LG's new cordless vacuum can empty itself

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Earlier today, global electronics and appliance company LG announced its next-generation cordless vacuum with self-emptying technology: The CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+.

Of all the Kompressor+’s shiny new features, we are most excited about the innovative charging station that minimizes a user’s exposure to dirt, dust, and anything else unpleasant that the cordless vacuum may have sucked up.

Here’s how it works: When the cordless vacuum is placed into its charging station, another built-in vacuum activates and cleans out the cordless vac’s dustbin, removing dirt and debris into a separate bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve seen this concept demonstrated in robot vacuum cleaners, like iRobot’s Roomba i7, to great effect, so we expect even more convenience with this LG cordless model.

Additionally, the Kompressor+ boasts accessories including a nozzle designed for dealing with pet hair and a power mop attachment.

Our experiences with LG’s A9 lineup in the past leads us to believe that the Kompressor+ will prove to be a solid floor cleaner. We tested the previous generation in our labs and found it to be powerful and versatile. It comes with washable filters and two batteries to allow for uninterrupted cleaning.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Kompressor presses the debris inside the bin.

And, in case you’re wondering about its name, the titular Kompressor is a scrapper that allegedly compresses debris, ensuring that nothing gets stuck in the bin. We can’t wait to try it out.



LG has not yet released pricing and availability, but we will keep you updated.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.