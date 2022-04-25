10 colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides

Nowhere in the non-existent wedding handbook does it say you have to wear white on your wedding day. Remember: it's your day, so wear whatever makes you feel the most, well, you. If that's a traditional white gown, great. Perhaps you'll feel more comfortable in something more colorful though. Whether that's a shade of pale pink, an intricate floral design, or a brilliant and bold color, the choice is yours.

Scroll on for ten of our favorite colorful wedding dresses.

1. A strapless blue beauty

Credit: BHLDN/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

You'll feel like you're floating down the aisle wearing this ethereal Marchesa gown. (You'll look like it too!) This beautiful strapless gown features fluttery tulle details and a slim contrasting belt, so it shows off your waist while softly skimming over the lower half of your body. Still looking for your "something blue?" Consider it checked off.

Get the Marchesa Notte Lianne Gown from BHLDN for $1,295

2. An emerald wrap dress

Credit: Reformation/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

A wrap dress is always a good idea. Whether you're creating a makeshift aisle in your backyard or are hosting a dress-to-the-nines black-tie féte. This one is simple and stunning, with subtle design features (like its kimono sleeves and high slit) that make it a wedding dress to remember. The rich emerald color would make for a dramatic look, or it's available in softer colors or white.

Get the Winslow Dress from Reformation for $278

3. A lavender maxi dress

Credit: Lulus/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

You'll already feel like you're walking on air throughout your wedding day—may as well look like it too! That's the effect this flowy lavender dress has, with its pleated bodice, fitted waist, and cascading maxi skirt. Plus, as far as wedding dresses go, you can't beat its $99 price tag. If lavender isn't your color, it's available in an handful of other hues, including cream.

Get the All About Love Slate Lavender Maxi Dress from Lulus for $99

4. A sexy slit-up-to-there red dress

Credit: Dress The Population/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

It's your wedding day, and you can wear a red hot bodycon dress if you want to. This dress is all drama, with a deep v-neck, thigh-high side slits, and a hug-every-curve cut. The full-length trumpet skirt flares for a striking effect and allows you to twist and turn on the dance floor. If red isn't your color, this dress is also available in midnight blue, plum, blush, burgundy, and black.

Get the Iris Slit Crepe Gown from Nordstrom for $198

5. A high-neck blush dress

Credit: BHLDN/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

For just a hint of color, opt for a blush wedding gown. There are plenty of options, but we're head over heels for this new BHLDN design, which was inspired by a butterfly garden. It's adorned with floral details and fluttering butterflies, designed to be graceful and playful. Best of all, it's cut in an effortless tent shape with a high neck, meaning you'll feel comfortable from the first look until the last dance.

Get the Cordelia Gown from BHLDN for $2,500

6. A dramatic polka dot dress

Credit: Reformation/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

What's black and white and a surprising option to wear on your wedding day? This breathtaking polka dot dress. While not colorful per se, it's anything but average and bound to shock and delight your guests. This gown features a comfortable smocked back bodice, a pleated front that ups the elegance, and a tulle underlayer that gives the dress an undeniable bride-like structure.

Get the Kastoria Dress from Reformation for $378

7. A floral wrap dress

Credit: Lulus/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

For a splash of color, shop for a white dress with a floral pattern, like this easygoing yet elegant wrap dress. It's the best of both worlds: a cream base for a hint of tradition, with a coral floral print to add a lively, unexpected twist. The wrap bodice includes a modesty snap and a tie waist for just the right fit, so you won't have to worry about adjusting it throughout the day. (You'll be too busy exchanging "I dos" and celebrating with your friends and family for that.)

Get the Elegantly Inclined Cream and Coral Floral Print Wrap Maxi Dress from Lulus for $109

8. A sweet and sexy halter dress

Credit: Reformation/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

If you want to feel sexy and confident on your wedding day—who doesn't?—this halter dress might be a colorful wedding gown for you. The dusty blue color is soft and romantic, making it very bride-worthy. Meanwhile, the dramatic open back and the high side slit to create an alluring silhouette to show off your best assets.

Get the Andee Dress from Reformation for $378

9. An elegant off-the-shoulder dress

Credit: Lulus/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

This rich burgundy gown is oh-so-elegant, especially thanks to its overlapping, off-the-shoulder straps that create a stunning neckline. The fitted bodice and mermaid skirt, which flaunt your figure, are to thank you too. Don't worry about the off-the-shoulder straps constricting you from toasting Champagne or showing off your best dance moves. The fabric includes five percent spandex, giving you the perfect amount of stretch.

Get the Song of Love Wine Red Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress from Lulus for $109

10. A pale pink gown with an edge

Credit: JiJi Co. Bridal/Reviewed Ten colorful wedding dresses for bright, bold brides.

Pretty in pink, indeed! This blush-colored gown is wedding day worthy, especially with its tulle overlay that gathers at the shoulders to create oversized bows. It's not too saccharine though; the striking black bustier boning adds an edge to the dress. Choose from this pale pink and electric blue, or collaborate with this Etsy designer to customize a color that feels uniquely you.

Get the Light Pink Ballgown from Etsy for $210.97



