10 top-rated formal dresses from Amazon

Wedding season is in full-swing, and inevitably that means new outfits are on the horizon. If you've already exhausted your cache of wedding-ready dresses, or you simply need a new formal dress on the fly, look no further. Amazon is home to a wide selection of formal dresses, from flowing off-the-shoulder ballgowns to breezy wrap dresses.

If you're a Prime member, you'll also be able to take advantage of two-day shipping, so if you're in a pinch and need to get a gown delivered fast, Amazon might be a great option. You can also participate in Amazon's Try Before You Buy program with some of the dresses below, if you want to try them on ahead of your event.

1. A bodycon dress for formal evenings

Credit: Amazon Available in many different colors, depending on your preferred look.

Sizes: XS to 5XL

Sometimes, you just want to feel like a Real Housewife of (insert your location here). This fitted, tie-front wrap dress comes to just below the knee and is available in 19 different colors. Over 3,000 individuals gave the dress five stars, noting that the material was extremely comfortable and soft for the price. Several people noted that the dress was rather low cut, so if you have concerns about the deep neckline you may want to ensure you have safety pins available while styling the dress.



Verdusa Women's Plus Size V Neck Dress starting at $20

2. A moody off-the-shoulder number

Credit: Amazon Formal ball? Prom? This dress can do either.

Sizes: 4 to 26

This off-the-shoulder dress with ruffle detail and a thigh slit from Ever-Pretty will let you have your princess moment. Available in 17 different colors, including a sea foam green, deep red, and pale blue, the dress utilizes elastic around the shoulders and back to allow you freedom of movement, all while keeping everything in place. The dress is available in sizes 4 to 26. Many reviewers noted that they bought the dress as a last-minute wedding purchase. If you are, however, planning on buying it with time to spare before your event, several reviewers mentioned that the dress ran a bit long, so you may want to get it hemmed if you're planning on wearing it to a formal gathering.

Ever-Pretty Women's Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress for $50

3. A polka-dot dress for summer weddings

Credit: Amazon Strike a pose in this flowy wrap dress.

Sizes: S to XXL

If you're aiming for a classic, breezy look this summer for your next wedding, this flowing wrap dress might be the move. Available in up to 13 styles, including polka-dot patterns, floral patterns, and more, this dress performed well in our lineup of the best maxi dresses to buy from Amazon and can be dressed up or down depending on your preferred look. Reviewers recommended sizing up in this dress in order to avoid issues with the wrap front.

Ecowish Womens Bohemian Dress for $20

4. A halter-neck maxi dress with a flaring hem

Credit: Amazon Make a statement in this dress.

Sizes: S to XL

Looking to make an entrance? This dress might do the trick. With a structured bodice, snug halter neckline, and form-fitting silhouette, this evening gown is perfect for weddings, parties, and more. Over 5,000 reviewers gave this dress five stars; many people noted that it was a great choice for formal settings. Several reviewers recommended sizing up in order to ensure that the dress fits perfectly.

Berydress Chic Halter Neck Dress for $39

5. A form-fitting, office-appropriate pencil dress

Credit: Amazon Take your formal look from day to night in this bodycon dress.

Sizes: S to XXL

If workwear and formal wear go hand in hand for you, this fitted, knee-length dress with side and bodice ruching might work for you. The dress comes in 21 different colors, from muted neutrals to bright reds and greens. One reviewer noted: "This is a really attractive dress. The style is what drew me to it, it's very flattering and slimming."

Miusol Women's Retro Pencil Dress for $37

6. A wistful, classic evening dress

Credit: Amazon / Reviewed Channel your inner Jane Austen protagonist in this flowing gown.

Sizes: 10 to 26

With 18 different color options, this beautiful, breezy party gown is a closet staple. Available in sizes 10 to 26, this dress features a V-neck (and V-back) and comes with a satiny waistband and flowing, gauzy short sleeves. Reviewers were very impressed with this "beautiful dress," and several people wore the dress as a bridesmaid—a few people even got married in it.

Ever-Pretty Women's Plus Size Dress for $67

7. A fun halter dress in over 42 patterns

Credit: Amazon Great for a beach wedding, a backyard party, and more.

Sizes: XS to XXL

This Styleword dress from Amazon comes in 42 different colors and patterns, from bright, leafy florals to leopard print to one mildly alarming tie-dye print. The simple silhouette of this dress is easy to make more casual with the addition of a strappy sandal or sneaker in lieu of heels, easily taking you from day to night.

Reviewers loved how stretchy the tie-top was on this dress, and several people noted that they bought it in multiple colors.

Styleword Women's Off Shoulder Halter Dress for $22

8. A cocktail dress with a ruffled hem

Credit: Amazon Red carpet ready glam.

Sizes: S to XL

Dancing at your next event? The ruffled hem and side slit on this dress will lend you some drama as you do. Over 9,000 people gave this dress five stars for its "great fit;" one reviewer even wore it to the Oscars. Several people noted that the material of the dress was too thin to wear without shapewear or a slip, so keep that in mind if you're planning to wear it to a formal event.

Woosea Women's High Neck Bodycon dress for $59

9. A versatile lacy dress

Credit: Amazon Need a wedding dress in a pinch? Reviewers recommend this lacy gown.

Sizes: S to XXL

If you're attending a summer wedding, this dress is just formal enough to work well in an elegant setting, with an airy, flowing silhouette and tons of beautiful lace details. If you're looking for a high-detail, low-effort bridesmaid dress, many reviewers noted that when they wore the dress to weddings it worked well among other bridesmaid dresses, and many people wore the dress in white for their weddings!

Bdcoco Women's V Neck Lace Dress for $51

10. A sleek, thin-strapped V-neck dress

Credit: Amazon Have your leg reveal moment in this dress.

Sizes: S to XXL

Stay cool in your formalwear this summer with a wraparound V-neck dress. You can easily dress up the gown with formal shoes or jewelry, and if you're looking for a more casual option, you can also buy one of the print patterns in floral, watercolor, and more. Reviewers noted that the dress was true to size, and several people mentioned that the adjustable straps helped the fit.

II Inin Women's Deep V-Neck Dress for $30

