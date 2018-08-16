These hard-hitting 4K TVs deliver excellent value

If you don't go in expecting a snappy, premium experience or the top-of-the-pops in picture quality, you're really going to enjoy the E-Series as a reliable 4K TV that—even if it doesn't make HDR content look incredible—still allows you to enjoy it.

And again this year, the E-Series delivers. While it still isn't going to appease very picky videophiles or satisfy your desire for super-impressive HDR, it's otherwise a very good value for what you're paying. The 65-inch we tested delivered excellent local dimming, contrast, and color—not to mention 4K resolution, smart features, and a better design than past years.

Year after year, Vizio's E-Series manages to stand out as a great way to get a polished, tech-laden TV for a good price. The 2018 Vizio E-Series arrives this year in six screen sizes, each featuring newer TV tech like 4K resolution, High Dynamic Range compatibility, and smart features.

We received our 65-inch E-Series on loan from Vizio, and gave it roughly 24 hours of warm-up and break-in time prior to testing and review.

The thing that differentiates the E-Series TVs are the number of local dimming zones they have, which increases as you get to larger sizes. The 43-, 50-, and 55-inch all have 10 zones, while the 65- and 70-inch have 12 zones, and the 75-inch has 16 zones.

Vizio's 2018 E-Series is a step down from the pricier, fancier M-Series, mostly differing in terms of its performance expectations and design. However, whichever E-Series model you're interested in, you can expect the same core set of specs:

What We Like

Not the best-dressed, but it doesn't feel cheap anymore

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The first thing I noticed about the 2018 E-Series (especially as compared to the models from previous years) is that it's definitely made of finer stuff than the models from previous years. I particularly like the silvery highlights and firmer-feeling plastic used in the E-Series' chassis.

That's not to say it's super fancy looking—it doesn't have the all-silver aesthetic like Vizio's higher-end P-Series Quantum—but it's still higher quality than the models from a few years ago. Like other Vizio TVs from this year, the E-Series models are supported by very wide-set feet, so make sure you measure your TV stand if you're interested in this TV.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

On the back of the panel, you'll find the E-Series' ports: four HDMI 2.0 inputs and a single USB input, alongside the traditional component/composite inputs, a LAN (ethernet) input, and both optical (digital) and analog audio outputs.

Granted, you're not getting as many ports on the M-Series or higher-end Vizio sets from 2018, but that's one reason the E-Series TVs are more affordable.

Included with the TV is the standard Vizio remote control for 2018, which looks to be about the same as the ones included alongside the D-, M-, P-, and PQ-Series TVs.

It's a fairly basic clicker, outfitted with a number pad, volume/channel rockers, and dedicated hotkeys for apps (Vudu, Netflix, Amazon Video, Xumo, Crackle, and iHeartRadio, specifically). You can also control the TV and its "Vizio SmartCast" features with a separate app on your phone, if you don't find the remote to your liking.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Robust smart features, but they're not perfect

Vizio's TVs again come equipped with "Smart Cast" features this year, meaning you can connect and cast any app that's Google Cast compatible. But from the get-go, once you connect the E-Series to your WiFi (or to an ethernet cable, if you're so inclined), you'll be able to access core apps like Netflix, Hulu, etc.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

It's easy enough to navigate and use the TV's smart features and system menu using the remote, which is good news for technophobes. Unfortunately, whether you're a second-screen wielding expert or just want to turn the TV on and never look at a menu again, you may find yourself a bit frustrated with the E-Series' general loading and processing speeds.

To wit, the TV is perfectly usable, but sometimes it takes a while to boot everything up and get going, and moving around apps can be frustratingly sluggish at times. However, we also found the higher-end P-Series was a little slow sometimes, so it's possible Vizio will implement a series-wide update to address the smart platform some time this year.

General picture quality is very good

As one of the more affordable Vizio TVs this year, the E-Series sits between pricier sets like the M-Series/P-Series and the entry-level D-Series. While we were expecting solid HDR performance (a certain base level of brightness/color saturation) from the top-level Vizios, the E-Series—while it is an HDR TV—is not going to impress viewers looking for an upgrade into jaw-dropping HDR territory.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

But if you just want a solidly performing 4K TV that also does HDR as more of a bonus, the 2018 E-Series won't disappoint you. Testing revealed the series' usual reliable contrast (thanks to a VA style LCD panel and 12 local dimming zones), accurate SDR (standard) color, and good-enough motion considering the 60 Hz refresh rate panel. Performance is smack-dab in the middle: nothing that's going to knock your socks off, but most content is going to look perfectly fine.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The 2018 E-Series encounters many of the same picture quality pitfalls as other VA-equipped TVs with local dimming, but I'll cover those more extensively in the next section. Because it comes in so many sizes (from 43 to 70 inches), some of the E-Series' picture quality drawbacks will be more prevalent on larger sizes than smaller sizes, but the good qualities (accurate color, good contrast, and bloom-free local dimming) should persist regardless of which model you buy.

If you're not looking for spellbinding HDR or the best possible motion performance, the E-Series is going to check off all your boxes.

Like the other Vizio TVs this year, the E-Series also errs on the side of less bloom, less brightness where its local dimming is concerned. Assuming the algorithm is similar to the one wielded by the P-Series sets, you can expect not to see much by way of bloom or light bleed around speculars, even in HDR mode, but that's because of how the TV throttles its light output depending upon how much of the screen is bright/dark.

Overall, though, if you're not looking for spellbinding HDR or the best possible motion performance, the E-Series is going to check off all your basic requirements for a good-looking TV.

Performance Data (Calibrated mode)

• SDR Contrast: 242.9 / 0.054 nits

• SDR Color Gamut coverage: 99%

• HDR Contrast: 289.2 / 0.057 nits

• HDR Color Gamut coverage: 88%