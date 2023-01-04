TCL 6-Series vs Hisense U8H: Which midrange TV is best?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you’re looking for a great mid-range TV that doesn’t have the cost of a high-end model, but still delivers excellent performance, the TCL 6-Series R655 and Hisense U8H fit that niche perfectly. They both feature mini-LED backlighting, are fully HDR compatible, have quantum dots for excellent color and brightness, and come with easy-to-use streaming platforms.

Diving into their specifics you’ll find a variety of differences that separate these two mid-range powerhouses. Which one is better for you? Let’s find out.

Price

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Prices across available sizes are identical, but TCL also offers an 85-inch option.

As you’d expect from two direct competitors, the prices are the same between the various sizes of the U8H and 6-Series TVs. The notable exception being TCL’s 85-inch, a size not offered by Hisense.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for the different sizes in each model series.

Hisense U8H:

55-inch (Hisense 55U8H), MSRP $699.99

65-inch (Hisense 65U8H), MSRP $999.99

75-inch (Hisense 75U8H), MSRP $1,499.99

These are all reasonable prices for a mid-range LED LCD.

TCL 6-Series:

55-inch (TCL 55R655), MSRP $699.99

65-inch (TCL 65R655), MSRP $999.99

75-inch (TCL 75R655), MSRP $1,499.99

85-inch (TCL 85R655), MSRP $1,999.99

This one is close, since the prices on the sizes they share are identical, but the one extra size gives this to TCL. Still, even a small sale would easily sway this the other way, so keep an eye out.

Our pick: TCL 6-Series

Performance

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Hisense U8H's brightness stands up exceptionally well in sun-drenched room.

Stepping up to a mid-range TV should mean the performance is a step above the budget models. That’s definitely the case with both the Hisense U8H and the TCL 6-Series. Thanks to their mini-LED backlighting, they’re both very bright with impressive contrast ratios. Quantum dots help them create a wide range of accurate colors.

We measured a peak brightness of 1,315 nits during our testing of the TCL. This is a great result, and should look great in a wide variety of rooms. Its color was very accurate. Trying to adjust more than just the basic picture settings was a challenge, however. This might not be a big deal for most people, but if you’re the kind of person that likes to tweak every setting, some aren’t available in certain modes. You’ll also need to download the Roku app to get access to everything. Again, not a huge deal, but a little annoying. The color temperature was also a little cool, leading to slightly blue grays and whites. While we noticed this in testing during side-by-side comparisons with other TVs, in your home it won’t be as noticeable.

That said, the Hisense is better in nearly every performance metric. It’s a lot brighter, maxing out at an impressive 1,728 nits. That’s exceptionally bright, so even if you have a room with a lot of windows it should still look great. Color was even more accurate than the TCL, with both SDR and HDR content looking excellent. Hisense’s engineers also did impressive work on the U8H’s mini-LED backlighting, offering impressive contrast with few artifacts. Its performance overall rivals more expensive TVs.

One area where the Hisense doesn’t do as well is upconverting 1080p content, an issue that’s also common in other Hisense models. So if you watch a lot of Blu-rays, or you’re still playing an Xbox One/PlayStation 4, the TCL might look a little better. That said, you’ll probably upgrade your movies and game consoles eventually, so you’re better off getting the TV that looks better in other ways… which is the Hisense.

So for its brighter image, excellent color, and impressive contrast, this all-important category goes to the Hisense.

Our pick: Hisense U8H

Design

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Both TVs are nearly identical in design but the Hisense U8HV is a bit slimmer and a bit easier to pick up.

Disappointingly, neither Hisense nor TCL feels the need for a more premium aesthetic to their mid-range TVs. Both have a similar design as their lower-priced siblings. What’s forgivable in a lower-priced TV is less so when you move up the price scale. In our review of the TCL 6-Series, we even called it chunky.

The Hisense technically wins, but neither is really a winner in this category. They’re both fairly basic-looking modern flatscreen TVs.

Our pick: Hisense U8H

Features and smart platform

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Roku offers a wide range in variety when it comes to smart features and downloadable apps.

Before we discuss the features that set the U8H and 6-Series apart, let’s take a look at those they share.

These are many of the key features you’d hope to see in a modern mid-range TV. There are some important specific differences, though, which we’ll get to in a moment. The list above shows they can connect to any modern source, send audio to a soundbar, and look great with modern gaming consoles.

The Hisense runs on Google TV, which is fairly easy to use and should have pretty much every streaming service you’ve heard of and countless more you haven’t. We like Roku’s interface a little better, but there are certainly worse options.

The TCL runs on Roku OS, which we like for its ease-of-use and wide variety of streaming services. It’s a little limiting if you like tweaking your settings, as mentioned in the Performance section, but for most people this isn’t a big concern.

If you’re a hardcore gamer, the TCL is the better option. Not only does it offer 144 Hz with VRR, the HDMI output with ARC/eARC is not one of the HDMI 2.1 connections. This means you can connect both a PS5 and XBox Series X at the same time and get 4K/120 (for the few games that support it) along with the other HDMI 2.1 features like VRR and ALLM. With the Hisense the HDMI with ARC/eARC is one of the two HDMI 2.1 inputs, so if you have both consoles and an eARC soundbar, you’ll have to connect one of the consoles to a HDMI 2.0 connection. A huge deal? No, but it’s worth noting.

For most people, though, both TVs offer the right variety of features with a great streaming platform. There are some slight advantages with the Roku, so we’ll call this category in their favor, but only just.

Our pick: Roku 6-Series

And the winner is ...

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Hisense U8H is better for most people thanks to it's impressive brightness, but gamers will appreciate the TCL.

Declaring a winner here is tough, but for most people it’s the Hisense U8H by a small margin. For basically the same money as the TCL you get a brighter image with better color and contrast. The features are largely the same as well, and for most people the specifics of what makes them different aren’t common situations or setups. Quite simply, the U8H is an excellent TV that will work in any room.

The TCL 6-Series, though, is slightly better for gamers. Also, the Roku OS is excellent and is probably the easiest-to-use streaming platform (with the least obtrusive ads). The 6-Series’ performance is nearly as good as the Hisense. Perhaps most importantly, there’s a massive 85-inch version for not a lot of money.

No surprise, then, that both of these TVs received an Editor’s Choice award. In the end, there are no losers here, only winners. The Hisense U8H is just a little more of a winner than the TCL.

