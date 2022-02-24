10 gorgeous closed-toed wedding shoes

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After finding the perfect wedding dress, it's time to find the right pair of wedding shoes. If you find more comfort wearing closed-toe heels then you're in luck because we have rounded classic ones to glitzy heels. Closed-toe options are endlessly elegant, with classic silhouettes and plenty of support, so your feet (hopefully) won’t ache after a long day of dancing and celebrating.

Whether you want to wear heels or flats, lace or leather, or something completely unexpected on your wedding day, we have you covered. Here are the 10 best closed-toe wedding shoes.

1. A glossy satin punk with a crystal brooch

Credit: Nordstrom 10 best closed-toe shoes to wear on your wedding day

This pair of Badgley Mischka Collection Cher Crystal Embellished Pump are meant for a glamorous bride. They feature a glittering crystal brooch on the pointed toe that’s sure to catch guests’ eyes and a super sexy tapered heel. And while the nearly four-inch heel may look intimidating, the latex foam-cushioned footbed will help you stay comfortable through your last dance.

$235 at Nordstrom

2. Sophisticated colorful low-heels

Credit: Anthropologie 10 best closed-toe heels for your wedding day

These Bibi Lou Aoi Heels have a low heel and elegant look because of the rhinestone embellishments. If you want to add a pop of color to your wedding look, you'll love that these beauties come in hot pink, a bright orange, emerald green, and three other gorgeous colors. Factor in the excellent quality, leather insole, satin upper layer, and consider us sold.

$180 at Anthropologie

3. Fabulous flats for an outdoor wedding

Credit: Etsy 10 best closed-toe shoes to wear on your wedding day

Heels and grass simply don’t mix, so if you’re hosting an outdoor wedding, you may want to nix the idea of a pump and opt for practical and pretty flats instead. (Or, have these on hand to switch into come dancing time.) These White Crochet Lace Pointy Toe Flats, handmade by an Etsy seller, features an eye-catching and elegant rhinestone ankle strap and is available in four colors, including beige and ivory.

$150 at Etsy

4. Glitzy and glamorous pumps

Credit: DSW 10 best closed-toe shoes to wear on your wedding day

All that glitters is glam, at least when it comes to these Jessica Simpson Wesira Pumps, which are adorned with rhinestone-studded straps. The pointed silhouette is classic and would peek out perfectly from under your dress, while the padded footbed makes for a soft landing. These are a match made in wedding fashion heaven for a sparkly bride.

$50 at DSW

5. Lovely satin heels with rose detailing

Credit: Nordstrom 10 best closed-toe heels for your wedding day

Sweet and romantic, these La-Fleur Satin Stiletto Pumps are classy. The dimensional white rose on the pointed heel is eye-catching. Bound to be a pair of heels that will last as seasons change, these stunning heels come in classic white satin, turquoise blue, fuchsia, or black.

$150 at Nordstrom

6. White leather booties that make a statement

Credit: Anthropologie 10 best closed-toe heels for your wedding day

Ankle boots on your wedding? Hear us out, if you want the ultimate level of comfort while still looking trendy, then these Silent D Aurelia Stretch Booties are the ones. The cream color and leather exterior of these ankle boots would pair well with a gorgeous ankle-length or midi wedding dress.

$150 at Anthropologie

7. Statement shoes that are fit for a ballerina

Credit: Etsy 10 best closed-toe shoes to wear on your wedding day

These leather Olympia Wedding Shoes, with airy silk laces that wrap elegantly around the ankle, are sure to have you feeling like you’re in a fairytale on your wedding day. Choose from two different heel heights, as well as several strap colors. (Perhaps choose two, then switch them out between the ceremony and reception.) They come with a plain leather strap too, if you prefer, and are made to order in Greece.

$166 at Etsy

8. Silk satin sparkly heels

Credit: Nordstrom 10 best closed-toe shoes to wear on your wedding day

This pair of Badgley Mischka Blanca Heels is practically a piece of art that you’ll want to wear on your wedding day and for every special occasion after. The intricately embellished crystal straps steal the show, while the satin upper is as classic as they come. We’re imagining these capping off a look of a sleek midi dress, but they could pair with dresses of all styles.

$245 at Nordstrom

9. Pretty pearl-studded pumps

Credit: Etsy 10 best closed-toe shoes to wear on your wedding day

Practical and pretty—that’s our favorite combination for wedding shoes. These Pearl Embroidered Tulle Shoes, which are handmade by an Etsy seller, feature a sensible low block heel that you’ll feel confident in, even if you’re not much of a heel-wearer. The heel and tulle upper are embellished with pearls, making for a sweet, retro-inspired pair of wedding shoes.

$115 at Etsy

10. A classic pump that’ll turn into an everyday wear

Credit: Madewell 10 best closed-toe shoes to wear on your wedding day

These Huma Blanco pumps from Madewell would be equally as beautiful with a wedding dress as they would with a sharp pair of jeans and a blazer. They’re comfortable, classic, and would be a sweet reminder of your wedding day for years to come.

$260 at Madewell

