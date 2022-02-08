15 magical winter wedding themes and inspiring décor

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The winter months can be polarizing: most people either love the snowy landscape and the chill in the air or can’t wait to start seeing signs of spring. The one thing everyone can agree on, however? There’s nothing quite as stunning as a fresh dusting of snow the morning of a winter wedding.

In fact, winter weddings have a lot of things going for them: the snowy landscape compliments many different themes, from cozy and rustic to elegant and glamorous, while the crisp weather almost certainly ensures you won’t have to deal with rain on your wedding day. Winter weddings also happen to be one of the easiest to decorate—add natural foliage, pine cones, and twinkling lights, and you have yourself a romantic winter wonderland for the ages.

Whether you’re looking for subtle nods to the winter months to decorate your ceremony and reception or you’re hoping to execute a full-on winter wonderland wedding, we’ve pulled together a handful of magical winter wedding themes and decor to help inspire your own unique vision for your wedding day or elopement ceremony. Consider this your shoppable winter wedding mood board:

1. This dried flower arch arrangement for outdoor elopement

Credit: MuseFlowerShop This stunning arch makes dried floral pieces the focal point.

Planning an outdoor winter wedding ceremony? This dried flower arch arrangement was made to compliment a snowy landscape thanks to its monochromatic pampas, pinecones, and dried florals. The textures and colors will add enough visual interest to your arch without competing with the winter landscape in the background.

Get the Winter wedding arch from Etsy starting at $120

2. An organic assortment of cedar, eucalyptus, and whimsical flowers

Credit: IndySupplyCo Eucalyptus offers a feel that's refreshing and soft.

The tablescape at a winter wedding has many directions and options to consider—but a generous sprinkling of loose cedar, eucalyptus, and various whimsical flowers allows for a slightly more elegant take on a farmhouse theme.

Get the Loose Faux Greenery and Flower Bundle from Etsy starting at $8.65

3. This boho-inspired charcoal table runner

Credit: SnugBabii This is the perfect table runner to tie in the rest of your decor seamlessly.

The table runner is often overlooked as a background to the more exciting decor—but the right color and texture can easily take a decent tablescape to something much more elegant and detailed. We like this boho-inspired charcoal table runner for its laissez-faire gauze-like texture and ruching details.

Get the Charcoal grey table runner from Etsy starting at $3.85

4. This Old Hollywood-inspired decorative floral centerpiece

Credit: ArchWayStore On the hunt for glamour but want to skip the price tag? Opt for these vintage centerpieces.

The winter landscape lends itself well to Old Hollywood-inspired wedding themes and this gilded floral centerpiece is the perfect nod to the golden age of cinema. The flower stands are available in three different heights, allowing you to mix and match based on your preferences or decor style.

Get the Wedding centerpiece from Etsy starting at $20

5. An Instagram-friendly neon-lit photo opportunity

Credit: S Splendid Sound Talk about picture perfect!

Most weddings tend to have a few good photo opportunities—and this Instagram-friendly neon light will steal the show. The bright white wall hanging will look festive nestled among foliage or artificial snow—and you can easily pack it up and bring it home to be reused once the big day is over.

Get the Better together neon sign from Amazon for $108.99

6. This jewel-toned farmhouse-inspired archway

Credit: Ling's Moment Your guests are sure to be buzzing about this archway after the ceremony is over.

Jewel-toned bridesmaid dresses, groomsmen accessories, and even bridal bouquets and archways look particularly stunning when set against a winter landscape. This rich crimson archway lends itself well to both indoor and outdoor ceremonies while the artificial flowers and foliage are crisp and vivid.

Get the Ling's moment 3-pack artificial wedding arch from Amazon for $98.99

7. These thoughtful and winter-appropriate wedding favors

Credit: aecreativedesignsCo A cozy pashmina shawl that's soft to the touch.

You might love the chill in the air come wintertime—but some of your guests may not! These personalized winter shawls can be given out to your bridal party as a token of gratitude or left on the chairs of each guest for a little dose of coziness throughout the ceremony.

Get the Forest green pashmina shawl from Etsy starting at $3.37

8. A cozy, candlelit ceremony made easy

Credit: LampLust These small candle lanterns create a romantic, yet safe atmosphere.

There’s something inherently romantic about a candlelit wedding ceremony—especially when set against a fresh dusting of snow. These winter candle lanterns come equipped with artificial candles that flicker and shine just like a real flame, allowing you and your guests to enjoy a little glimmer of candlelight without worrying about the flames burning out or becoming a hazard.

Get the Winter candle lantern set from Amazon for $29.99

9. Extend an elegant, twinkling olive branch

Credit: Hairui This symbolic olive branch is meaningful and bright.

There’s a lot to be said about the connotation of the olive branch—but we happen to think the cascading vines lend themselves perfectly to a rustic winter wedding. This set of artificial olive branch garland has twinkling fairy lights woven through the branches for an even more magical appeal.

Get the Hairui 6ft lighted artificial olive garland from Amazon for $35.99

10. Dried pampas for added texture and visual interest

Credit: curious james Pampas can be used for almost every occasion.

Depending on where and when your big day is, it can be difficult to score an abundance of fresh flowers in the wintertime. Dried pampas are a great addition to your decor at any time of year—but particularly if you’re worried about finding enough fresh flowers to fill your reception or ceremony. The decorative grass can easily stand on its own as a gorgeous centerpiece or be woven into evergreen or dusty rose flower arrangements for added texture and visual interest.

Get the 100-piece fluffy dried pampas grass from Amazon for $29.98

11. This rustic collection of cake serving essentials

Credit: ThoseDays Your wedding day might be during the winter but with these fresh berries and sprigs, you can incorporate a touch of spring too.

Incorporating fresh sprigs of berries and eucalyptus make way for subtle woodland-inspired nods without venturing into camp territory. The addition of twine and dried florals can also transform a basic cake serving knife or toasting glasses into a rustic and woodsy keepsake.

Get the Lavendar berry and eucalyptus wedding cake serving set from Etsy starting at $35

12. Raw wood touches to accentuate your farmhouse feel

Credit: Sarap Upgrade your tea light candle to a more rustic vibe.

Looking for more ways to add woodland-inspired touches to your reception or tablescape? Raw wood rounds, like these candle holders, come relatively cheap but make a big impact—especially when set against evergreen or monochromatic accents.

Get the Sarap tea 10-pack light candle holders from Amazon for $24.99

13. This set of etched Champagne flutes for the sweetheart table

Credit: bradgoodell A charming keepsake to commemorate your special day.

Glass etching techniques can instantly add glamour and sophistication—especially when it comes to Champagne flutes. This set of etched Champagne flutes was made for an elegant winter-themed sweetheart table thanks to the subtle but impactful bare winter tree silhouette.

Get the Set of 2 winter tree branches champagne flutes from Etsy starting at $72

14. Decorative birch trees for bringing the outside in

Credit: LightShare Illuminate your indoor wedding venue with these faux birch trees.

Decorative birch trees, especially those with twinkling fairy lights weaved in, make it easy to bring the outside landscape into your reception or ceremony while also adding a hint of warm light to the space. Does your venue feature large picture windows or look out onto an outdoor landscape? Consider adding decorative birch trees to the outdoors to create an outdoor winter wonderland for guests to marvel upon from the indoors.

Get the Lightshare 4ft warm white winter trees from Amazon for $14.99

15. An assortment of farm-fresh and fragrant evergreen foliage

Credit: BlueMountainGarlands Aromatic evergreen foliage is sure to be a hit at your wedding.

Winter weddings around the holidays are some of the most magical—especially when the entire reception or ceremony is outfitted with fragrant evergreen foliage (who doesn’t want their wedding to smell like a Christmas tree?!). Farm-fresh foliage will ensure maximum fragrance and vibrancy and can easily be used as a tablescape finisher or as an addition to winter bouquets and flower arrangements.

Get the farm direct-fresh cut mixed evergreen branches starting at $35

