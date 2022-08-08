10 festive engagement party dresses for fall

While the calendar still indicates it's summer, autumn is quickly approaching. If you're hosting a fall engagement party, it's time to get shopping. While there may be many white dresses to wear in the future—from your bachelorette party to your wedding day—your engagement party is the first celebration in which your friends and family come together. As a result, it's best to reach for a standout dress that sets the tone for your bridal style.

What are we wearing? Sign up for the Style Check newsletter for advice, reviews, Q&As with our stylish friends, and more.

Dressing for a fall engagement party can be tricky, as Mother Nature may cling to summer temperatures or turn crisp and cool overnight. No need to fret: Reviewed has done the shopping for you, narrowing down our favorite selections that would look chic and comfortable no matter the weather. If you prefer long and lacy, we have you covered. More of a short and sassy gal? We got you covered.

Our team has rounded up 10 fall engagement party dresses worth the investment.

1. This macrame midi

Credit: Saylor/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

Engagement party, bridal shower, post-wedding brunch—there's no wrong wedding occasion to wear this Keaton midi macrame dress. Its near-ankle length and dramatic puff sleeves make it fall-weather friendly. Still, its thigh-high side slit and airy-yet-lined fabric allow you to wear it all year long. Pair it with a leather jacket and booties during the cooler months, or block heels and piles of gold jewelry when the temperature creeps up. Be sure to pack it for your honeymoon too. How beautiful would this look for your first dinner out as a married couple?

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Keaton Dress at Saylor for $352

2. This short sleeve midi with an open back

Credit: ASOS/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

This dress is sophisticated in the front and sexy in the back—perfect for an upscale yet festive engagement party that your soon-to-be in-laws and friends are attending. The full-coverage front, with a mock neck and short sleeves, leads to a surprisingly open, twisted back. Though the twist is slim, you can hide a thin-banded bra underneath, ensuring smooth coverage in the front. This ribbed midi dress features a body-skimming fit, but its cotton and spandex makeup provides stretch, so you'll be comfortable all party long.

Get the Short Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress at ASOS for $48

3. This easygoing shirt dress

Credit: Reformation/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

Add this shirt dress to your wardrobe, and here's betting you'll reach for it again and again for years to come. Pair this dress with delicate jewelry and slingback heels to socialize all night long at your engagement party. Its relaxed cut and midi length are a fit for engagement parties of all types, from restaurant buy-outs to casual backyard affairs. The slightly open back and the ability to button (or unbutton) the front as high or low as you want ensures control, too. Post-party, wear the Dasha dress with sneakers and a tote bag, then head to the farmer's market. Then throw on a power blazer and heels, and show your colleagues who's boss at a work event. Its versatility makes it a no-brainer.

Get the Dasha Dress at Reformation for $248

4. This chic-as-can-be backless jumpsuit

Credit: Lulus/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

Throughout your wedding planning journey, there are more than a few events you can wear a white dress too. Think: engagement party, bachelorette party, bridal shower, and not to mention the wedding day itself. To switch up your looks, and spare yourself a closet full of white dresses, opt to wear a white jumpsuit for your fall engagement party instead, like this backless jumpsuit. The medium-weight knit material is perfect for fall's first crisp days and easily pairs with a lightweight jacket. Strip the jacket off come party time to reveal the criss-cross open back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Thinking Out Loud White Backless Jumpsuit at Lulus for $62

5. This sexy, silky midi dress

Credit: Reformation/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

Pick your favorite adjective for this 100 percent silk charmeuse dress: feminine, elegant, memorable—need we go on? The star features of this dress are the ribbons straps, which are adjustable so you can wear them at the most comfortable length. Plus, it skims your body showing off all of your natural curves. It isn't the most forgiving fabric, so you may want to add shapewear underneath to smooth out any bumps.

Get the Alene Silk Dress at Reformation for $318

6. This chic lacy number

Credit: Lulus/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

There will be no doubt who's the star of your engagement party when you stroll in wearing this sheer lace dress. The lining creates a two-piece look that shows off a peek of midriff and a hint of thigh, though the lace covers your knees and includes chic short sleeves. It's sexy and sophisticated. Just be careful washing this delicate dress; it requires hand washing.

Get the Remarkable White Lace Dress at Lulus for $62

7. This full-coverage lace maxi dress

Credit: Lulus/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

As summer turns to fall, the weather can be tricky to plan around. Will there be a chill in the air, or will the warm temperatures return for one last hurrah? An engagement party dress that fits either season, like this lace maxi dress, is ideal. Its empire waist flows into a maxi skirt, and its elbow-length sleeves provide arm coverage. Still, its gauzy crinkle fabric and lace details make it lightweight, so you won't overheat as you're socializing. Note that it can only be hand washed, so keep this princess-worthy dress out of your washing machine to ensure you can wear it over and over long past exchanging "I dos."

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Sweeten the Occasion White Lace Short Sleeve Maxi Dress at Lulus for $79

8. This long-sleeved mini dress

Credit: Davids Bridal/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

Brides-to-be who love to show off their legs meet this chiffon mini dress. The long, flowy chiffon illusion sleeves add a touch of warmth, so you'll feel covered enough for a fall party. Just be careful if you're eating. This dress is more cocktail party-friendly when compared to a sit-down dinner with a saucy meal. Need some styling tips? Pair this sassy dress with white or nude heels, or add a pop of color with red lipstick and colorful shoes. May we suggest a pair of heels that can double as your something blue?

Get the Betsy and Adam Long Sleeve Chiffon Sweetheart Mini A-Line at David's Bridal for $109.95

9. This delicate floral mini

Credit: BHLDN/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

One thing is for sure with this mini dress: you will feel like an angel floating around your engagement party. From the delicate floral appliques to the open back, this high-neck dress is perfect for those looking to make a statement. Oh, and speaking of making a statement—the Nolan Dress will make more than one. Toughen the sweetness of this silhouette up with a white leather bomber and matching white booties for a more fall-like look, or opt for delicate shoes and accessories. Either way, this dress does it all and does it right.

Get the Nolan Dress at BHLDN for $598

10. This flirty feather-trimmed satin midi

Credit: Saylor/Reviewed Festive engagement party dresses for fall celebrations.

Tap into Great Gatsby vibes with this feather-trimmed Caylin satin midi dress. It's ultra-easy to wear, with a square neckline that's universally flattering and bra-friendly thick straps. Every guest will be gawking over the flirty wrap skirt, which features a playful feather trim. Daisy Buchanan would have worn this to one of Gatsby's parties, or you could wear it to your modern engagement party. If it's raining on the day of your party: protect your dress with a long overcoat until you're safely inside; feathers and rain don't mix well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Caylin Dress at Saylor for $352

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.