one that has built-in woofers, rather than a separate cabinet, may even be preferred in smaller apartments.

That said, if you're looking for cinematic rumble—whether for movies, TV, or video games—you'll want to seriously consider a soundbar that includes a separate subwoofer. It cannot be underestimated how much this will enhance action scenes and other dramatic moments, while also helping thinner bars fill in some of the gaps their smaller drivers create in the frequency spectrum.

Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X

Some soundbars also take things even further, offering separate surround sound speakers that can be set behind you in a 5.1-channel configuration (including center, left, right up front and rear left and right channels). When fed content mixed in surround sound, these soundbars better immerse you in your favorite shows and movies, especially when the different channels are balanced properly.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X-enabled soundbars take things even further, adding upfiring speakers (either 2 or 4), which can bounce sound off the ceiling so that it appears to be coming from above, immersing you in a hemispheric globe of sound. While only effective with Dolby Atmos and/or DTS:X-supported content, Atmos-enabled soundbars offer the most immersive experience available, bringing you even closer to what you'll experience in a high-quality theater. That said, you will pay a premium for this technology, and you'll also have more speakers to spread around your TV room, so these concessions must be considered before making your choice.

More Articles You Might Enjoy