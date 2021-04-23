10 popular silicone wedding rings

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re planning a wedding or are already married, chances are, silicone wedding rings have popped up as a way to represent your nuptials. After all, as classic as platinum, silver, and gold bands are, those metals can also be pretty dangerous if you have a really hands-on job. If you’re a contractor, there’s a chance that your ring could get snagged on a power tool, and if you’re a doctor or nurse, it could accidentally slip off and fall onto a patient. Extreme examples, yes, but all the more reason to consider silicone wedding rings as a temporary replacement in these kinds of situations.

Of course, people also consider metal ring alternatives due to their friendly cost, the endless assortment of colors and finishes, and that wearing them will protect your metal ring from getting scratched during hands-on activities like weight lifting or rock climbing. They’re also ideal for pregnant women or anyone with swollen hands, as they’re less constrictive compared to a solid band.

Before buying any old band off the internet, we rounded up 10 best-selling silicone wedding rings. Each of these rings is highly rated and has hundreds, if not thousands, of glowing reviews. They’re worth considering to show off your relationship status without putting your expensive bands in harm's way.

1. A simple band with room to breathe

Credit: ThunderFit It can be purchased individually or in a set.

One of the biggest downsides of silicone wedding bands is how sticky they can get in hot, humid weather—or during a particularly sweaty workout. That’s why this one, which has convenient little grooves that allow air to flow through, is so popular. It’s sold in 11 different colors, as well as an assortment of variety packs. While deemed a women’s wedding ring, anyone can wear it. Just keep in mind that, due to its characterization, it’s thinner than the traditional “men’s” wedding band.

Get the ThunderFit Air Grooves Silicone Wedding Ring from Amazon for $14.99

2. A thick silicone ring that’s ideal for the gym

Credit: Forthee It’s sold in an assortment of rich, neutral tones.

If you love the idea of a breathable wedding band but are looking for something thicker and more masculine, this option from Forthee is worth your attention. The matte black rings have what looks like tire markings on the inside that, beyond the aesthetic, ensure steady airflow so the ring doesn’t become stifling or uncomfortable. This makes them a great option to wear while exercising

Get the Forthee Silicone Wedding Ring for Men from Amazon for $6.99

3. Silicone wedding bands that you can stack

Credit: Egnaro Perfect for the person who craves a bit more detail.

Not all silicone wedding rings have to be smooth. Some are braided to be a slightly more detailed accessory. These ones from Egnaro, which are sold in eight colors as well as an assortment of variety packs, are quite thin, so while you can wear them alone, you can also stack them.

Get the Egnaro Braided Silicone Wedding Ring for Women from Amazon for $7.99

4. Silicone rings with a metallic shine

Credit: ThunderFit It’s sold in matte, metallic, and camo options!

This thick, masculine option has more than 12,000 stellar reviews. The flexible silicone ring, which is sold in an array of matte and metallic solid colors, measures 10 millimeters across and is durable. It also comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so if you’re not happy, the company will give you your money back.

Get the ThunderFit Silicone Wedding Rings for Men from Amazon for $8.99

5. Silicone rings with a whimsical design

Credit: Kauai The intricate laser-cut designs make these rings.

Looking for something a bit more elegant? This thin, etched band will fit your fancy. Sold in a variety of neutral and pastel tones, there are plenty of elegant options to temporarily replace your real band. And since the etched designs come in packs of four, you’ll have backups or the option to stack a few colors to create the ring pairing of your choosing.

Get the Kauai Silicone Wedding Ring for Women from Amazon for $8.99

6. Breathable rings with a stylish groove

Credit: Roq So many colors to choose from!

Like other silicone rings on this list, the Roq rings have an airflow-promoting design. But there’s a reason this style is so popular: They’re actually comfortable to wear. This one features a single groove around the entire outer circumference of the ring in addition to the dashed gouges on the inside. It’s sold in several color variations, as well as three-, four-, and six-packs.

Get the Roq Silicone Rings for Men from Amazon for $16.99

7. Silicone rings in pretty pastel colors

Credit: Enso Choose one or buy a few to create a custom stack.

If you love the idea of a braided silicone wedding band but are hoping for a ton of colors to choose from, Enso has you covered. These ultra-thin rings are sold in 20 colors, ranging from black and white to mint green and cherry blossom. And, thanks to their thin nature, they don’t require air grooves for comfortable wear.

Get the Braided Stackable Silicone Ring from Enso Rings for $5.49

8. Silicone wedding rings with a marble finish

Credit: Qalo We love the funky marble designs.

How pretty are these marbled silicone wedding rings? The thick bands are sold in two-tone marbled designs, as well as a multicolor tie-dye number that is very playful. And with sizes ranging from four to 13, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for these unisex rings.

Get the Qalo Unisex Modern Silicone Ring from Qalo for $24.95

9. Gold rings that look like the real deal

Credit: Saferingz In the right light, it looks like a real gold ring.

Many matte silicone wedding rings exist on the market, but fewer metallic ones do. That’s why this top-rated gold ring is so popular. In the right light, it looks like a real gold ring, making it an ideal replacement for your actual ring. Tricky, tricky.

Get the Gold Metallic Silicone Wedding Ring from Saferingz for $19.99

10. Thin silicone rings in a multitude of colors

Credit: ThunderFit Wear one or a stack of a few.

As you may have noticed, ThunderFit makes some of the most popular silicone wedding rings on the market. This stackable option has more than 10,000 5-star reviews. Measuring just 2.5 millimeters wide, it’s a simple, dainty option for those who don’t like the frills of a braided band. Of course, you can always stack a few to create the appearance of a thicker band, as well.

Get the ThunderFit Women's Thin and Stackable Silicone Rings from Amazon for $7.99

