This brand offers high-end vacuum features priced for less

Dreame Technology has just announced the introduction of its T30 cordless vacuum and the L10 Pro robot vacuum.

Earlier this year, the Beijing-based company made the headlines by crowdfunding over $1.4 million for another cordless vacuum, the T20.

Details about the T30 cordless and L10 Pro robot are scarce, but we can make a few educated guesses.

In a press release, the company says that the T30 boasts a 150,000 RPM high-speed motor, which we know is faster than the Dyson V11, which spins at 125,000 RPM. We expect the T30 to be on par with current generation Dysons in terms of suction power, and we also think this new vacuum will share many design elements with the Dyson V11. (Note that Dreame also has a cordless vacuum called the V11).

For the L10 Pro robot vac, we expect a robot vacuum similar to the Eufy L70 Hybrid. Dreame’s D9 model appears to have all the same features, including the mop and vacuum function.

One of the reasons why Dreame products look and feel like they’re from other companies is because the company is located in China and is able to source tons of parts from various Chinese manufacturers.

Consequently, the average consumer can expect more affordable versions of older high-end vacuums like the Dyson V10 or V8. The downside is that if you buy the T30 or L10 you’re probably not going to get anything innovative or new.

Pricing and availability for the T30 and the L10 have not been announced, but we’ll keep an eye out.

