This cordless vacuum pairs strong battery life and top cleaning with only minor drawbacks

Pros Powerful

Long battery Cons Heavy

No handheld

About the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Cordless Vacuum

Battery life : 19 minutes per battery (comes with two)

: 19 minutes per battery (comes with two) Weight : 8.1 pounds

: 8.1 pounds Dimensions: 30.2” x 11” (H x W)

What we like

It boasts excellent cleaning stamina

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Onepwr Evolve gives you the ability to check the power level even when detached.

The Hoover Onepwr Evolve cordless vacuum has one of the best batteries on the market. In fact, the Onepwr is actually an entire ecosystem of battery-powered products. Everything from leaf blowers to carpet cleaners can be powered by the same battery that comes with the Evolve.

Because the Evolve’s battery needs to be able to power all sorts of devices, it needs plenty of juice. During testing, we found that the included battery lasted 19 minutes on the max setting. This is one of the highest battery life spans that we’ve ever tested, and to boot, this model comes with two batteries.

Thirty-eight minutes of max power is more than most cordless vacuums have on their lowest settings. With the Onepwr charger, you can have one battery in the vacuum and one powering up, for a continuous clean. Batteries like these take many hours to juice up so it’s a good idea to always have one in the charger.

Beyond the battery, the Hoover Onepwr Evolve also has a larger dirt cup capacity than a stick vacuum. It can hold up to one liter of dirt and pet hair, and this amount is roughly double the average.

This means fewer trips for you to the trash to dump the cup, and no worrying about tripping on a cord while you do it.

Its cleaning ability is good

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay The Evolve’s extra-large dustbin means fewer trips to the trash for you.

A good cordless vacuum needs to be able to clean your floor, and the Hoover Onepwr Evolve delivers.

During its time in our labs, we subjected it to our dirty test carpets and measured how much dirt it picked up with each pass. On average, this Hoover suctioned up about 85% of our testing dirt in a single go. That’s above average, putting it in the same league as many high-end Dysons.

And, while not the most elegant-looking of cordless vacuums, we found that it maneuvers around furniture without worrying about a cord and glides from room to room easily.

What we don’t like

No handheld mode

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Hoover Evolve’s lack of a handheld mode means it’s designed for floors only.

We said earlier that the Hoover Onepwr Evolve was designed to replace your upright.

On carpets or your hard floors, it totally succeeds, but not anywhere else. The majority of cordless vacuums can convert into handheld models that can clean cars and slide across upholstery.

Most uprights have a hose that you can detach in the back to do the same. The Evolve can do neither. It specializes in cleaning floors and that’s it.

Difficult to clean the stairs with

The Hoover Onepwr Evolve tips the scales at over eight pounds. This makes it one of the heaviest cordless vacuums we’ve ever tested. To put this in perspective, the LG CordZero and Dyson V15 weigh about 25% less.

This means it’s more difficult to vacuum stairs than its competitors, especially for people who are older or who may have strength limitations.

What users are saying?

On Amazon, the Hoover Onepwr Evolve gets 4.3 stars out of 5 with 4,285 ratings. People who like the Evolve enjoy its power and its removable battery. However, consumers voice their frustrations about getting replacement parts.

Should you buy the Hoover Onepwr Evolve?

Yes, if you’re willing to get a separate hand vacuum

The Hoover Onepwr Evolve passed our floor cleaning tests with flying colors—both in how much. However, that’s all it can really do. Lacking the ability to transform into a handheld unit means it can’t deal with tight spaces or upholstery.

The Onepwr ecosystem does include a hand vacuum that’s sold separately. If you’re willing to buy that in addition to the Evolve, then you’ll have a top-tier cleaning team.

